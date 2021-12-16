Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CTET 2021 Exam Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying & Passing Marks Categorywise (Gen/EWS/ OBC/SC/ST)

CTET 2021 Exam Cutoff: Know the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Minimum Qualifying Marks, Cutoff & Passing Marks Categorywise. The exam is being held first time in online mode from 16th Dec 2021 to 13th Jan 2022.

Created On: Dec 16, 2021 17:03 IST
CTET 2021 Exam Cutoff
CTET 2021 Exam Cutoff

CTET 2021 Exam Cutoff: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)is conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 Exam for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

Recent Stories
Check CTET 2021 Exam Analysis
Check CTET 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates
Check CTET 2021 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips
Check CTET 2021 Exam Centre & Admit Card Guidelines

CTET 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass or TET Qualified. The category-wise Minimum Qualifying marks are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

Passing Marks

General

60%

90 Out Of 150

OBC/SC/ST

55%

82.50 Out Of  150

CTET Study Material

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2021 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2021 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

CTET Cutoff 2021 Parameters

CTET Cut-off will be decided depending upon various factors which are:

- Number of candidates appeared in the CTET Exam

- Minimum qualifying marks for CTET Exam

- Number of Registered Candidates for CTET Exam

- Difficulty level of Paper-1 & Paper-2

CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage

CTET Year

Candidates Appeared

Qualified

Pass Percentage

January 2021 Paper 1

12,47,217

4,14,798

33.25%

January 2021 Paper 2

11,04,454

2,39,501

21.68%

December 2019 Paper 1

14,13,390

2,47,386

17.50%

December 2019 Paper 2

9,91,755

2,94,899

29.73%

July 2019 Paper 1

13,59,478

2,14,658

15.78%

July 2019 Paper 2

10,17,553

1,37,172

13.48%

December 2018 Paper 1

10,73,545

1,78,273

16.60%

December 2018 Paper 2

8,78,425

1,26,968

14.45%

September 2016  Paper 1

1,93,005

26,638

13.8%

September 2016 Paper 2

3,86,085

42,928

11.12%

September 2015

6,55,660

1,14,580

17.48%

February 2015

6,77,554

80,187

11.95 %

February 2014

7,50,000

13,425

1.7%

July 2013

7,76,000

77,000

9.96%

November 2012

7,95,000

4,850

0.61%

January 2012

9,00,000

55,422

6.1%

June 2011

7,60,000

97,919

9%

There will be two papers in CTET 2021 Exam. Paper-1 will be for Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-2 will be for Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks for CTET 2021 Exam?

A person who scores 60% or more in the CTET exam will be considered as CTET pass or CTET Qualified. (Reservation Applicable)

Q2. Will there be any sectional cut-off in CTET 2021 Exam?

There are five subjects and no sectional cut-off in this exam.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in CTET 2021 Exam?

There Will No Negative Marking For Wrong Answers
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (1)

Post Comment

5 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • Rushika nakum3 hrs ago
    Bed
    Reply