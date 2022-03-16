After CTET & UPTET, REET 2022 Certificate Validity Period Extended to Lifetime: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announced

After CTET & UPTET, REET 2022 Certificate Validity Period Extended to Lifetime: Recently Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test ‘REET’ Scores validity will now be for lifetime.

After CTET & UPTET, REET 2022 Certificate Validity Period Extended to Lifetime: Recently Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Certificate Validity Period has been extended to a lifetime. On 12th March 2022, the decision was taken in a meeting of the state Cabinet held at the Chief Minister's residence under the chairmanship of CM Ashok Gehlot.

REET Certificate Lifetime Validity Period Announced by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot CM tweeted “In the meeting, the cabinet decided that the validity of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 'REET' in the state will now be lifelong.” Earlier, the REET certificated were valid for upto seven years, which was later reduced to three years.

Recently, the Rajasthan government announced that REET 2021 exam will be held by the Board of Secondary Education on 23rd & 24th July 2022. On Feb 7 2022, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the cancellation of Level-2 examination of REET 2021 amid accusations of large scale irregularities.

CM also announced that the REET Exam will be reconducted for 62,000 posts instead of the existing 32,000 posts. CM Gehlot further stated that no application fee will be charged from the old candidates for the REET 2022 exam to be held afresh and all the facilities given to the candidates at the time of REET examination will also be made available again.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has released the REET 2021 level 1 cut-off in online mode. Candidates can download the REET level 1 cut off 2021 from the link given below:

CTET 2022 Certificate Lifetime Validity

CTET Certificate is valid for a lifetime. The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for the lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score. The qualifying CTET marks will help in assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc.

UPTET Certificate Lifetime Validity Period

Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job at the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011.