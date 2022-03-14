UPTET 2022 Final Answer Key PDF Download Link @updeled.gov.in: Releasing soon by UPBEB with Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 Result

UPTET 2022 Final Answer Key PDF Download Link @updeled.gov.in : Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Result would be released by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) at updeled.gov.in along with Final Answer Key.

UPTET 2022 Final Answer Key PDF Download Link @updeled.gov.in: UPTET 2021 Result & Final Answer Key would be released soon by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) at its official website - www.updeled.gov.in. Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam was held across the State on 23rd January 2022 for Primary Level (Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (Classes 6th to 8th).

UPTET 2022 Final Answer Keys (PDF Download)

The provisional answer key of the UPTET 2021-22 Exam was on 27th January 2022. Candidates viewed the response sheet alongwith question papers and raised objection till 1st Feb 2022 in online mode.

The subject experts has examined all the challenges received by the candidates and after considering these the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.

UPTET Result Date 2022

UPBEB will declare the UPTET 2021 Results this month (March 2022) at its official website - updeled.gov.in. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in. UPTET Result will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 along with marks obtained in each subject.

UPTET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks & Cutoff Category-wise

The cut-off marks for UPTET 2021 will be decided by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Let’s look at the minimum qualifying marks for different categories in UPTET 2021 Exam:

Category Cut Off Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 60% 90 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 55% 82.5 Scheduled Caste (SC) 55% 82.5 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 55% 82.5

Note: Apart from these, candidates must also note that each district in UP sets its own cut-off marks. This might vary and slightly differ from the cut-off marks set by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, as defined above.

UPTET Certificate Validity

Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job at the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011.