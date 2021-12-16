CTET 2021 Exam Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying & Passing Marks Categorywise (Gen/EWS/ OBC/SC/ST)

CTET 2021 Exam Cutoff: Know the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Minimum Qualifying Marks, Cutoff & Passing Marks Categorywise. The exam is being held first time in online mode from 16 th Dec 2021 to 13 th Jan 2022.

CTET 2021 Exam Cutoff: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)is conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 Exam for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

CTET 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass or TET Qualified. The category-wise Minimum Qualifying marks are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

CTET Cutoff 2021 Parameters

CTET Cut-off will be decided depending upon various factors which are:

- Number of candidates appeared in the CTET Exam

- Minimum qualifying marks for CTET Exam

- Number of Registered Candidates for CTET Exam

- Difficulty level of Paper-1 & Paper-2

CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage

CTET Year Candidates Appeared Qualified Pass Percentage January 2021 Paper 1 12,47,217 4,14,798 33.25% January 2021 Paper 2 11,04,454 2,39,501 21.68% December 2019 Paper 1 14,13,390 2,47,386 17.50% December 2019 Paper 2 9,91,755 2,94,899 29.73% July 2019 Paper 1 13,59,478 2,14,658 15.78% July 2019 Paper 2 10,17,553 1,37,172 13.48% December 2018 Paper 1 10,73,545 1,78,273 16.60% December 2018 Paper 2 8,78,425 1,26,968 14.45% September 2016 Paper 1 1,93,005 26,638 13.8% September 2016 Paper 2 3,86,085 42,928 11.12% September 2015 6,55,660 1,14,580 17.48% February 2015 6,77,554 80,187 11.95 % February 2014 7,50,000 13,425 1.7% July 2013 7,76,000 77,000 9.96% November 2012 7,95,000 4,850 0.61% January 2012 9,00,000 55,422 6.1% June 2011 7,60,000 97,919 9%

There will be two papers in CTET 2021 Exam. Paper-1 will be for Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-2 will be for Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.