MPTET 2022 Admit Card: Releasing soon by MPPEB @peb.mp.gov.in for Varg 3 Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2021

MPTET 2022 Admit Card: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is going to Release MP Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Admit Card soon at its official website - peb.mp.gov.in for MP Samvida Shikshak Varg 3.

MPTET 2022 Admit Card: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be holding Mardhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Exam for Primary Level from 5th March 2022 Onwards. The MP TET Admit Card will be available a week before before the test day. MPTET is the minimum qualification required in Madhya Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes 1st to Class 12th.

Below are the Important Dates of MPTET 2022-21 Exam:

MPTET Exam Date 2022-21 Important Dates MPTET 2021 Events Dates MPTET 2021 Notification 31st Dec 2019 (Old) 30th Nov 2021 (New) MPTET 2021 Application Opening & Closing Date 6th Jan to 4th Feb 2020 (Old) 14th Dec 2021 to 1st Jan 2022 (New) Last Date for Application Correction 9th feb 2020 (Old) 2nd Jan 2022 (New) Release of MPTET Admit Card A week Before the Exam Date MPTET 2021 New Exam Date 5th March 2022 Onwards Release of MPTET Answer Key To be notified Later MPTET Result To be notified Later

MPTET 2021-22 Admit Card Release Date

MPTET 2021 Admit Card will be made available a week before the Exam Date on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on 12th January 2022. The candidates who have applied for MPTET 2021 Exam can visit - peb.mp.gov.in and check all details about MP Samvida Shikshak Varg 3 2021 & download their hall ticket.

Direct Link to Download the Admit Card

The admit card will contain the details like Candidate’s name, Course name, Father's Name, Category, Roll Number, Registration number, Date of birth, Exam time, Exam date, Exam Centre address and Photograph

How to download MP Vyapam Varg 3 (MPTET) Admit Card 2022?

Step-1: Visit the MPPEB’s official website - peb.mp.gov.in.

Step-2: Then look for the MPTET Varg 3 Admit Card link on the webpage.

Step-3: To register, click the link and enter your registration number and password.

Step-4: After that, press the submit button and your Admit Card will appear on your screen.

Step-5: Download and print a copy of the MPTET Call Letter for future use.

MPTET 2021-22 New Exam Date (5th March 2022)

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2020 has been postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, MP Vyapam Board is conducting MP Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 from 5th March 2022 onwards. MPTET is the minimum qualification required in Madhya Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to XII. MPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary school (classes 1 to 5), middle school (classes 6 to 8) and High School (classes 9 to 12) at various Government & Government-aided schools across the state.

MPTET 2021-22 Answer Key

MPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of MPPEB i.e., peb.mp.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.

MPTET 2021-22 Result

The result for MPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the MPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, i.e., peb.mp.gov.in.