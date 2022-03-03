CTET 2022-21 Result Parameters: Normalization of Scores, Minimum Qualifying Marks, Cutoff & Passing Percentage

CTET 2022-21 Result Parameters: Check how the CTET 2022 Result & Cutoff Marks will be calculated through Normalization Method. Know the Minimum Qualifying Marks & Passing Percentage for Different Categories (Gen/OBC/SC/ST).

CTET 2022-21 Result Parameters: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021-22 Exam for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. Over 20 Lakh candidates appeared for the CTET December 2021 Exam from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022. CBSE was supposed to declare the CTET Dec 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 at its official website - ctet.nic.in. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.

CTET 2021 Exam - First Time held in Online Mode by CBSE

The 15th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held in online mode for the first time by CBSE across the country under two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The provisional answer key of the CTET 2021 Exam was released on 1st Feb 2022. Earlier the CTET Examinations were conducted through offline mode. But in order to motivate the futuristic teachers to become computer literate, this time the CTET was conducted through online mode, i.e., Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam was held in multiple shifts.

CTET 2022 Normalisation of Marks

A recent official notification stated that the 15th Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted as Computer Based Online Exam during 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. Multiple shifts will be conducted in each date of examination. The Board will use different sets of question papers in every shift of examination. It is brought to the notice of all stakeholders of this examination that diligent efforts have been made to ensure that the difficulty level of questions and coverage of syllabus remains comparable across each question paper set. Further, to ensure fairness, the Board may adopt a score normalisation process to account for variations, if any, in the difficulty level of different sets of question papers.

Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method

CTET 2022 Cutoff Marks Parameters

CTET Cut-off will be decided depending upon various factors which are:

- Number of candidates appeared in the CTET Exam

- Minimum qualifying marks for CTET Exam

- Number of Registered Candidates for CTET Exam

- Difficulty level of Paper-1 & Paper-2

CTET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks/ Passing Percentage

A person who scores 60% or more in the CTET exam will be considered as CTET pass or CTET Qualified. The category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks is as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment. CBSE will declare the CTET 2022 Exam Results soon at its official website - ctet.nic.in.