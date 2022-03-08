CTET 2022 Result Awaited: Check Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 Previous Year Result Analysis

CTET 2022 Result Awaited: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 Results at its official Website - ctet.nic.in. CBSE Conducts CTET Exam for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc.

CTET December 2021 Result Awaited

This time over 20 Lakh candidates appeared for the CTET December 2021 (15th Edition) Exam which was held for the first time in online mode from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022. The Exam was held across the country under two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The provisional answer key of the CTET 2021 Exam was released on 1st Feb 2022. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.

CTET January 2021 Exam Analysis

The details of CTET January 2021 Exam Result (14th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test) are as under:

Paper Registered Candidates Appeared Candidates Qualified Candidates Paper-1 1611423 1247217 414798 Paper-2 1447551 1104454 239501

The marksheet of candidates, who appeared in CTET examination JAN 2021 were made available in the DigiLocker. The qualifying certificate were uploaded in the DigiLocker & the qualified candidate were provided their login details on their registered mobile number. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates were digitally signed and made legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates also contained an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage

CTET Year Candidates Appeared Qualified Pass Percentage January 2021 Paper 1 12,47,217 4,14,798 33.25% January 2021 Paper 2 11,04,454 2,39,501 21.68% December 2019 Paper 1 14,13,390 2,47,386 17.50% December 2019 Paper 2 9,91,755 2,94,899 29.73% July 2019 Paper 1 13,59,478 2,14,658 15.78% July 2019 Paper 2 10,17,553 1,37,172 13.48% December 2018 Paper 1 10,73,545 1,78,273 16.60% December 2018 Paper 2 8,78,425 1,26,968 14.45% September 2016 Paper 1 1,93,005 26,638 13.8% September 2016 Paper 2 3,86,085 42,928 11.12% September 2015 6,55,660 1,14,580 17.48% February 2015 6,77,554 80,187 11.95 % February 2014 7,50,000 13,425 1.7% July 2013 7,76,000 77,000 9.96% November 2012 7,95,000 4,850 0.61% January 2012 9,00,000 55,422 6.1% June 2011 7,60,000 97,919 9%

There were two papers in CTET 2021-22 Exam. Paper-1 was for Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-2 was be for Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results at its official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.