CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF: Download Mathematics Questions with answers that came in the CTET 2021 Exam (Paper-1 & Paper-2).

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF Download: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 Exam is being conducted by CBSE in online mode till 13th January 2022 for Primary (Paper-1) & Upper Primary Levels. To crack the CTET 2021 Exam, candidates must practice the memory-based questions of different sections of the exam. It will help them in improving their speed of attempting maximum questions in minimum time with accuracy.

Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the CTET 2021 Exam.

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Mathematics Questions with Answers

1. The numbers of boys and girls in a college are in the ratio of 3:2. If 20% of the boys and 25% of the girls are adults, the percentage of students, who are not adults, is

58% 60(1/5)% 78% 83(1/3)%

Answer: (c)

Explanation: Let the number of total boys and girls is 100

Boys : Girls = 3 : 2 -> Sum of ratio terms = 3 + 2 = 5

Numbers of boys = 100 x (3/5)= 60

and number of girls = 100 x (2/5) = 40

The number of adults = (60 x 20)/100 + (40 x 25)/100 = 12 + 10 = 22

The number of non-adults = 100-22=78

Percentage of student, who are not adults = 78 %

2. P, Q, R are employed to do a work for Rs. 5750. P and Q together finished 19/23 of work and Q and R together finished 8/23 of work. Wage of Q, in rupees, is-

2850 3750 2750 1000

Answer: (d)

Explanation: Work done by Q = 19/23 + 8/23 – 1 = 4/23

We know Wage of Q = 4/23 × 5750

= Rs. 1000

3. A boy and a girl together fill a cistern with water. The boy pours 4 litres of water every 3 minutes and the girl pours 3 litres every 4 minutes. How much time will it take to fill 100 litres of water in the cistern?

36 minutes 42 minutes 48 minutes 44 minutes

Answer: (c)

Explanation: Water filled by 1 boys in 1 min = 4/3 litres and water filled 1 girl 1 min = ¾ litres. In 1 min. Water filled by both = 25/12 litres. Time taken to fill 100 litres = 100 x (12/25) = 48 min

4. A jar contains a mixture of 2 liquids A and B in the ratio 4:1. When 10litres of the mixture is taken out and 10 litres of liquid B is poured into the jar, the ratio becomes 2:3. How many litres of the liquid A was contained in the jar?

17 litres 16 litres 18 litres 15 litres

Answer: (b)

Explanation: In original mixture, % of liquid B = 1/(4 + 1) × 100 = 20%

In the resultant mixture, % of liquid B = 3/(2 + 3) × 100 = 60%

Replacement is made by the liquid B, so the % of B in second mixture= 100%

Then by the method of allegation:

Ratio in which first and second mixtures should be added is 1:1. It implies that the reduced quantity of the first mixture and the second mixture and the quantity of mixture B which is to be added are the same.

Total mixture = 10+10 = 20 litres.

and liquid A =(20/5) 4 = 16 litres

Directions (5 – 7): What should come in place of the question mark (?) in the following number series?

5. 4, 24, 120, 480, 1440, 2880, ?

3600 4800 2880 5760

Answer: (c)

Explanation: The terms are multiplied by 6, 5, 4, 3 and so on.

6. 11, 23, 48, 99, 202, 409, ?

818 820 824 832

Answer: (C)

Explanation: 23 = 11 × 2 + 1; 48 = 23 × 2 + 2; 99 = 48 × 2 + 3; 202 = 99 × 2 + 4; and so on.

7. 11, 17, 23, 31, 41, 47, ?

51 59 61 67

Answer: (b)

Explanation: All numbers are prime numbers with one prime number missing between any pair of consecutive terms.

8. In an examination, 34% of the students failed in mathematics and 42% failed in English. If 20% of the students failed in both the subjects, then find the percentage of students who passed in both the subjects.

40% 41% 43% 44%

Answer: (d)

Explanation: Failed in mathematics, n (1) = 34

Failed in English, n(2) = 42

n(AUB) = n(1) + n (2) – n (A∩ B )

= 34 + 42- 20 = 56

Failed in either or both subjects are 56

Percentage passed = (100−56)%=44%

9. Two train of equal lengths are running on parallel lines in the same directions at the rate of 92 km/h and 72 km/h respectively. The faster train passes the slower train in 54 seconds. The length of each train is

500 m. 180 m. 150 m. 240 m.

Answer: (C)

Explanation: Speed of faster train relative to slower train

= (92 – 72) km/h = 20 km/h

= 20 ×(5/18) = 50/9 m/s

Distance covered in 54 seconds = (50/9) X 54 m = 300 m

2(length of each train) = 300m

length of each train = 150 m

10. 4 men can complete a piece of work in 2 days. 4 women can complete the same piece of work in 4 days whereas 5 children can complete the same piece of work in 4 days. If 2 men, 4 women and 10 children work together, in how many days can the work be completed?

1 day 3 days 2 days 4 days

Answer: (a)

Explanation: 4 M × 2 = 4 W × 4 = 5 C × 4

2 M = 4 W = 5 C

4 W × 4 = 16 W × 1 = 1 day

11. If a : 5 = b : 7 = c : 8, then (a + b + c)/a is equal to

2 4 7 1/4

Answer: (b)

Explanation: Given, a : 5 = b : 7 = c : 8

Let a/5 = b/7 = c/8 = k

Then, a = 5k, b = 7k, c = 8k

Now, (a + b + c)/a = k(5 + 7 + 8)/5k = 4

12. A man rows at 5 km/h in still water. If the river is running at 1 km/h, it takes him 75 minutes to row to a place and back. How for is the place?

5 km 3 km 4 km 5 km

Answer: (b)

Explanation: X/(5+1) + X/(5-1) = 75/60

or, X/6 + X/4 = 5/4

4x + 6 x / 24 = 5/4

10x = 30

x = 3 km

13. 7,500 is borrowed at C.I. at the rate of 2% for the first year, 4% for the second year and 5% for the third year. The amount to the paid after 3 years will be

8235.00 8432.00 8520.20 8353.80

Answer: (d)

Explanation: Amount = P (1 + r1/100) (1 + r2/100) (1 + r3/100)

= Rs. 8353.80

14. Imran borrowed a sum of money from Jayant at the rate of 8% per annum simple interest for the first four years, 10% per annum for the next six years and 12% per annum for the period beyond 10 years. If he pays a total of Rs. 12,160 as interest only at the end of 15 years, how much way did he borrow?

8000 10,000 12,000 9,000

Answer: (a)

Explanation: Let the principal = Rs. P

(P x 8 x 4)/100 + (P x 10 x 6)/100 + (P x 12 x 5)/100 = 12160

152P = 12160 × 100

P = (12160 X 100) / ( 152) = Rs. 8000

15. The question below consists of a question and two statements numbered I and II given below it. You have to decide whether the data provided in the statements are sufficient to Answer the questions. Give Answer –

If the data in statement I alone are sufficient to Answer the question, while the data in statement II alone are not sufficient to Answer the question. If the data in statement II alone are sufficient to Answer the question, while the data in statement I alone are not sufficient to Answer the question. If the data either in statement I alone or in statement II alone are sufficient to Answer the question. If the data in both the statements I and II together are necessary to Answer the question.

Question: Which of the integers a, b, c, d, and e are odd numbers?

a, b, c, d, and e are consecutive integers. C is an even integer.

Answer: (d)

Explanation: With the help of statement I and II using together, odd number out of a, b, c, d and e can be found out.