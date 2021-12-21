Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF: Download Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF: Download Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with answers that came in the CTET 2021 Exam (Paper-1 & Paper-2).

Created On: Dec 21, 2021 12:26 IST
CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF Download
CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF Download

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF Download: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 Exam is being conducted by CBSE in online mode till 13th January 2022 for Primary (Paper-1) & Upper Primary Levels. To crack the CTET 2021 Exam, candidates must practice the memory-based questions of different sections of the exam. It will help them in improving their speed of attempting maximum questions in minimum time with accuracy. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the CTET 2021 Exam.

Recent Stories
CTET 2021 16th Dec Paper-2 & 17th Dec Paper-1 & 2 Postponed
Check CTET 2021 Exam Analysis
Check CTET 2021 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check CTET 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates
Check CTET 2021 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips
Check CTET 2021 Exam Centre & Admit Card Guidelines

CTET 2021 Exam Memory Based Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers

1. The best method to study the growth and development of the child is:

  1. Psychoanalytic Method
  2. Comparative Method
  3. Developmental Method
  4. Statistical Method

Answer: C

2. Pedagogy is the study of:

  1. Education
  2. Guiding Students
  3. Learning Process
  4. Teaching Methods

Answer: D

3. Which of the following statements is not true?

  1. Growth is a biological process
  2. Development is a quantitative process
  3. Education is a goal-oriented process
  4. Learning is a process of behavioural changes

Answer: B

4. What should be the role of a teacher in meeting individual differences?

  1. Try to know the abilities, interests and aptitude of individuals
  2. Try to adjust the curriculum as per the needs of individuals
  3. Both (A) and (B)
  4. None of these

Answer: C

5. What type of evaluation identifies the learning deficiencies and difficulties of the learners?

  1. Placement
  2. Summative
  3. Continuous
  4. Diagnostic

Answer: D

CTET Study Material

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2021 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2021 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

6. According to John Dewey, school is a __________ institution, and education is a __________ process.

  1. social, social
  2. social, philosophical
  3. philosophical, philosophical
  4. environmental, psychological

Answer: A

7. According to Emile, the noblest work in education is to make a/an:

  1. Thinker
  2. Entrepreneur
  3. Good citizen
  4. Reasoning man

Answer: C

8. The word “Pedagogy” means?

  1. To guide the child
  2. To lead the child
  3. To educate the child
  4. To understand the child

Answer: B

9. What is the stage from 2 to 6 years called?

  1. Pre-childhood
  2. Infancy
  3. Later childhood
  4. Pre-adolescence

Answer: A

10. The field of study concerned with the construction of thought processes, including remembering, problem solving, and decision-making is called:

  1. Pedagogy
  2. Education
  3. Epistemology
  4. Cognitive Development

Answer: D

11. According to Jean Piaget, children develop abstract logic and reasoning skill during:

  1. Sensorimotor stage
  2. Preoperational stage
  3. Formal operational stage
  4. Concrete operational stage

Answer: C

12. Psychology is a —————.

  1. Science of soul
  2. Science of mind
  3. Science of consciousness
  4. Science of behaviour

Answer: D

13. The teacher studies pupils group behaviour mainly by which of the following methods?

  1. Interview
  2. Experimentation
  3. Case history
  4. Observation

Answer: D

14. Children are usually egocentric during __________ and __________ stages.

  1. Sensorimotor, Preoperational
  2. Formal operational, Sensorimotor
  3. Preoperational, Concrete operational
  4. Concrete operational, Formal operational

Answer: A

15. Which one is not an element of intellectual development?

  1. Creativity
  2. Tolerance
  3. Thinking
  4. Imagination

Answer: B

FAQ

Q1. How many Pedogaogy Questions were asked in CTET 2021 Exam?

30 Questions of 1 mark each (Each in Paper-1 & Paper-2)

Q2. Will there be any negative marking in CTET 2021 Exam?

There Will No Negative Marking For Wrong Answers
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.