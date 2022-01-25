UPTET 2021 Exam Analysis (23rd Jan 2022 All Shifts): CM Yogi Applauded UP TET Successful Completion, Check Paper-1&2 Questions Difficulty Level/Good Attempts

UPTET 2021 Exam Analysis (23rd Jan 2022 All Shifts): Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) held UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd January 2022. CM Yogi Adityanath Applauded Teacher Eligibility Test Successful Completion! Check Paper-1 & Paper-2 Questions Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear cut-off marks.

UPTET 2021 Exam Analysis (23rd Jan 2022 All Shifts): Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) held Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam today, i.e, 23rd January 2022. UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes 1st to Class 8th. As per the official data, around 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level test while 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled for the upper primary level exam. Let's look at the exam analysis of UPTET 2021-22 Paper-1 & Paper-2:

UPTET 2022 Exam Update

UP CM Yogi Adityanath applauded the successful conduct of the UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022:

SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav targeted the opposition party for the alleged injustice against UPTET Exam Candidates:

UPTET Lucknow Exam Centre Arrangements were up to mark to keep a check on any malpractices:

UPTET Noida Exam Centre denied entry to the candidates for different reasons:

Free Bus Ride is being given to candidates by UPSRTC Buses:

Special Task Force (STF) bust paper solver gang in UP

UPTET 2021-22 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Shift Timings

UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across the state. The Primary Level Teachers exam was held in the morning session (10:00 to 12:30) and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the evening session (02:30 to 05:00). Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was cancelled on 28th November due to the paper leak case.

UPTET 2021-22 Paper-1 Exam Analysis

Paper-1 was held for recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) in the morning session (10:00 to 12:30 Shift-1). Overall Exam was easy to moderate in nature, Child Pedagogy Section was moderate. Maths Section was moderate to difficult this time. EVS was moderate, while Language One i.e., Hindi Section was easy and Language Two i.e., English Section was easy to moderate.

UPTET Paper-I: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Morning Session - 10:00 to 12:30 Shift-1 No Negative Marking Subjects (Number of Questions) Difficulty Level Good Attempts Child Development & Pedagogy (30) Moderate 19 to 21 Mathematics (30) Moderate to Difficult 16 to 18 Environmental Science (30) Moderate 20 to 22 Language I (Hindi) (30) Easy 24 to 25 Language II (English) (30) Easy-Moderate 22 to 24 Paper-1 Easy to Moderate 110 to 115

Let’s look at the Subject-wise UPTET Paper-1 Analysis

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Questions) Topic Questions Asked Kohler 1-2 McDougall 1-2 Brainstorming Model of Training 1-2 Dog was the experimentee in whose experiments? (Pavlov ) 1-2 Social Development theory 1-2 Growth & development 2-3 Trial & Error theory 1-2 Period of Infancy: Piaget 1-2 5 step system of lesson planning (Bloom) 1-2 Creativity 1-2 Calculate IQ [Intelligence] 1-2 Intelligence 1-2 Skinner Theory 1-2 Combat 1-2 Application Based Questions 4-5 Language I (Hindi - 30 Questions) Topic Questions Asked गद्यांश 5 वर्ण 1 विशेषण 1-2 तत्सम तद्भव 1-2 मुहावरे 1 वर्तनी 1 शुद्ध अशुद्ध शंब्द 1-2 वाक्य प्रकार 1 संधि विच्छेद 1-2 समास 1 Language II (English - 30 Questions) Topic Questions Asked Fillers 3 Conjunction 2 Type Of Sentence 2-3 Synonyms & Antonyms 2-3 Adjective 1-2 Misspelling 1-2 Meaning of idiom 2 Join two simple sentence to make a complex sentence 1-2 Figure of Speech 1-2 Meaning of Proverb 1-2 Adverb 1-2 Pronoun 1-2 Metaphor 1-2 Passage based question 8 Environmental Science (30 questions) Topic Questions Asked Biodiversity 1 Characteristics of LPG 1 Components of Ecosystem 1 Tropics of Capricon 1 Who coined the ecosystem 1 The problem of water pollution with arsenic is maximum in? (Madhya Pradesh) 1 Deccan of Western Ghats in is drier because? 1 Wildlife Protection Act 1 Solar Radiation 1 Fundamental Duties are adopted from which country’s constitution? 1 In a Food chain of Grassland ecosystem, top consumers are? (Carnivorous) 1 Atmospheric layer near to earth’s surface is? (Troposphere) 1 Biodiversity Act (date) 1 Eco-Friendly agricultural practice (Shifting cultivation) 1 Acid rain 1 Full form of WWF 1 Valley of Flowers (Uttarakhand) 1 Which agency measures the pollution in India? 1 Location of Cotopaxi active volcano 1 Tsangpo River in India is known as (Brahmaputra) 1 Pole star (North Star) 1 when was Project Tiger started in India 1 Location of Kanha National Park (Madhya Pradesh) 1 Lucknow Pact of 1916 1 Where is Wild Ass Sanctuary? 1 What is Carbon Dating 1 National Anthem 1 What is Biomagnification 1 Abiotic components of biosphere 1 Head quarter of Green Peace International 1 Mathematics (30 questions) Topic Questions Asked Mean, Median, Mode 2-3 Cubes 1-2 Find the sum of interior angle of a pentagon 1-2 Fraction 1-2 HCF 1-2 Work and Time 1-2 Square Root 1-2 Digit of Unit Place 1-2 Gauss (Analysis of Variance) 1-2 Area of triangle 1-2 Number of Positive Prime Integers <50 1-2 Find the breath of a rectangle 1-2 Profit and Loss 1-2 When 121012 is divided by 12, the remainder is 1-2 Srinivas Ramanujan 1-2 Area of a Rectangle 1-2 Area of square and triangle 1-2 Triangle 1-2 Calendar 1-2 Simplification 1-2 Maths Pedagogy 2-3

UPTET 2021-22 Paper-2 Exam Analysis

Paper-2 was held for recruiting teachers for the Upper Primary Level Teachers in the evening session (02:30 to 05:00 Shift-2). Overall Exam was moderate to difficult in nature, Child Pedagogy Section was moderate to Difficult; Maths Section was moderate to difficult, Language One i.e., Hindi Section was easy and Language Two i.e., English Section was Moderate.

UPTET Paper-II: Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Evening Session - 02:30 to 05:00 (Shift-2) No Negative Marking Subjects (Number of Questions) Difficulty Level Good Attempts Child Development & Pedagogy (30) Moderate to Difficult 18 to 20 Environmental Science (30) Moderate 20 to 22 Language I (Hindi) (30) Easy to Moderate 23 to 25 Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit) (30) Moderate 20 to 22 Mathematics and Science

(for Mathematics and science teacher) (60)

OR

Social Studies/Social Science

(for social studies/social science teacher) (60) Moderate to Difficult 30 to 35 Moderate to Difficult 32 to 37 Paper-2 Moderate to Difficult 105 to 110

UPTET 2021 Answer Key (27th January 2022)

UPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.

UPTET 2021 Result (25th February 2022)

The result for UPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in.