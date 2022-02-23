Govt Exam Calendar for March 2022: Check Upcoming RBI, SBI, NVS, MPTET, DSSSB JE/AE, Indian Coast Guard, Teacher Recruitment Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for March 2022: Check the dates of upcoming government exams to be held in the month of March 2022 - RBI SO, SBI SCO, NVS Non-Teaching Posts, MPTET, DSSSB JE/AE, Indian Coast Guard & DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exams.

Govt Exam Calendar for March 2022: Every year crores of govt job aspirants apply for the different competitive exams. The year will also witness some major Railways, SSC, UPSC, Banking, Teaching, Defence, DSSSB & Other Govt exams which will be conducted by the different exam conducting authorities. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of upcoming govt Exams to be held in the month of March 2022.

Govt Exam Name Exam Dates DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam 3rd March to 10th March 2022 Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET Varg 3 Exam) 5th March 2022 Onwards SBI SCO 2022 Exam 5th March 2022 RBI SO 2021 Exam 6th March 2022 NVS Non-Teaching Post 2022 Exam 9th March 2022 to 11th March 2022 ICG Stage I (Navik GD & DB) and Yantrik Written Exam 2022 Mid March/date to be announced DSSSB Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical) 2022 1st to 31st March 2022 (Tentative) DSSSB Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical) 2022 1st to 31st March 2022 (Tentative) DSSSB Legal Assistant, Assistant Law Officer 2022 1st to 31st March 2022 (Tentative)

Let’s look at the details of the upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of March 2022:

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam (TGT & Other Posts)

Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha will be conducting the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam from 3rd March to 10th March 2022 for the recruitment of 11403 TGT and Other Posts under the category of Initial Appointee Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. The DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 vacancies include Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in Arts, Science (PCM/CBZ), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT).

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2021 Varg 3 Exam

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) will be conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) from 5th March 2022 Onwards to determine the eligibility of candidates for primary, middle and high school teachers in the state. The MP Primary School TET exam is for classes 1 to 5 teachers, Middle School TET is for classes 6 to 8 teachers and High School TET is for classes 9 to 12 teachers.

SBI SCO 2022 Exam

The SBI Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) 2022 vacancies include a total of 48 Assistant Manager posts of which 15 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and 33 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching). Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview. SBI SCO 2022 Written Exam will be held on 5th March 2022.

RBI SO 2021-22 Exam

The RBI will fill up 14 vacancies in the Specialist Officer Cadre for the posts of Law Officer Grade B, Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical), Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A, Architect Grade A, Full-Time Curator on a Contract basis. The RBI SO 2022 online/written exam will be conducted on 6th March 2022.

NVS Non-Teaching Post 2022 Recruitment Exam

This year Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has come up with 1925 vacancies for the non-teaching posts. The computer Based Test will be held from 9th March 2022 to 11th March 2022.

ICG Stage I (Navik GD & DB) and Yantrik Written Exam 2022

The Indian Coast Guard invited online applications from male Indian citizens to fill up 322 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will undergo ICG 2022 Selection Process which includes Stage-I, II, III, & IV. Candidates will have to appear for the Stage I Written Exam to proceed for further stages. The Indian Coast Guard 2022 Stage I Written Exam will include questions from Maths, Science, English, Reasoning, GK, Physics, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering in section-wise exam pattern as per the post applied for.

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Exam

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Commission will be recruiting eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer & Section Officer for FY 2022-23. DSSSB has released 691 Junior Engineer & Section Officer vacancies for the Civil/Electrical field in various departments. The candidates will be selected through a two-tier recruitment process- Tier 1 & Tier 2. The DSSSB JE Tier-1 Exam will be held between 1st to 31st March 2022 (Tentative).

DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022 Exam

A total of 161 Assistant Engineer tentative vacancies have been announced by DSSSB to be recruited through DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022. The candidates holding a graduation degree in Electrical & Civil Engineering applied for these vacancies. DSSSB will conduct a 2-tier process to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (Civil & Electrical) through DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022. The DSSSB AE Tier-1 Exam will be held between 1st to 31st March 2022 (Tentative).

DSSSB Legal Assistant, Assistant Law Officer Recruitment 2022 Exam

DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I & Tier-II) for making recruitment against 26 Assistant Law Officer / Legal Assistant Vacancies. The DSSSB Assistant Law Officer / Legal Assistant Tier-1 Exam will be held between 1st to 31st March 2022 (Tentative).