CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF: Download English Language Questions with answers that came in the CTET 2021 Exam (Paper-1 & Paper-2).

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF Download: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 Exam is being conducted by CBSE in online mode till 13th January 2022 for Primary (Paper-1) & Upper Primary Levels. To crack the CTET 2021 Exam, candidates must practice the memory-based questions of different sections of the exam. It will help them in improving their speed of attempting maximum questions in minimum time with accuracy.

Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the CTET 2021 Exam.

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based English Language Questions with Answers

Direction (Q. No. 1-8): Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions by selecting the most appropriate option:

Fried dough has been made all around the world. Dutch settlers who brought apple and cream pies, cookies and cobbler to the New World also introduced doughnuts. Their doughnuts were called olykoeks, or oily cakes – sweet dough balls fried in pork fat. Early doughnuts were often filled with apples, prunes or raisins. The name “doughnut” may refer to the nuts put in the middle of the dough ball to prevent an uncooked center or possibly to “dough knots” – another popular shape for the olykoeks. Today, “doughnut” and “donut” are used interchangeably.

There are three stories about why doughnuts have holes in the center. In 1847, Elizabeth Gregory was known for making a very fine olykoek with a hint of nutmeg and a filling of hazelnuts or walnuts. Her son, Hanson Crockett Gregory was a 16 year-old sailor who invented the doughnut hole.

One story says that on June 22, 1847, Captain Gregory’s ship hit a sudden storm. He impaled the doughnut as a spoke on the steering wheel to keep his hands free. The spoke drove a hole through the raw center of the doughnut. Captain Gregory liked the doughnuts better that way, and the doughnut hole was born.

In the second story, he didn't like nuts, so he poked them out and ordered the ship's cook to remove the centers from doughnuts.

The third version comes from an interview with the Captain Gregory in the Washington Post. Gregory didn't like the greasiness of doughnuts twisted into various shapes, or the raw center of regular doughnuts. He suddenly had the idea to punch a hole with the ship's tin pepper box. When he got home, he taught this new doughnut trick to his mother.

Making a hole increased the surface area exposed to the hot oil and eliminated the uncooked center.

Here's part of the interview with 85 year-old Captain Gregory:

"Now in them days we used to cut the doughnuts into diamond shapes, and also into long strips, bent in half, and then twisted. I don't think we called them doughnuts then--they was just 'fried cakes' and 'twisters.'

"Well, sir, they used to fry all right around the edges, but when you had the edges done the insides was all raw dough. And the twisters used to sop up all the grease just where they bent, and they were tough on the digestion."

"Well, I says to myself, 'Why wouldn't a space inside solve the difficulty?' I thought at first I'd take one of the strips and roll it around, then I got an inspiration, a great inspiration. I took the cover off the ship's tin pepper box, and--I cut into the middle of that doughnut the first hole ever seen by mortal eyes!"

“Well, sir, them doughnuts was the finest I ever tasted. No more indigestion--no more greasy sinkers--but just well-done, fried-through doughnuts.”

1. What does the word "introduced" mean in the second sentence of the passage?

Made Discovered Brought to a new place Fought

Answer: c)

Explanation: The first line of the passage clearly states that Dutch settlers who brought an apple and cream pies, cookies and cobbler to the New World also introduced doughnuts.

2. What inspired Captain Gregory?

The idea of starting a bakery. He wanted to think of a new name for doughnuts. The idea of cutting a hole into the center of the doughnut. The idea that he could put filling in the doughnut.

Answer: c)

Explanation: According to the passage, on June 22, 1847, Captain Gregory’s ship hit a sudden storm. He impaled the doughnut as a spoke on the steering wheel to keep his hands free. The spoke drove a hole through the raw center of the doughnut. Captain Gregory liked the doughnuts better that way, and the doughnut hole was born.

3. Which of the following was NOT a nickname for doughnuts as described by Captain Gregory?

Olykoeks Fried cakes Greasy sinkers Twisters

Answer: a)

Explanation: Dutch doughnuts were called olykoeks, or oily cakes – sweet dough balls fried in pork fat.

4. Why do you think the Washington Post interviewed Captain Gregory?

They wanted to know how the doughnut hole came into being. They wanted to know the places he had sailed to. They believed someone else invented the doughnut hole. They were interested in why doughnuts were so greasy.

Answer: a)

Explanation: The third version ‘doughnut hole’ story came from an interview with the Captain Gregory in the Washington Post.

5. Doughnuts were originally made with nuts in the center to:

Make the doughnuts easier to fry. Make sure the center was fully cooked. Make the doughnuts tasteless doughy. Make the doughnuts less oily.

Answer: b)

Explanation: According to the passage, early doughnuts were often filled with apples, prunes or raisins. The name “doughnut” may refer to the nuts put in the middle of the dough ball to prevent an uncooked center.

6. Which of the following items was not introduced by the Dutch?

Cookies Ice Cream Cobbler Cream Pies

Answer: b)

Explanation: According to the passage, Dutch settlers who brought apple and cream pies, cookies and cobbler to the New World also introduced doughnuts.

7. Which of the following is definitely TRUE about doughnut holes?

The doughnut hole was invented inside a pepperbox. The doughnut hole was invented by a sailor. The doughnut hole was invented as a result of a bad storm at sea. The doughnut hole was invented to make it taste better.

Answer: b)

Explanation: According to the passage, in 1847, Elizabeth Gregory was known for making a very fine Olykoek with a hint of nutmeg and a filling of hazelnuts or walnuts. Her son, Hanson Crockett Gregory was a 16 year-old sailor who invented the doughnut hole.

8. What could be a title for this passage?

The First Bakery Donuts Around the World How the Donut Changed Over Time Nicknames for Donuts

Answer: c)

Explanation: The whole passage is talking about the transitions that happened in the shape and methods of making doughnuts. Therefore, the suitable title for the passage could be ‘How the Donut Changed Over Time’.

Direction (Q. No. 9-15): Read the given poem and answer the questions that follow by selecting the most appropriate option.

The cardboard shows me how it was

When the two girl cousins went paddling

Each one holding one of my mother’s hands,

And she the big girl - some twelve years or so.

All three stood still to smile through their hair

At the uncle with the camera, a sweet face

My mother’s, that was before I was born

And the sea, which appears to have changed less

Washed their terribly transient feet.

Some twenty- thirty- years later

She’d laugh at the snapshot.

“See Betty and Dolly,” she’d say,

“and look how they dressed us for the beach.”

The sea holiday was her past, mine is her laughter.

Both wry with the laboured ease of loss

Now she’s has been dead nearly as many years as that girl lived.

And of this circumstance there is nothing to say at all,

Its silence silences.

-Shirley Toulson

9. What does the word ‘cardboard’ denote in the poem?

A Photo frame A Photograph A Camera A Book

Answer: b)

Explanation: ‘Cardboard’ refers to the photograph only. In the past photographs used to be fixed to cardboard and hung from the wall for everyone to see it.

10. What has the camera captured?

Poet’s happy moment from his childhood. A happy moment of poet and his mother. A happy moment of poet’s father and mother. A happy moment from the childhood of the poet’s mother.

Answer: d)

Explanation: The camera has captured some happy moments from the childhood of the poet’s mother. It was a scene taken from a beach where she had gone with her cousins and her uncle for a sea holiday. The girls were paddling in the water.

11. What has not changed over the years?

Poet’s feelings Sea in the photograph Poet’s mother in the photograph None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: The Sea has not changed over the years. It is still the same. The sea symbolizes eternity.

12. What is the meaning of the line “Both wry with the laboured ease of loss”?

Poet’s laugh has gone now. Poet’s mother is no more now. Poet’s holiday is a past now. Poet’s mother has stopped laughing now.

Answer: b)

Explanation: ‘Both’ refers to the sea holiday as remembered by her mother and the poet remembering her mother’s laughing face. Both these now belong to the past. Her mother is no more now.

13. What does “this circumstance” refer to?

The pain that is going to come in the future to the poet on her mother’s death. Past situation of the poet of feeling pain on her mother’s death. Present situation of the poet of feeling pain on her mother’s death. Present situation of the poet’s happiness.

Answer: c)

Explanation: ‘This circumstance’ refers to the circumstance when the photo was taken.

14. The poet’s mother laughed at the snapshot. What did this laugh indicate?

Being Sarcastic Being Nostalgic Being Tragic Being Unhappy

Answer: b)

Explanation: This laugh indicates her remembering her past. She looked back to her childhood with nostalgia and remembered the innocent joys of her childhood days.

15. The three stanzas depict three different phases. What are they?

Three different phases of poet’s mother life. Three different phases of poet’s life. Three different phases of poet’s father life. Three different phases of poet’s friend life.

Answer: a)

Explanation: The three stanzas depict three different phases. The first stanza refers to the childhood of the poet’s mother. The second stanza refers to the poet’s childhood when her mother was an adult. The last stanza refers to the poet’s adulthood when she is not with her mother.