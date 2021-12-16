CTET 2021 Exam Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying & Passing Marks Categorywise (Gen/EWS/ OBC/SC/ST)

CTET 2021 Exam Cutoff: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)is conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 Exam for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.
CTET 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks
A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass or TET Qualified. The category-wise Minimum Qualifying marks are as follows:
Category
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
Passing Marks
General
60%
90 Out Of 150
OBC/SC/ST
55%
82.50 Out Of 150
CTET Cutoff 2021 Parameters
CTET Cut-off will be decided depending upon various factors which are:
- Number of candidates appeared in the CTET Exam
- Minimum qualifying marks for CTET Exam
- Number of Registered Candidates for CTET Exam
- Difficulty level of Paper-1 & Paper-2
CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage
CTET Year
Candidates Appeared
Qualified
Pass Percentage
January 2021 Paper 1
12,47,217
4,14,798
33.25%
January 2021 Paper 2
11,04,454
2,39,501
21.68%
December 2019 Paper 1
14,13,390
2,47,386
17.50%
December 2019 Paper 2
9,91,755
2,94,899
29.73%
July 2019 Paper 1
13,59,478
2,14,658
15.78%
July 2019 Paper 2
10,17,553
1,37,172
13.48%
December 2018 Paper 1
10,73,545
1,78,273
16.60%
December 2018 Paper 2
8,78,425
1,26,968
14.45%
September 2016 Paper 1
1,93,005
26,638
13.8%
September 2016 Paper 2
3,86,085
42,928
11.12%
September 2015
6,55,660
1,14,580
17.48%
February 2015
6,77,554
80,187
11.95 %
February 2014
7,50,000
13,425
1.7%
July 2013
7,76,000
77,000
9.96%
November 2012
7,95,000
4,850
0.61%
January 2012
9,00,000
55,422
6.1%
June 2011
7,60,000
97,919
9%
There will be two papers in CTET 2021 Exam. Paper-1 will be for Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-2 will be for Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.