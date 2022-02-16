UPTET Result Date 2022: Scorecard & Marksheet to Release @updeled.gov.in by UPBEB

UPTET Result Date 2022: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam Result would be announced on the official website, i.e., updeled.gov.in by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Check UPTET 2022 Result Date 2022 Here!

UPTET Result Date 2022: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will be releasing Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam Result Key on 25th February 2022 tentatively at its official webite - updeled.gov.in. UPTET 2021 Exam was held on 23rd Jan 2022 for the recruitment of Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). As per the Official data, over 21 Lakh candidates applied for the UPTET 2021 Exam and Over 18 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam following the Covid Protocols. UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across Uttar Pradesh.

UPTET Result Date 2022 (Tentative)

UPBEB will declare the UPTET 2021 Exam Results by 25th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - updeled.gov.in. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in. UPTET Result will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 along with marks obtained in each subject.

Highlights of UPTET 2022-21 Exam

- UPTET Dec 2021 Exam was held in Offline Mode for the first time across different cities.

- Each question carried an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 & Paper-2.

- 150 questions was asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 & Paper-2 Each).

- There was no negative marking for the wrong answers.

- UPTET is qualifying in nature. UPTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the UPTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

- There are five subjects and no sectional cut-off in this exam.

UPTET Certificate Validity

Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job at the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011.