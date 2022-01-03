CTET 2022 Normalisation of Marks: Final Scores will be calculated with Normalization Method

CTET 2022 Normalisation of Marks: Check how the final scores will be calculated in CTET 2021 Exam through Normalization Method. The exam is being held first time in online mode from 16 th Dec 2021 to 13 th Jan 2022.

CTET 2022 Normalisation of Marks: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021-22 Exam for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. There will be two papers in CTET 2022 Exam. Paper-1 will be for Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-2 will be for Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). Let’s look at the normalization method through which CTET 2022 Marks will be calculated:

CTET 2022 Marks Normalisation Method

A recent official notification stated that the 15th Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted as Computer Based Online Exam during 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. Multiple shifts will be conducted in each date of examination. The Board will use different sets of question papers in every shift of examination. It is brought to the notice of all stakeholders of this examination that diligent efforts have been made to ensure that the difficulty level of questions and coverage of the syllabus remains comparable across each question paper set. Further, to ensure fairness, the Board may adopt a score normalisation process to account for variations, if any, in the difficulty level of different sets of question papers.

CTET 2022 Cutoff Marks Parameters

CTET Cut-off will be decided depending upon various factors which are:

- Number of candidates appeared in the CTET Exam

- Minimum qualifying marks for CTET Exam

- Number of Registered Candidates for CTET Exam

- Difficulty level of the Paper-1 & Paper-2

CTET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

A person who scores 60% or more in the CTET exam will be considered as CTET pass or CTET Qualified. The category-wise Minimum Qualifying marks is as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment. CBSE will declare the CTET 2022 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in.