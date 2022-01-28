CBSE CTET Result Date 2022: Provisional Answer Key to Release Soon @ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Result Date 2022: CTET December 2021 Exam Result would be announced on the official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in after the release of the CTET Provisional Answer Key. Check Details Here!

CBSE CTET Result Date 2022: CTET December 2021 Exam was held from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022. CTET 2021-22 Exam results would be uploaded on the official website - www.ctet.nic.in. CTET 2022-21 Exam was held in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th) for the 15th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The provisional answer key of the CTET 2021 Exam will be released for both Paper-1 & Paper-2.

CTET Result Date 2022 (Tentative)

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in

Meanwhile, Candidates can view and download the Answer Key, Question Paper & Response Sheet from the link given below:

CBSE provides the opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

Highlights of CTET Dec 2021 Exam

- CTET Dec 2021 Exam was held in Online Mode for the first time across different cities.

- Each question carried an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 & Paper-2.

- 150 questions was asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 & Paper-2 Each).

- There was no negative marking for the wrong answers.

- CTET is qualifying in nature. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

- There are five subjects and no sectional cut-off in this exam.

CTET 2021 Certificate Validity

Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.