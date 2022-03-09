CTET Result 2022 December (Out): Get Direct Link, Download Your Score @ctet.nic.in

CTET Result 2021: CTET Result for December Exam has been declared by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website @ctet.nic.in. Check how to download CTET Result 2021 PDF Link, Steps and other details below here.

CTET Result 2022 December (Download): The wait is over! Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the result of CTET December Exam 2021, conducted from 16 December to 21 January 2022, at ctet.nic.in and also at cbse.nic.in. As per the CTET Result Notice, a total of 4,45,467 candidates have qualified in CTET Paper 1 and 2,20,069 have qualified in CTET Paper 2 in the 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. You are advised to download CTET Result 2022 with a click on the CTET Result Link provided below:

Paper Type Qualified Candidates Appeared Candidates Registered Candidates Paper 1 4,45,467 14,95,511 18,92,276 Paper 2 2,20,069 12,78,165 16,62,886

CTET Certificate 2022

The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in Digi locker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021."

How to Download CTET Result 2022 ?

Step 1: On google, search CTET and then Go to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: You will see a result in a tab - CTET December Result 2021. Click on the tab

Step 3: Now, Provide your Roll Number

Step 4: Download CTET December 2021 Result and check your marks

CTET Exam Validity

Once you download your CTET Certificate, it will be eligible for the lifetime.

CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held in two parts i.e. CTET Paper 1 2021 and CTET Paper 2. Paper-1 is for Primary Level Teachers i.e. 1st to 5th class and Paper-2 is for Upper Primary Classes i.e. from 6th to 8th class.

What is CTET Cut-Off 2022 ?

In order to qualify in the exam, a person should score following marks:

General OBC/ST/SC 60% marks i.e. 90 out of 150 55% i.e. 82.5 out of 150

What after CTET Exam 2022 ?

If you have qualified in the exam then you are eligible to apply for Primary and Elementary Teacher Posts in Government Schools including KV, NVS, DSSSB, etc as well in Private Schools. Almost every school in India, consider the CTET Qualification.

In case you are not qualified for this exam, then appear the next time as there is no restriction in the number of attempts.

Moreover, you also apply for a re-exam in order to improve your score. We will update you with all the latest information regarding CTET Exam.