UPTET 2021 Exam (23rd Jan 2022) Question Paper & Answer Key PDF: Download Paper-1 & Paper-2 of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

UPTET 2021 Exam (23rd Jan 2022) Question Paper & Answer Key PDF: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was held successfully by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on 23rd January 2022. UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across the state.

UPTET 2021 Question Paper-1 & Paper-2 PDF Download

Here are some of the questions asked in UPTET Paper-1 2022-21:

1. Child Development & Pedagogy: Questions were easy to moderate

- The Brainstorming Model of teaching is used to improve…

- Dog was the experimenter in whose experiment?

- Originality, flexibility, and flow are the components of…

- Who propounded the “Five-Step System” of lesson planning

2. English language: Paper was more easy than moderate

- What is the meaning of ‘spontaneous’?

- What is the meaning of ‘hopping’

- What does ‘encore’ means

- What type of adjectives are used in the following sentence? A live ass is better than a dead lion

- Correct synonym of conjunction

- Antonym of judicious

3. Environmental Studies: more questions are easy and some are moderate

- What is not true for LPG? 1. High calorific value, 2. A clean fuel. 3. Methane emitting, 4. Burn with blue flame

- Components of ecosystem

- Tropic of Capricorn is

- Who coined the term “ecosystem”

- The Pole star is…

- “Project Tiger” was started in India in year…

- Kanha National Park is located in which state

Candidates can download the Question Paper & Answer Key for Paper-1 & Paper-2

UPTET 2021 Official Answer Key Release Date (27th January 2022)

UPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in tentatively on 27th January 2022 The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.

UPTET 2021 Result (25th February 2022)

The result for UPTET 2021 will be released tentatively on 25th February 2022. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in.

UPTET Certificate Validity

Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job in the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011.