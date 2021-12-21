CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF: Download Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with answers that came in the CTET 2021 Exam (Paper-1 & Paper-2).

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF Download: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 Exam is being conducted by CBSE in online mode till 13th January 2022 for Primary (Paper-1) & Upper Primary Levels. To crack the CTET 2021 Exam, candidates must practice the memory-based questions of different sections of the exam. It will help them in improving their speed of attempting maximum questions in minimum time with accuracy. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the CTET 2021 Exam.

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers

1. The best method to study the growth and development of the child is:

Psychoanalytic Method Comparative Method Developmental Method Statistical Method

Answer: C

2. Pedagogy is the study of:

Education Guiding Students Learning Process Teaching Methods

Answer: D

3. Which of the following statements is not true?

Growth is a biological process Development is a quantitative process Education is a goal-oriented process Learning is a process of behavioural changes

Answer: B

4. What should be the role of a teacher in meeting individual differences?

Try to know the abilities, interests and aptitude of individuals Try to adjust the curriculum as per the needs of individuals Both (A) and (B) None of these

Answer: C

5. What type of evaluation identifies the learning deficiencies and difficulties of the learners?

Placement Summative Continuous Diagnostic

Answer: D

6. According to John Dewey, school is a __________ institution, and education is a __________ process.

social, social social, philosophical philosophical, philosophical environmental, psychological

Answer: A

7. According to Emile, the noblest work in education is to make a/an:

Thinker Entrepreneur Good citizen Reasoning man

Answer: C

8. The word “Pedagogy” means?

To guide the child To lead the child To educate the child To understand the child

Answer: B

9. What is the stage from 2 to 6 years called?

Pre-childhood Infancy Later childhood Pre-adolescence

Answer: A

10. The field of study concerned with the construction of thought processes, including remembering, problem solving, and decision-making is called:

Pedagogy Education Epistemology Cognitive Development

Answer: D

11. According to Jean Piaget, children develop abstract logic and reasoning skill during:

Sensorimotor stage Preoperational stage Formal operational stage Concrete operational stage

Answer: C

12. Psychology is a —————.

Science of soul Science of mind Science of consciousness Science of behaviour

Answer: D

13. The teacher studies pupils group behaviour mainly by which of the following methods?

Interview Experimentation Case history Observation

Answer: D

14. Children are usually egocentric during __________ and __________ stages.

Sensorimotor, Preoperational Formal operational, Sensorimotor Preoperational, Concrete operational Concrete operational, Formal operational

Answer: A

15. Which one is not an element of intellectual development?

Creativity Tolerance Thinking Imagination

Answer: B