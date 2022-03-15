CTET 2022 Final Answer Key PDF Released @ctet.nic.in: Download Dec 2021 Question Paper-1/Paper-2 (Hindi & English)

CTET 2022 Final Answer Key Released @ctet.nic.in (Download PDF): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 Final Answer Keys in PDF Format for Paper-1 & Paper-2 in Hindi & English Language at its official Website - ctet.nic.in. CBSE Conducts CTET Exam for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc.

CTET December 2021 Final Answer Keys PDF Download

This time over 20 Lakh candidates appeared for the CTET December 2021 (15th Edition) Exam which was held for the first time in online mode from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022. The Exam was held across the country under two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The provisional answer key of the CTET 2021 Exam was released on 1st Feb 2022. CBSE CTET Dec 2021 Results were declared on 7th March 2022. Below are the links to Download the Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2021 Final Answer Key PDF and Question Paper-1 & Paper-2 PDF:

CTET December 2021 Result Details

The result of 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test held during 16th December, 2021 to 21st January 2022 conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education has been declared and available at CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in and CBSE website i.e. https://cbse.nic.in. The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021. The details of CTET Examination December 2021 are as under:

Paper Registered Candidates Appeared Candidates Qualified Candidates Paper-1 18,92,276 14,95,511 4,45,467 Paper - 2 16,62,886 12,78,165 2,20,069

There were two papers in CTET 2021-22 Exam. Paper-1 was for Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-2 was be for Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th).. Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.