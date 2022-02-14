CBSE CTET 2022 Result To Release Tomorrow (15th Feb): Official Link to be active soon @ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2022 Result To Release Tomorrow (15th Feb): CTET December 2021 Exam Result would be announced soon on the official website of CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test, i.e., ctet.nic.in. Check Details Here!

CBSE CTET 2022 Result To Release Tomorrow (15th Feb): CTET 2022 Exam results would be uploaded on the official website - www.ctet.nic.in by 15th February 2022. CTET December 2021 Exam was conducted by CBSE across the country from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022. The 15th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held in online mode for the first time under two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th).

The provisional answer key of the CTET 2021 Exam was released on 1st Feb 2022. Candidates viewed the response sheet along with question papers and raised objections till 4th Feb 2022 in online mode.

CBSE CTET 2022 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2: On the hornepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in

Step 4: Your CTET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of CTET- DECEMBER 2021 will be entertained.

CTET 2021 Certificate Validity

Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

CTET 2022 Certificate and Marksheet

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The DigiLocker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital mar-ksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials.