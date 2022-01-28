CTET Answer Key 2021-2022 @ctet.nic.in: Calculate Tentative Score by Downloading Question Paper/Response Sheet

CTET Answer Key 2021-2022 @ctet.nic.in: CBSE has released the CTET December 2021 Question Paper & Response Sheet. Candidates can download Question Paper, Response Sheet & Raise Objection at the official website.

CTET Answer Key 2021-2022 Released @ctet.nic.in: CBSE has released the CTET December 2021 Exam (15th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Question Paper & Response Sheet of candidates. CTET 2022-21 Exam was held in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th) from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022. Let’s look at the process of viewing the CTET 2022 Answer Key, Question Paper & Response Sheet:

Display of CTET 2021 Answer Key for Challenges

The CTET will display Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the CTET Official website - ctet.nic.in. CBSE is providing an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.

The CTET‟s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. CTET will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of CTET- DECEMBER 2021 will be entertained.

Calculate Tentative Score by Downloading CTET December 2021 Question Paper/ Response Sheet

Candidates can view and download the Question Paper & Response Sheet from the link given below:

Direct Link to Downloading CTET December 2021 Question Paper/ Response Sheet

Candidates can calculate their marks and check whether they are able to clear the minimum qualifying marks or not. A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass or TET Qualified. The category-wise Minimum Qualifying marks are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

Highlights of CTET 2022-21 Exam

- CTET Dec 2021 Exam was held in Online Mode for the first time across different cities.

- Each question carried an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 & Paper-2.

- 150 questions was asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 & Paper-2 Each).

- There was no negative marking for the wrong answers.

- CTET is qualifying in nature. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

- There are five subjects and no sectional cut-off in this exam.

CTET 2021 Result

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in

CTET 2021 Certificate Validity

Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.