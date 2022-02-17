CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App: Check Minimum Marks to Qualify in Central Teacher Eligibility Test Dec 2021 Exam

CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App: Check the Minimum Marks to Qualify in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 Exam. Those who will score the Passing marks will be awarded CTET Certificate in Digital Format.

CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App: CBSE will soon release the CTET 2022 Results at the official website - ctet.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. CTET is an eligibility test only.

After the declaration of the CTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in. Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

CTET 2022 Certificate & Marksheet

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act.

The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The DigiLocker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials.

CTET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks To Get Certificate

A person who scores 60% or more in the CTET exam will be considered as CTET pass or CTET Qualified. The category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks is as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

CTET 2022 Certificate Lifetime Validity

CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for the lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

Note: Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.