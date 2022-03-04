MPTET 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow (5th March): Check Admit Card & Centre Covid-19 Guidelines issued by MPPEB for Varg 3 Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2021

Important Instructions

(1) Downloaded printout of the Test Admit Card enables Candidates to enter in the Examination Centre. (2) Candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time. (3) Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. (4) Candidate should compulsorily paste the self attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card. (5) Mock Test is available on PEB Website www.peb.mp.gov.in, Candidate must practice about online examination process before appearing in the Examination. (6) Candidate can enter in the Examination Hall after the Biometric Process. (7) After the completion of online examination, the score of the candidate will be displayed on the Computer Screen. (8) Only Test Admit Card and Original Photo-ID is allowed in the Examination Hall. Other things are strictly prohibited. (9) Any kind of Calculators, Beepers, Pagers, Mobile, Cell, Phones or any other Electronic Devices are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall.

Preparation at centre

1. Standard Operating Procedures for implementing safety precautions and for maintaining required standard of hygiene are getting implemented. 2. Before each shift starts (and after last shift of the candidate) Seating Area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. All door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons, etc will be disinfected. Wheelchairs (if present at the venue) will be disinfected. 3. Gap between 2 seats will be maintained as per GOI guidelines. 4. Hand Sanitizer will be available at entry and inside the exam venue at various places for candidates and centre staff to use. 5. Rough sheets will be kept at all desks before start of exam by invigilators wearing gloves to ensure hygiene. 6. It is ensured that all the processes are touch free to ensure Social Distancing norms. Note: Candidate to reach centre as per the Reporting/Entry time at Centre given in the Admit Card to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing.

Pre-Exam Preparation

1. Candidate to check Reporting/ Entry time at Centre given in the Admit Card and to reach centre as per Reporting time only to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing. 2. In case of candidate with scribe, both the candidate and the scribe must bring their own mask. Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue: • Exam related documents (Admit Card, ID card, etc. Please refer Admit Card for more details) • A simple transparent Ball Point Pen • Additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet • Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) • Personal transparent water bottle

At time of Entry

1. Candidates need to maintain a space of at least 6 feet from each other at all the time. Queue manager / ropes and Floor Marks will be arranged outside the centre, follow the instructions provided by centre staff. 2. Lab number will not be displayed outside the centre to avoid any crowding at any one place in any situation. 3. Candidates will be required to sanitize hands by washing with soap and with Hand Sanitizer before entry in centre. Hand sanitizer will be available at various locations in the centre. 4. Candidate should bring duly filled in Admit card as per instructions. 5. At time of entry, the filled in Undertaking on Admit Card, and body temperature (using Thermo Guns) will be checked and centre staff will guide you to respective labs after scanning bar code at Admit Card. Candidates are required to strictly adhere to instructions provided by centre staff. 6. Please observe that no-one will be denied permission to appear for examination, until he/ she violates the covid-19 directives/advisories of Government (Central/State) applicable on the day of exam and instructions mentioned in the Admit Card.

During Examination

1. Five A4 size sheets will be kept at each candidate’s desk for use by candidate for Rough work. If Additional sheets are required for rough work by the candidate, the same shall be made available on demand. 2. Before each shift starts (and after last shift of the candidate) Seating Area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. Candidates can further sanitize the same with sanitizers that will be made available in the examination lab/room/hall. 3. Candidates are required to sign on the Attendance sheet after sanitizing hands with sanitizer.

After Examination