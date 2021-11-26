UPTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test on 28th Nov

UPTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers: Get the Important Child Development & Pedagogy Questions for the UPTET 2021 Exam (Primary & Elementary Levels). Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in offline mode on 28 th Nov 2021.

UPTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam will be conducted in offline mode on 28th November 2021 by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) for Primary & Elementary Levels. To crack the UPTET 2021 Exam, candidates must practice the most frequently appearing questions of different sections of the exam. It will help them in improving their speed of attempting maximum questions in minimum time with accuracy.

So, in this article, we have compiled the most important Child Development and Pedagogy Questions that have maximum chances to come this year in the UPTET Exam.

1. Pedagogy is the study of:

Education Guiding Students Learning Process Teaching Methods

Answer: D

2. The best method to study the growth and development of the child is:

Psychoanalytic Method Comparative Method Developmental Method Statistical Method

Answer: C

3. What should be the role of the teacher in meeting the individual differences?

Try to know the abilities, interests, and aptitude of individuals Try to adjust the curriculum as per the needs of individuals Both (A) and (B) None of these

Answer: C

4. Which of the following statements is not true?

Growth is a biological process Development is a quantitative process Education is a goal-oriented process Learning is a process of behavioral changes

Answer: B

5. According to John Dewey, school is a __________ institution, and education is a __________ process.

social, social social, philosophical philosophical, philosophical environmental, psychological

Answer: A

6. What type of evaluation identifies the learning deficiencies and difficulties of the learners?

Placement Summative Continuous Diagnostic

Answer: D

7. The word “Pedagogy” means?

To guide the child To lead the child To educate the child To understand the child

Answer: B

8. According to Emile, the noblest work in education is to make a/an:

Thinker Entrepreneur Good citizen Reasoning man

Answer: C

9. The field of study concerned with the construction of thought processes, including remembering, problem-solving, and decision-making is called:

Pedagogy Education Epistemology Cognitive Development

Answer: D

10. What is the stage from 2 to 6 years called?

Pre-childhood Infancy Later childhood Pre-adolescence

Answer: A

11. Psychology is a —————.

Science of soul Science of Mind Science of consciousness Science of behavior

Answer: D

12. According to Jean Piaget, children develop abstract logic and reasoning skill during:

Sensorimotor stage Preoperational stage Formal operational stage Concrete operational stage

Answer: C

13. Children are usually egocentric during __________ and __________ stages.

Sensorimotor, Preoperational Formal operational, Sensorimotor Preoperational, Concrete operational Concrete operational, Formal operational

Answer: A

14. The teacher studies pupils' group behavior mainly by which of the following methods?

Interview Experimentation Case history Observation

Answer: D

15. Which one is not an element of intellectual development?

Creativity Tolerance Thinking Imagination

Answer: B