UPTET 2022 Result To Release Tomorrow (25th Feb): Official Link to be active soon @updeled.gov.in by UPBEB

UPTET 2022 Result To Release Tomorrow (25th Feb): Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam Result would be announced soon on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), i.e., updeled.gov.in. Check Details Here!

Created On: Feb 24, 2022 17:00 IST
UPTET 2022 Result To Release Tomorrow (25th Feb)
UPTET 2022 Result To Release Tomorrow (25th Feb)

UPTET 2022 Result To Release Tomorrow (25th Feb): UPTET 2021 Exam results would be uploaded on the official website - www.updeled.gov.in by 25th February 2022. Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam was conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) across the State on 23rd January 2022 for Primary Level (Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (Classes 6th to 8th). The provisional answer key of the UPTET 2021 Exam was released by UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in on 27th Jan 2022. Candidates viewed the response sheet along with question papers and raised objection till 1st Feb 2022 in online mode.

UPTET 2022 Result: How to Check

Step 1 – Visit the official Website - updeled.gov.in.

Step 2 – Now Click UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) link on the Candidate Services Section.

Step 3 – Click on UPTET Result Link.

Step 4 – Now Login through your Registration ID and One Time Password (Used For Final Registration Printout).

Step 5 – Enter Captcha Code and Click On the 'Login' button.

Step 6 – Now Your UPTET Result 2022 will appear on screen

Step 7 – Download and take a printout of Your Result.

UPTET 2021-22 Final Answer Keys

UPBEB will declare the UPTET 2021 Exam Results by 25th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - updeled.gov.in. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.

UPTET Certificate Validity

Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job at the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011.

FAQ

Q1. When will UPTET Result 2021-22 be released?

By 25th February 2022 (Tentative)

Q2. Where will UPTET 2022 Result will be declared?

Updeled.Gov.In By UPBEB

Q3. Was there any negative marking in UPTET 2021-2022 Exam?

There Was No Negative Marking For Wrong Answers
