UPTET 2022 Admit Card: Releasing on 12th Jan @updeled.gov.in by UPBEB

UPTET 2022 Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to Release UPTET 2021 Admit Card on 12th January 2022 and the Exam will be held on 23rd January 2022.

Created On: Jan 10, 2022 18:19 IST
UPTET 2022 Admit Card Releasing on 12th Jan
UPTET 2022 Admit Card Releasing on 12th Jan

UPTET 2022 Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will be holding Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). As per the official data, around 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level test while 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled for the upper primary level exam. UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes 1st to Class 8th.  

Below are the Important Dates of the UPTET 2020-21 Exam:

UPTET Exam Date 2021- Important Dates

UPTET 2021 Events

Date

UPTET 2021 Notification

7th October 2021

UPTET 2021 Application Opening & Closing Date

7th to 26th October 2021

Release of UPTET Admit Card

12th January 2022

UPTET 2021 New Exam Date

23rd January 2022

Release of UPTET Answer Key

27th January 2022

UPTET Result

25th February 2022

UPTET 2021 Admit Card Release Date (12th January 2022)

New UPTET 2021 Admit Card will be made available again on the official website on 12th January 2022. The candidates who have applied for UPTET 2021 can visit - updeled.gov.in and check all details about UPTET Admit Card 2021 & download their hall ticket. 

Direct Link to Download the Admit Card

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was cancelled on 28th November due to the paper leak case. Special Task Force (STF) arrested the culprits on the same day for circulating the leaked paper on social media.

UPTET 2021 New Exam Date (23rd January 2022)

UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across the state. The Primary Level Teachers exam will be held in the morning session (10:00 to 12:30) and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the evening session (02:30 to 05:00).

UPTET 2021 Answer Key (27th January 2022)

UPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.

UPTET 2021 Result (25th February 2022)

The result for UPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in.

FAQ

Q1. When will UPTET 2022 Admit Card be Released?

12th January 2022 (Tentative)

Q2. Where will the UPTET 2022 Admit Card will be released?

Updeled.Gov.In

Q3. What is the UPTET 2022 Exam Date?

UPTET 2021 Exam Will Be Conducted On 23rd January 2022
