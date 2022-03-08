JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

CTET 2022 Result Awaited: Check Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 Previous Year Result Analysis

CTET 2022 Result Awaited: Candidates are eagerly waiting for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2021 Results. Meanwhile check CTET January 2021 & Previous Year Result Analysis.

Created On: Mar 8, 2022 12:27 IST
CTET 2022 Result Awaited
CTET 2022 Result Awaited

CTET 2022 Result Awaited: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 Results at its official Website - ctet.nic.in. CBSE Conducts CTET Exam for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc.

Recent Stories

Check CTET 2022 Result Live Updates

Check CTET 2022 Result Date

Check CTET 2022 Result Parameters

CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App

Calculate Tentative Score by Downloading CTET December 2021 Answer Key/ Question Paper/ Response Sheet
Check CTET 2021 Exam Analysis
Check CTET 2022 Exam Analysis
Check CTET 2022 Exam Certificate Validity Period
Check CTET 2022 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method

CTET December 2021 Result Awaited

This time over 20 Lakh candidates appeared for the CTET December 2021 (15th Edition) Exam which was held for the first time in online mode from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022. The Exam was held across the country under two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The provisional answer key of the CTET 2021 Exam was released on 1st Feb 2022. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.

CTET Study Material

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2022 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

CTET January 2021 Exam Analysis

The details of CTET January 2021 Exam Result (14th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test) are as under:

Paper

Registered Candidates

Appeared Candidates

Qualified Candidates

Paper-1

1611423

1247217

414798

Paper-2

1447551

1104454

239501

The marksheet of candidates, who appeared in CTET examination JAN 2021 were made available in the DigiLocker. The qualifying certificate were uploaded in the DigiLocker & the qualified candidate were provided their login details on their registered mobile number. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates were digitally signed and made legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates also contained an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage

CTET Year

Candidates Appeared

Qualified

Pass Percentage

January 2021 Paper 1

12,47,217

4,14,798

33.25%

January 2021 Paper 2

11,04,454

2,39,501

21.68%

December 2019 Paper 1

14,13,390

2,47,386

17.50%

December 2019 Paper 2

9,91,755

2,94,899

29.73%

July 2019 Paper 1

13,59,478

2,14,658

15.78%

July 2019 Paper 2

10,17,553

1,37,172

13.48%

December 2018 Paper 1

10,73,545

1,78,273

16.60%

December 2018 Paper 2

8,78,425

1,26,968

14.45%

September 2016  Paper 1

1,93,005

26,638

13.8%

September 2016 Paper 2

3,86,085

42,928

11.12%

September 2015

6,55,660

1,14,580

17.48%

February 2015

6,77,554

80,187

11.95 %

February 2014

7,50,000

13,425

1.7%

July 2013

7,76,000

77,000

9.96%

November 2012

7,95,000

4,850

0.61%

January 2012

9,00,000

55,422

6.1%

June 2011

7,60,000

97,919

9%

There were two papers in CTET 2021-22 Exam. Paper-1 was for Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-2 was be for Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results at its official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

FAQ

Q1. When will the CTET Result 2022 be released?

Anytime This Week

Q2. Where will the CTET 2022 Result will be released?

Ctet.Nic.In

Q3. What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks for CTET 2022 Exam?

A Person Who Scores 60% Or More In The CTET Exam Will Be Considered As CTET Pass Or CTET Qualified. (Reservation Applicable)
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.