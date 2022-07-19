CBSE CTET 2022 Registration to begin soon @ctet.nic.in: Know how to apply online for CBSE CTET 2022 Exam including Application Opening & Closing Dates and Registration Fees Category-wise.

CBSE CTET 2022 Registration to begin soon @ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in December 2022 (the exact date will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate). The test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages throughout the country. CBSE is going to release CTET 2022 Exam Notification soon at its official website - ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2022 Exam Dates

CTET 2022 Exam Important Dates Notification Release Dates July 2022 (Tentative) Download Link Online Application and Registration Date To be notified later Application Correction Dates To be notified later CTET 2022 Exam Dates To be notified later

CTET 2022 Exam Notification to Release Soon

The official notification for CTET July 2022 Exam will be released on the official website of CBSE CTET - ctet.nic.in. The notification will include details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

CTET 2022 Registration to Begin soon

CTET 2022 Online Registration will begin soon at the official website - ctet.nic.in. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website. The dates for the online application process will be intimated during the course of time.

Steps to fill CTET 2022 Application Form

Steps Details Step 1 Click on the CTET 2022 Application Form link to get redirected to the official website www.ctet.nic.in Step 2 A new window will appear on your screen. If you are a new user, Click on the "New Registration" button to register yourself. Otherwise, fill in your details and click on the "SIGN IN" button Step 3 Fill in all the required details: Candidate's Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth in capital letters. Step 4 Now chose the Exam Centre and the medium of exam for CTET 2022 in which you want to attempt the paper (English/Hindi). Step 5 Enter your Aadhar card number, chose your gender, category and finally select the status of Employment and the status of the Qualifying Exam Step 6 Now fill in your Educational Details, the most recent qualification you hold, your percentage, etc. Step 7 After that, you are required to provide your communication address, phone number, and email ID. Step 8 Upload your photo and signature. Both the images must be in jpg/jpeg format and must have a white background. Step 9 You will be directed to the payment page. The payment can be made for CTET 2022 Exam through online or offline mode Step 10 Click on the “SUBMIT” button. Download the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates will be required to fill the application form and upload photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature (JPG/JPEG format) Size of Photograph 10 kb to 100 kb Size of Signature 3 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of the photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay CTET 2022 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

Category CTET Application Fee Only Paper - I or II Both Paper - I & II General/OBC (NCL) Rs.1000/- Rs.1200/- SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs.500/- Rs.600/- Note: GST as applicable will be charged extra by the Bank.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) every year twice for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc.