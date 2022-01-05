CTET 2022 Exam Analysis: 5th/4th/3rd/1st January Difficulty Level & Good Attempts, Paper-1 & Paper-2 Review

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis : Check exam analysis of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held on 1 st , 3 rd , 4 th & 5 th January 2022 in online mode by CBSE. Check Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear CTET 2022 Cut-off marks.

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis: CBSE is holding the online exam for the 15th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. CTET 2022-21 Exam is being conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th) from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. Let’s look at the exam analysis of January 2022 Central Teacher Eligibility Test Dates Shift-wise:

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Paper-1 Review (5th, 4th, 3rd & 1st January 2022)

Paper-1 is held by CBSE for determining the eligibility of teachers for primary level, i.e., for Class 1st to Class 5th in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. Let’s look at the Exam Analysis of CTET Paper-1 2022:

CTET Paper I: Primary Level (Classes I-V) 5th January 2022 Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions of 1 Mark each Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts Language I (compulsory) 30 Easy (26 to 27) Language II (compulsory) 30 Easy (25 to 26) Child Development and Pedagogy 30 Moderate (21 to 23) Environmental Studies 30 Easy to Moderate (22 to 24) Mathematics 30 Moderate (20 to 22) Total 150 Easy (108 to 113)

Lets’ Look at the topics that came in Paper-1:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky (socioculture theory) 1-2 Piaget (pre-operational stage) 3-4 Gardner (Linguistic) 1-2 Kohlberg (1st Stage, Obedience and punishment.) 1-2 Middle Childhood stage 1-2 Heredity and Development (Physical Development) 1-2 New Education Policy 2020 3 NCF 2005 1-2 Inclusive Education (child-centred) 1-2 Learning Method 1-2 Five Motor Skill 1-2 Divergent Thinking 1-2 Learning Disability (Dyslexia) 1-2 English [Language 1] - 30 Marks Reading Comprehension (Vocab Based, Parts of Speech, Grammar Based) Passage 1: (Part of Speech) 10 questions Passage 2: (Adjective, Grammar-based, Figure of Speech) 5 questions 9-10 Poem 6-7 English Pedagogy (Chomsky) 15 Hindi [Language 2] - 30 Marks Reading Comprehension (उप्सर्ग, प्रत्यय, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे, विशेषण, ) Passage: (पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम) Passage 1: शरीर के लिए पोषक तत्त्व (प्रत्यय, संधि) 9-10 Poem 6-7 Pedagogy (Multilingualism, सम्प्रेषण, भाषा अधिगम) 15 Mathematics (30 Marks) The ration of three angles of a triangle. Which one is the smallest angle? 1-2 Mensuration 1-2 Line of Symmetry (Rectangle) 2 Unitary Method (18 squares are required to cover 1 note. How many squares will be required to cover 3 notes?) 1-2 Time (Clock) 1-2 Fraction (51 2/3kg / 3/4 kg) 1 LCM (Four Types of Shirts are given. How many packets will be required to pack these shirts) 1-2 55 lakh, 55 thousand, 5 hundred, 55 (Write in Numerical form) 1-2 Fraction (Distribution of toffees) 2-3 The radius of a circle 1-2 Pedagogy 10 Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Which bird makes a nest on the trunk of the tree 1-2 On which route does the longest train run in India? (Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari) 1-2 Themes of EVS (Things we can do and make) 1-2 What type of food does the Animals eat who have sharp teeth on the frontal area, (carnivorous animals) 1-2 Chitrakathi painting (Maharashtra) 1-2 Sloth 1-2 Madhubani 2-3 Folk 1-2 Joint Family 1-2 Dance form of Mizoram (Cheraab) 1-2 Smallest Muscle 1-2 Groundwater Depletion 1-2 Why were the doctor recommend having Vitamin C tablets during the Pandemic? 1-2 Tribe of Himachal Pradesh 1-2 Largest Fresh water source 1-2 When did Kalpana Chawla Die? (1st February, 2003) 1-2 What is the weight of 2 month old baby Elephant? 1-2 Suisini is the folk dance of which state? 1-2 Pedagogy 10 CTET Paper I: Primary Level (Classes I-V) 4th January 2022 Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions of 1 Mark each Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts Language I (compulsory) 30 Easy (25 to 26) Language II (compulsory) 30 Easy (24 to 25) Child Development and Pedagogy 30 Moderate (22 to 24) Environmental Studies 30 Easy to Moderate (22 to 24) Mathematics 30 Moderate (23 to 24) Total 150 Easy to Moderate (107 to 112)

Lets’ Look at the topics that came in Paper-1:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Kohlberg 1-2 Piaget 3-4 Vygotsky 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2 Howard Gardner (Inter-Personal) 1-2 Intelligence 1-2 Progressive Education 3 New Educational Policy 2020 1-2 NCF 2005 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 Heredity and Environment 1-2 Autism 1-2 Why is children get confused? 1-2 How does children start to learn? 1-2 Intrinsic Motivation 1-2 Macro Skill 1-2 English [Language 1] - 30 Marks Reading Comprehension (Vocab Based, Parts of Speech) 8-10 Poem ( Poetic devices, Figure of Speech) 5-6 English Pedagogy (Chomsky) 15 Hindi [Language 2] - 30 Marks Reading Comprehension (उप्सर्ग, प्रत्यये, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे, विभक्ति, विशेषण, ) राष्ट्र के प्रति दायित्व (पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम) 15 Pedagogy (Multilingualism, सम्प्रेषण, भाषा अधिगम) 15 Mathematics (30 Marks) Simplification 1-2 Train (Time & Distance) 1-2 Mensuration 2 Reasoning Series 1-2 Van Hiele 1-2 Data Handling 1 “Teacher Act as a Facilitator” (Inductive Method) 1-2 Not a Use of Number (Aesthetic 1-2 Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation 1-2 Close and Open Ended 1-2 Money Concept (ATM) 1-2 Area of Square 1-2 Symmetry of Polygon 1-2 Fraction (Find the Distribution of Toffee in whole number) 1-2 Calculate Temperature 1-2 Mensuration 2D(Height and Length of a wall and number of Bricks used to build it) 1-2 Capacity (How many boxes will be used to pack a 750 gm box?) (Number of eggs in a single tray) 2 Pedagogy 10 Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Hanging Nest (Weaver Bird) 1-2 What is Mother’s elder sister called in Kerala? 1-2 Process of making mud utensils (Bake) 1-2 Full Form PNR 1-2 Who is the head of the group of Elephant ? (Senior Female Elephant) 1-2 Khejdi Tree 1-2 Bohra Rice 2-3 Why do people hunt Crocodile? 1-2 Sub- themes of Family and Friends 1-2 Spice used to treat Tooth ache(Clove ) 1-2 Process of Roti Making in chronological Order 1-2 Sign Language (Piaget) 1-2 Railway Ticket (Description, Name) 1-2 Uses Neem as a medicinal Plant 1-2 Application Based Questions 1-2 Pedagogy 10 CTET Paper I: Primary Level (Classes I-V) 3rd January 2022 Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions of 1 Mark each Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts Language I (compulsory) 30 Easy (25 to 26) Language II (compulsory) 30 Easy (24 to 25) Child Development and Pedagogy 30 Easy to Moderate (23 to 25) Environmental Studies 30 Easy to Moderate (22 to 24) Mathematics 30 Easy to Moderate (23 to 24) Total 150 Easy (115 to 120)

Lets’ Look at the topics that came in Paper-1:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Dyscalculia 1-2 Piaget (two stages) 3-4 Vygotsky (ZPD, Scaffolding) 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2 Howard Gardner (Growth & Heredity, Interpersonal) 1-2 Intelligence 1-2 Progressive Education 3 New Educational Policy 2020 1-2 NCF 2005 1-2 What is Dynamic Skill? 1-2 English [Language 1] - 30 Marks Reading Comprehension Passage 1: Benefits of Cycling on Children’s Health (Part of Speech) Passage 2: Story based passage (Adjective, Grammar based, Figure of Speech) 8-10 Poem ( Poetic devices, Figure of Speech) 6-7 English Pedagogy (Chomsky) 15 Hindi [Language 2] - 30 Marks Reading Comprehension (उप्सर्ग, प्रत्यये, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे, विभक्ति, विशेषण, ) Passage: व्रत 15 Poem: पात्र पर आधारित कविता 6 to 7 Pedagogy (Gender Stereotype) 15 Mathematics (30 Marks) 10011 divide by 11 remainder 1-2 Number System 1-2 Rectangle 2 Area 1-2 Money Concept 1-2 Smallest and Largest Fraction 1 Mensuration 1-2 Van Hiele 1-2 Time & Date 1-2 Decimal 1-2 Cube 1-2 Average 1-2 Algebra 1-2 Symmetry 1-2 Addition 1-2 Geometry : Find 90 degree angle in X, 4, N? 1-2 What is the total of height of the 5 students? 1-2 LCM 1-2 Hardy Ramanujan Number (1729) 1-2 denies block : Math Peda 1-2 Pedagogy (Range) 10 Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Owl 1-2 Squirrels 1-2 Fangs of Snake 1-2 Jhoom Cultivation 1-2 Honey Bee 1-2 Rain Water Harvesting 1-2 Mosquito (Cinchona, Disease) 1-2 Nobel Prize (Ronald Ross) 2-3 Pashmina Shawl 1-2 Pitcher Plant (Nepenthes) 1-2 Land cultivation 1-2 Drop Method 1-2 Fossil Fuel 1-2 Pedagogy 10 Owl 1-2 Squirrels 1-2 Fangs of Snake 1-2 Jhoom Cultivation 1-2 Honey Bee 1-2 Rain Water Harvesting 1-2 Mosquito (Cinchona, Disease) 1-2 Nobel Prize (Ronald Ross) 2-3 Pashmina Shawl 1-2 Pitcher Plant (Nepenthes) 1-2 Land cultivation 1-2 Drop Method 1-2 Fossil Fuel 1-2 Pedagogy 10

CTET Paper I: Primary Level (Classes I-V) 1st January 2022 Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subjects Topic Asked Good Attempt Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy · New Education Policy · Dyslexia & Dysgraphia · Piaget · Vygotsky · Gender Bias · Peer Assessment · Chomsky · NCF 2005 · Bloom Taxonomy 23-24 Moderate English 1st Language Passage: (synonyms of Conscious, antonym of Forbid, juxtaposition vocab ) Poem: (Fig of speech 24-25 Easy 2nd language Passage1: Covid-19 Passage2: Hindi 1st Language Passage: दोस्ती पर तुलसीदास का लेख (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यय ) Poem: धरती 24-25 Easy 2nd language Passage1: Passage2: Mathematics · Fraction · Area · Mensuration · Simplification · Number system · Money concept · Average · Cube · Newman’s Theory 20-21 Moderate EVS · Bay of Bengal coastal states · Weight of an Baby Elephant · Rajasthan (Mud House) · Khejri Tree · Food of Different States (Match the following) · In which direction will you find more jungles in Madhya Pradesh? (MAP) · Sloth · Kashmir (Fish) 23-24 Easy to Moderate Total Attempts 111-115 Easy to Moderate

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Paper-2 Review (4th & 3rd Jan 2022)

Paper-2 is held by CBSE for determining the eligibility of teachers for primary level, i.e., for Class 6th to Class 8th in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. Let’s look at the Exam Analysis of CTET Paper-2 2022:

CTET Paper 2: Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 4th January 2022 Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions of 1 Mark each Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts Child Development & Pedagogy 30 Moderate (20 to 22) Language I (Hindi) 30 Easy to Moderate (24 to 25) Language II (English or Sanskrit or Urdu) 30 Easy to Moderate (23 to 25) Mathematics 30 Moderate (18 to 20) Science 30 Moderate (22 to 24) Social Studies Moderate (21 to 23) Total 150 Easy to Moderate (100 to 105) Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topic Questions Asked Piaget Stages 1-2 Kohlberg 1-2 New Education Policy 2020 2-3 Progressive 1-2 Vygotsky 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2 Disability (Dyslexia) 1-2 Piaget Stages 1-2 Kohlberg 1-2 New Education Policy 2020 2-3 Progressive 1-2 Vygotsky 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2 Disability (Dyslexia) 1-2 Language-1 (30 Marks) & Language-2 (30 Marks) Topic Questions Asked (As of 1st Language) Questions Asked (As 2nd Language) Reading Comprehension 6-7 (One Passage) 15 (Two Passage) Poem 5-6 (One Poem) – English Pedagogy 15 15 Good Attempts 24-25 26-27 Mathematics (30 Marks) Topic Questions Asked Simplification 1-2 Fraction 1-2 Linear Equation 1-2 Factors 1-2 Area (Triangle) 1-2 Mean, Median, Mode 1-2 Probability 1-2 Euler’s Formula 1-2 Mensuration 1-2 Polynomial 1-2 Maths Pedagogy 10 Science (30 Marks) Topic Questions Asked Cell structure 1-2 Plant 1-2 Light 1-2 Nutrition 1-2 Chemical Reaction 1-2 Bitumen function 1-2 Which of the following strategies may be most appropriate for involving learners in teaching-learning of science? 1-2 Which is strong fiber? (silk, jute, cotton, wool) 1-2 Pedagogy 10 Social Studies (30 Marks) Topic Questions Asked National Language 1-2 Maurya Dynasty Chronological Order 1 22 Language (8th Schedule) 1 Article 1 Alwar Sant 1-2 Classical language 1 Santnami Movement 1 Diwani Rule 1 Rajya Sabha (Statement Based Question) 1 discrimination 1 Quadratic Equation 1 Gandhi ji’s opinion on Young India Magazine on Right to Vote 1 Neil Armstrong 1 Where was the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi flown? 1 Pedagogy 20 CTET Paper 2: Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 3rd January 2022 Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions of 1 Mark each Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts Child Development & Pedagogy 30 Moderate (20 to 22) Language I (Hindi) 30 Easy to Moderate (24 to 25) Language II (English or Sanskrit or Urdu) 30 Easy to Moderate (23 to 25) Mathematics 30 Moderate (18 to 20) Science 30 Moderate (22 to 24) Social Studies Moderate (21 to 23) Total 150 Easy to Moderate (100 to 105) Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topic Questions Asked Piaget 1-2 Kohlberg 1-2 Vygotsky 1-2 Growth and Development 2-3 New Education Policy 1-2 NCF 2005 1-2 Heredity and Development 1-2 Pavlov (Thematic Appreciation Test) 1 ADHD 1 Application Based Questions 3-4 Language-1 (30 Marks) & Language-2 (30 Marks) Topic Questions Asked (As of 1st Language) Questions Asked (As 2nd Language) Reading Comprehension 6-7 (One Passage) (Vocab, Part of speech, figure of Speech) 15 (Two Passage) (विलोम, पर्यायवाची, समास, विशेषण, विशेष, प्रत्यय) Poem Figure of Speech (personification 5-6 (One Poem) – English Pedagogy 15 15 Mathematics (30 Marks) Topic Questions Asked x² + y² =89, x + y = 2 then 1/ X + 1/ y 1-2 Probability (25, 26,27…….49) 1-2 Area Square 1-2 Simplification 1-2 Area of Trapezium 4-5 Kite 1-2 Volume of Cylinder 1-2 Algebra 1-2 Angle Ration of Quadrilateral 1-2 Time and Distance 1-2 HCF (Coins) 1-2 Maths Pedagogy 10 Science (30 Marks) Topic Questions Asked Color Blindness 1-2 Beet Root 1-2 Nutrients 1-2 Bacteria 1-2 Mixture (Wood, Sugar, Sand) 1-2 Milk (Chemical change) 1-2 Chemical Reaction 1-2 Focal Length (Mirror and Lens) 1-2 Seedless Plant (fern ,algae,palm tree) 1-2 What is a natural indicator? 1-2 Twin Fertilizations 1-2 Motor Skill 1-2 Speed of sound in air, water, vacuum? 1-2 Metals (Magnet Attractions) 1-2 Social Studies (30 Marks) Topic Questions Asked Constitution (New 8 languages amended) 1-2 Al burani 1 Gupta Dynasty (Chronological order) 1 First State to be created on linguistic basis? 1 India National Movement 1-2 Raja Rammohan Roy 1 Bhimrao Ambedkar 1 Jyotiba Phule 1 NCF 2005 1 NEP 2020 1 Seasonal Winds (Monsoon) 1 Forest (Deodar Tree) 1 Pedagogy 20

Highlights of CTET 2022 Exam

- CTET Dec 2021 Exam was held in Online Mode for the first time across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Direct Link to Download CTET 2021 Admit Card

- Each question will carry an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 & Paper-2.

- 150 questions will be asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 & Paper-2 Each).

- There is no negative marking for the wrong answers.

- CTET is qualifying in nature. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

- There are five subjects and no sectional cut-off in this exam.

- Candidates are also required to carry these things with them - A face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), transparent water bottle was allowed.

CTET 2022 Answer Key

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website.

CTET 2022 Result

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in

CTET 2022 Certificate Validity

In a recent announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.