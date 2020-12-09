NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Result to be out soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get the Direct Link to Check CSIR NET Score, Cutoff, Final Answer Key

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Result to be out soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Results will be out soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official data total, around 2.62 Lakh candidates applied for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam. The Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 was conducted on 19th, 21st & 26th November 2020 and 30th November 2020 (for the Examination Centres in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu for Subjects Mathematical Sciences & Chemical Sciences due to cyclone “Nivar”) through Computer Based Test (CBT).

The Provisional Answer Key was released on 3rd December and candidates challenged the answer keys till 5th December 2020 (12:00 noon).

The result will be finalized only after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates. Final Result, Score and Answer Keys of the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates were required to attempt the maximum number of questions mentioned in the table given above in the Exam Pattern section. If a candidate attempted more than the required number of questions then only the First Set of required questions will be considered for scoring.

There was negative marking for wrong answers as per the exam pattern shared by the NTA.

The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi Medium of Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted for before the exam.

CSIR UGC NET 2020 exam was held to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

The candidates qualifying for Lectureship-NET will be eligible for recruitment as lecturer as well as for JRF-Ship in a Scheme/Project, if otherwise suitable as per the eligibility criteria of that Scheme/Project.

However, they will not be eligible for regular JRF-NET Fellowship. They will be eligible to pursue Ph.D program with or without any fellowship other than JRF-NET. Instructions relating to issuance/ obtaining Eligibility Certificate to qualified candidates will be notified separately on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.