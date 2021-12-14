CTET 2021 Teacher Eligibility Test Exam from 16th Dec: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to score high marks in Online Exam

CTET 2021 Teacher Eligibility Test Exam on 16th Dec: Get the best last-minute tips that will help you in clearing the CTET 2021 Exam. The exam will be conducted in online mode on 16 th December 2021.

CTET 2021 Teacher Eligibility Exam on 16th Dec: CTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th December 2021 Onwards by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the eligibility of Teachers (Primary & Elementary Levels). The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high this year. So, we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the CTET 2021 Exam with a high score.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking CTET 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics

Candidates need to revise the important topics as per the latest pattern and syllabus of CTET Exam:

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Mathematics & Science 30 Each 60 B. Social Studies & Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

2. Time Management

Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there is sectional time limit for each subject and there will be no sectional cut offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

3. Practice Mock tests & Previous Year Papers

Candidates are advised to practice as many mock tests and previous year papers as they can to buck up their speed of solving paper.

4. Read the Complete Question First

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are no sectional cut offs and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the official website of CBSE CTET as mentioned in the link given below:

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.