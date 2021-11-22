CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Date Released: Check NTA NET Latest Update

CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Dates Released: As per the official update, CSIR UGC NET Exam will be held on 29th January 2022. After this, two more rounds will be held in 2022 and the details will be shared shortly at the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

Update: CSIR-NET-UGC to be held on 29/1/2022. Two more rounds to be held after this in 2022. Details will follow. @HRDG_CSIR #csirnet — CSIR (@CSIR_IND) November 18, 2021

CSIR UGC NET 2021 Age Limit

Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) under CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam:

Posts Age Limit Junior Research Fellowship (JRF(NET)) Maximum 28 years Lectureship (NET) No upper age limit

CSIR UGC NET Educational Qualification

- M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates;

- Candidates enrolled for M.Sc or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of application form, are also eligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within the validity period of two years to avail the fellowship from the effective date of award (Such candidates will have to submit the attestation form duly certified by the Head of the Department/Institute from where the candidate is appearing or has appeared);

- B.Sc (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-Ph.D program with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates; 50% marks for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply.

- Candidates with bachelor’s degree will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/enrolled for Ph.D/Integrated Ph.D program within the validity period of two years;

- Candidates possessing only Bachelor’s degree shall not be eligible for Lectureship;

- The eligibility for lectureship of NET qualified candidates will be subject to fulfilling the criteria laid down by UGC.

- PH.D degree holders who have passed Master’s degree prior to 19th September 1991, with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for Lectureship only.