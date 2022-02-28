MPTET 2022 Syllabus: Check Latest Exam Pattern by MPPEB for Varg 3 Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2021

MPTET 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be conducting MP Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Exam from 5 th March 2022 Onwards for MP Samvida Shikshak Varg 3 Recruitment.

MPTET 2022 Syllabus: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be holding the Mardhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Exam for Primary Level from 5th March 2022 Onwards. MPTET is the minimum qualification required in Madhya Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes 1st to Class 12th. Below are the Important Dates of the MPTET 2022-21 Exam:

MPTET Exam Date 2022-21 Important Dates MPTET 2021 Events Dates MPTET 2021 Notification 31st Dec 2019 (Old) 30th Nov 2021 (New) MPTET 2021 Application Opening & Closing Date 6th Jan to 4th Feb 2020 (Old) 14th Dec 2021 to 1st Jan 2022 (New) Last Date for Application Correction 9th feb 2020 (Old) 2nd Jan 2022 (New) Release of MPTET Admit Card 24th Feb 2022 Direct Link to Download Admit Card MPTET 2021 New Exam Date 5th March 2022 Onwards Release of MPTET Answer Key To be notified Later MPTET Result To be notified Later

MPTET 2022 Exam Pattern

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be conducting MPTET 2021-22 Exam in offline mode. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. There will be 150 questions under 5 sections (30 Questions in each Section) of 1 mark each:

Subject Number of Questions/ Marks Duration of Exam Language-1 (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu) 30



2 Hours 30 Minutes Language-2 (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu) 30 Child Development & Pedagogy 30 Environmental Studies 30 Mathematics 30 Total 150

MPTET 2022 Syllabus

MPTET Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2021-22 Exam will consist of the below five sections:

Sections Syllabus Language 1 (Hindi) Comprehensive-based questions and topics related to language development Language 2 (English) Child Development Pedagogy Concept Of Inclusive Education, Learning Pedagogy, Understanding Children With Special Needs Mathematics Algebra, Numbers, Geometry, Arithmetic, Mensuration, Shapes, and Spatial Understanding Environmental Studies Air, Water, Body Parts, Natural Resources, Solar System, Food Resources, Our Surroundings, Habitats

MPTET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The Minimum qualifying cut off for MP TET 2020-21 exam category-wise is given below:

Category Qualifying Percentage MPTET Passing Marks MPTET Validity General 60% 90 out of 150 2 Years OBC/SC/ST 50% 75 out of 150

MPTET 2022 Answer Key

MPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of MPPEB i.e., peb.mp.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.

MPTET 2022 Result

The result for MPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the MPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, i.e., peb.mp.gov.in.