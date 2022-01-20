JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UPTET 2022 Exam on 23rd Jan: Check Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Centre, Admit Card & Covid-19 Guidelines

UPTET 2022 Exam on 23rd Jan: Check Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Centre, Admit Card & Covid-19 Guidelines. The exam will be conducted in offline mode on 23rd January 2022.

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 12:38 IST
UPTET 2022 Exam on 23rd Jan
UPTET 2022 Exam on 23rd Jan

UPTET 2022 Teacher Eligibility Exam on 23rd Jan: UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in offline mode on 23rd January 2022 by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) for the recruitment of Teachers (Primary & Elementary Levels). Earlier the UPTET 2021 Exam got postponed due to paper leak case. This time, Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Exam will be held in a systematic manner following the COVID-19 Guidelines. So let’s look at the Test Centre, Admit Card & Covid-19 Guidelines for UPTET 2022-21 Exam:

UPTET 2022 Exam Centre Guidelines

As only a few days are left for UPTET 2021-12 Exam to be held, CM Yogi Adiyanath has asked the official exam conducting authorities to conduct Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). “While allocating the examination centre, definitely refer to the past record of the institute. Never make institutions with tainted/ suspicious image as the exam centre,” UP CM said. He has also asked additional chief secretary home and ADG law and order, principal secretary basic education along with district magistrates, basic education officers and other officers related to the UPTET examination to investigate the arrangements through video conferencing before the exam.

UPTET 2022 Admit Card Guidelines

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the official website of UPBEB as mentioned in the link given below:

Direct Link to Download UPTET Admit Card 2022

UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across the state. The Primary Level Teachers exam will be held in the morning session (10:00 to 12:30) and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the evening session (02:30 to 05:00).

UPTET 2022 COVID-19 Guidelines

CM Yogi has ordered the authorities to ensure that the Covid-19 protocol is being followed and masks, sanitizers, infrared thermometers are available at every center. Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them:

- Face mask.

- Hand sanitizer (Small bottle).

- Transparent water bottle.

UPTET Exam Date 2021- Important Dates

UPTET 2021 Events

Date

UPTET 2021 Notification

7th October 2021

UPTET 2021 Application Opening & Closing Date

7th to 26th October 2021

Release of UPTET Admit Card

12th January 2022

Direct Link to Download the Admit Card

UPTET 2021 New Exam Date

23rd January 2022

Release of UPTET Answer Key

27th January 2022

UPTET Result

25th February 2022

As per the official data, around 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level test while 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled for the upper primary level exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the UPTET 2022 Exam Date?

UPTET 2021 Exam Will Be Conducted On 23rd January 2022

Q2. Will there be any negative marking in UPTET 2022 Exam?

There Will Be No Negative Marking For Wrong Answers

Q3. Where has UPTET 2022 Admit Card been released?

Updeled.Gov.In
