UPTET 2021-22 Official Answer Key Released @updeled.gov.in: Get Direct Link to Download Paper-1 & Paper-2 PDF, Raise Objection Till 1st Feb

UPTET 2021-22 Official Answer Key Released @updeled.gov.in (Download PDF): Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Answer Key. Get Direct Link to Download UPTET 2022 Official Answer Key Paper-1 & Paper-2 PDF & Raise Objection till 1st Feb 2022.

Created On: Jan 27, 2022 19:57 IST
UPTET 2021-22 Official Answer Key Released @updeled.gov.in (Download PDF)
UPTET 2021-22 Official Answer Key Released @updeled.gov.in (Download PDF)

UPTET 2021-22 Official Answer Key Released @updeled.gov.in (Download PDF): Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam Answer Key today, i.e., 27th January 2022 at its official website - updeled.gov.in. UPTET 2021 Exam was held on 23rd Jan 2022 for the recruitment of Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th).

Download UPTET 2021 Official Paper-1 Answer Key PDF (Primary Level)

Download UPTET 2021 Official Paper-1 Answer Key PDF (Upper Primary Level)

UPTET 2021 Official Answer Key Notice Released

Over 18 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam following the Covid Protocols. UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across Uttar Pradesh

UPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.

UPTET 2021 Result (25th February 2022)

The result for UPTET 2021 will be released tentatively on 25th February 2022. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in.

UPTET Certificate Validity

Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job in the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011.

FAQ

Q1. Where has UPTET 2021 Official Answer Key been released?

UPTET 2021 Answer Key has been Released On The Official Website Of UPBEB I.E., Updeled.Gov.In.

Q2. When has UPTET 2021-2022 Official Answer Key been released?

27th January 2022

Q3. Was there any negative marking in UPTET 2021-2022 Exam?

There Was No Negative Marking For Wrong Answers
