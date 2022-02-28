MPTET 2022 Syllabus: Check Latest Exam Pattern by MPPEB for Varg 3 Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2021

MPTET 2022 Syllabus: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be holding the Mardhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Exam for Primary Level from 5th March 2022 Onwards. MPTET is the minimum qualification required in Madhya Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes 1st to Class 12th. Below are the Important Dates of the MPTET 2022-21 Exam:
MPTET Exam Date 2022-21 Important Dates
MPTET 2021 Events
Dates
MPTET 2021 Notification
31st Dec 2019 (Old)
30th Nov 2021 (New)
MPTET 2021 Application Opening & Closing Date
6th Jan to 4th Feb 2020 (Old)
14th Dec 2021 to 1st Jan 2022 (New)
Last Date for Application Correction
9th feb 2020 (Old)
2nd Jan 2022 (New)
Release of MPTET Admit Card
24th Feb 2022
MPTET 2021 New Exam Date
5th March 2022 Onwards
Release of MPTET Answer Key
To be notified Later
MPTET Result
To be notified Later
MPTET 2022 Exam Pattern
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be conducting MPTET 2021-22 Exam in offline mode. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. There will be 150 questions under 5 sections (30 Questions in each Section) of 1 mark each:
Subject
Number of Questions/ Marks
Duration of Exam
Language-1 (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu)
30
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Language-2 (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu)
30
Child Development & Pedagogy
30
Environmental Studies
30
Mathematics
30
Total
150
MPTET 2022 Syllabus
MPTET Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2021-22 Exam will consist of the below five sections:
Sections
Syllabus
Language 1 (Hindi)
Comprehensive-based questions and topics related to language development
Language 2 (English)
Child Development Pedagogy
Concept Of Inclusive Education, Learning Pedagogy, Understanding Children With Special Needs
Mathematics
Algebra, Numbers, Geometry, Arithmetic, Mensuration, Shapes, and Spatial Understanding
Environmental Studies
Air, Water, Body Parts, Natural Resources, Solar System, Food Resources, Our Surroundings, Habitats
MPTET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The Minimum qualifying cut off for MP TET 2020-21 exam category-wise is given below:
Category
Qualifying Percentage
MPTET Passing Marks
MPTET Validity
General
60%
90 out of 150
2 Years
OBC/SC/ST
50%
75 out of 150
MPTET 2022 Answer Key
MPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of MPPEB i.e., peb.mp.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.
MPTET 2022 Result
The result for MPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the MPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, i.e., peb.mp.gov.in.