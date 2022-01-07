CTET 2022 Certificate Validity Period: Teacher Eligibility Test Qualifying Marksheet Valid for Lifetime

CTET 2022 Certificate Validity Period: Lifetime validity is given under CTET Qualifying Marksheet for all categories. Central Teacher Eligibility Test is being held by CBSE for the first time in online mode from 16 th Dec 2022 to 13 th Jan 2022.

CTET 2022 Certificate Validity Period: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021-22 Exam in two levels. There will be two papers in CTET 2022 Exam. Paper-1 will be for Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-2 will be for Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The qualifying CTET marks will help in assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. Let’s look at the CTET 2022 Certificate Validity Period:

CTET 2022 Certificate Lifetime Validity

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

CTET 2022 Certificate & Marksheet

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The DigiLocker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials.

CTET 2022 Qualifying Marks & Award of CTET Certificate

A person who scores 60% or more in the CTET exam will be considered as CTET pass or CTET Qualified. The category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks is as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

Note:

a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government-aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to persons belonging to SC/ST/OBC, differently-abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment. CBSE will declare the CTET 2022 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in.