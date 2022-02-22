CBSE CTET 2022 Result Delayed By a Week: Over 20 Lakh Candidates Waiting for Central Teacher Eligibility Test Dec 2021 Scores @ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2022 Result Delayed By a Week: Over 20 Lakh candidates appeared for the CTET December 2021 Exam from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022. CTET 2022 Results would be uploaded on the official website - www.ctet.nic.in anytime soon. The 15th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held in online mode for the first time by CBSE across the country under two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The provisional answer key of the CTET 2021 Exam was released on 1st Feb 2022. Candidates viewed the response sheet alongwith question papers and raised objection till 4th Feb 2022 in online mode.

CBSE CTET 2022 Result Delayed by a Week

CBSE was supposed to declare the CTET Dec 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 at its official website - ctet.nic.in. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of CTET- DECEMBER 2021 will be entertained.

CTET 2021 Exam - First Time held in Online Mode by CBSE

Earlier the CTET Examinations were conducted through off-line mode. But in order to motivate the futuristic teachers to become computer literate, this time the CTET was conducted through on-line mode, i.e., Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam was held in multiple shifts

CTET 2022 Normalisation of Marks

The 15th Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted as Computer Based Online Exam during 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022. Multiple shifts were conducted in each date of examination. The Board has used different sets of question papers in every shift of examination. It is brought to the notice of all stakeholders of this examination that diligent efforts have been made to ensure that the difficulty level of questions and coverage of syllabus remains comparable across each question paper set. Further, to ensure fairness, the Board may adopt a score normalisation process to account for variations, if any, in the difficulty level of different sets of question papers.

Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime.The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The DigiLocker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital mar-ksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials.