MPTET 2022 Syllabus: Check Latest Exam Pattern by MPPEB for Varg 3 Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2021

MPTET 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be conducting MP Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Exam from 5th March 2022 Onwards for MP Samvida Shikshak Varg 3 Recruitment.

Created On: Feb 28, 2022 18:14 IST
MPTET 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern
MPTET 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern

MPTET 2022 Syllabus: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be holding the Mardhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Exam for Primary Level from 5th March 2022 Onwards. MPTET is the minimum qualification required in Madhya Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes 1st to Class 12th.  Below are the Important Dates of the MPTET 2022-21 Exam:

MPTET Exam Date 2022-21 Important Dates

MPTET 2021 Events

Dates

MPTET 2021 Notification

31st Dec 2019 (Old)

30th Nov 2021 (New)

MPTET 2021 Application Opening & Closing Date

6th Jan to 4th Feb 2020 (Old)

14th Dec 2021 to 1st Jan 2022 (New)

Last Date for Application Correction

9th feb 2020 (Old)

2nd Jan 2022 (New)

Release of MPTET Admit Card

24th Feb 2022

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

MPTET 2021 New Exam Date

5th March 2022 Onwards

Release of MPTET Answer Key

To be notified Later

MPTET Result

To be notified Later
MPTET 2022 Exam Pattern

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be conducting MPTET 2021-22 Exam in offline mode. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. There will be 150 questions under 5 sections (30 Questions in each Section) of 1 mark each:

Subject

Number of Questions/ Marks

Duration of Exam

Language-1 (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu)

30



2 Hours 30 Minutes

Language-2 (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu)

30

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

Environmental Studies

30

Mathematics

30

Total

150

MPTET 2022 Syllabus

MPTET Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2021-22 Exam will consist of the below five sections:

Sections

Syllabus

Language 1 (Hindi)

Comprehensive-based questions and topics related to language development

Language 2 (English)

Child Development Pedagogy

Concept Of Inclusive Education, Learning Pedagogy, Understanding Children With Special Needs

Mathematics

Algebra, Numbers, Geometry, Arithmetic, Mensuration, Shapes, and Spatial Understanding

Environmental Studies

Air, Water, Body Parts, Natural Resources, Solar System, Food Resources, Our Surroundings, Habitats

MPTET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The Minimum qualifying cut off for MP TET 2020-21 exam category-wise is given below:

Category

Qualifying Percentage

MPTET Passing Marks

MPTET Validity

General

60%

90 out of 150

2 Years

OBC/SC/ST

50%

75 out of 150

MPTET 2022 Answer Key

MPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of MPPEB i.e., peb.mp.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.

MPTET 2022 Result

The result for MPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the MPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, i.e., peb.mp.gov.in.

FAQ

Q1. What is the MPTET 2022 Exam Date?

From 5th March Onwards

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern for Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET)?

There will be 150 questions under 5 sections (30 Questions in each Section) of 1 mark each

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in MPTET 2022 Exam?

There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.
