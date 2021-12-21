CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF: Download Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF Download: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 Exam is being conducted by CBSE in online mode till 13th January 2022 for Primary (Paper-1) & Upper Primary Levels. To crack the CTET 2021 Exam, candidates must practice the memory-based questions of different sections of the exam. It will help them in improving their speed of attempting maximum questions in minimum time with accuracy. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the CTET 2021 Exam.
CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers
1. The best method to study the growth and development of the child is:
- Psychoanalytic Method
- Comparative Method
- Developmental Method
- Statistical Method
Answer: C
2. Pedagogy is the study of:
- Education
- Guiding Students
- Learning Process
- Teaching Methods
Answer: D
3. Which of the following statements is not true?
- Growth is a biological process
- Development is a quantitative process
- Education is a goal-oriented process
- Learning is a process of behavioural changes
Answer: B
4. What should be the role of a teacher in meeting individual differences?
- Try to know the abilities, interests and aptitude of individuals
- Try to adjust the curriculum as per the needs of individuals
- Both (A) and (B)
- None of these
Answer: C
5. What type of evaluation identifies the learning deficiencies and difficulties of the learners?
- Placement
- Summative
- Continuous
- Diagnostic
Answer: D
6. According to John Dewey, school is a __________ institution, and education is a __________ process.
- social, social
- social, philosophical
- philosophical, philosophical
- environmental, psychological
Answer: A
7. According to Emile, the noblest work in education is to make a/an:
- Thinker
- Entrepreneur
- Good citizen
- Reasoning man
Answer: C
8. The word “Pedagogy” means?
- To guide the child
- To lead the child
- To educate the child
- To understand the child
Answer: B
9. What is the stage from 2 to 6 years called?
- Pre-childhood
- Infancy
- Later childhood
- Pre-adolescence
Answer: A
10. The field of study concerned with the construction of thought processes, including remembering, problem solving, and decision-making is called:
- Pedagogy
- Education
- Epistemology
- Cognitive Development
Answer: D
11. According to Jean Piaget, children develop abstract logic and reasoning skill during:
- Sensorimotor stage
- Preoperational stage
- Formal operational stage
- Concrete operational stage
Answer: C
12. Psychology is a —————.
- Science of soul
- Science of mind
- Science of consciousness
- Science of behaviour
Answer: D
13. The teacher studies pupils group behaviour mainly by which of the following methods?
- Interview
- Experimentation
- Case history
- Observation
Answer: D
14. Children are usually egocentric during __________ and __________ stages.
- Sensorimotor, Preoperational
- Formal operational, Sensorimotor
- Preoperational, Concrete operational
- Concrete operational, Formal operational
Answer: A
15. Which one is not an element of intellectual development?
- Creativity
- Tolerance
- Thinking
- Imagination
Answer: B