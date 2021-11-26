UPTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test on 28th Nov

UPTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam will be conducted in offline mode on 28th November 2021 by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) for Primary & Elementary Levels. To crack the UPTET 2021 Exam, candidates must practice the most frequently appearing questions of different sections of the exam. It will help them in improving their speed of attempting maximum questions in minimum time with accuracy.
So, in this article, we have compiled the most important Child Development and Pedagogy Questions that have maximum chances to come this year in the UPTET Exam.
UPTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers
1. Pedagogy is the study of:
- Education
- Guiding Students
- Learning Process
- Teaching Methods
Answer: D
2. The best method to study the growth and development of the child is:
- Psychoanalytic Method
- Comparative Method
- Developmental Method
- Statistical Method
Answer: C
3. What should be the role of the teacher in meeting the individual differences?
- Try to know the abilities, interests, and aptitude of individuals
- Try to adjust the curriculum as per the needs of individuals
- Both (A) and (B)
- None of these
Answer: C
4. Which of the following statements is not true?
- Growth is a biological process
- Development is a quantitative process
- Education is a goal-oriented process
- Learning is a process of behavioral changes
Answer: B
5. According to John Dewey, school is a __________ institution, and education is a __________ process.
- social, social
- social, philosophical
- philosophical, philosophical
- environmental, psychological
Answer: A
6. What type of evaluation identifies the learning deficiencies and difficulties of the learners?
- Placement
- Summative
- Continuous
- Diagnostic
Answer: D
7. The word “Pedagogy” means?
- To guide the child
- To lead the child
- To educate the child
- To understand the child
Answer: B
8. According to Emile, the noblest work in education is to make a/an:
- Thinker
- Entrepreneur
- Good citizen
- Reasoning man
Answer: C
9. The field of study concerned with the construction of thought processes, including remembering, problem-solving, and decision-making is called:
- Pedagogy
- Education
- Epistemology
- Cognitive Development
Answer: D
10. What is the stage from 2 to 6 years called?
- Pre-childhood
- Infancy
- Later childhood
- Pre-adolescence
Answer: A
11. Psychology is a —————.
- Science of soul
- Science of Mind
- Science of consciousness
- Science of behavior
Answer: D
12. According to Jean Piaget, children develop abstract logic and reasoning skill during:
- Sensorimotor stage
- Preoperational stage
- Formal operational stage
- Concrete operational stage
Answer: C
13. Children are usually egocentric during __________ and __________ stages.
- Sensorimotor, Preoperational
- Formal operational, Sensorimotor
- Preoperational, Concrete operational
- Concrete operational, Formal operational
Answer: A
14. The teacher studies pupils' group behavior mainly by which of the following methods?
- Interview
- Experimentation
- Case history
- Observation
Answer: D
15. Which one is not an element of intellectual development?
- Creativity
- Tolerance
- Thinking
- Imagination
Answer: B
