UPTET 2021 Exam Cancelled Due to Paper Leak: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Postponed to December Now

UPTET 2021 Exam Cancelled Due to Paper Leak: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 has been canceled due to alleged paper leak. Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order informed the media that dozens of suspects were detained by the Special Task Force (STF) in the paper leak case. UPTET 2021 Exam was scheduled to be held today (28th November) in offline mode. UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across the state.
|
|
Check UPTET 2021 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise
|
Check UPTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers
UPTET 2021 Exam Cancelled & Postponed to Next Month (December)
Dr Satish Dwivedi, Basic Education Minister, informed that "UPTET 2021 examination has been cancelled following information of paper leak. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month. Investigation to be conducted by UP STF,"
23 people have been arrested from across the State. Few photocopies of the question papers were found from those arrested. The exam will be again conducted in a month's time. STF to probe the case & take action against those found guilty: ADG, Law & Order on UPTET 2021 paper leak pic.twitter.com/rfXhTv94VP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 28, 2021
UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). Let’s look at exam patterns of both the levels separately:
|
UPTET Paper-I: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Content
|
No. of questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
UPTET Paper-II: Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Content
|
No. of questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
UPTET 2021 Answer Key
UPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.
UPTET 2021 Result
The result for UPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in.
UPTET Validity
Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job at the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011.
