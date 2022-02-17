NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (%): Check Subject/Category wise Previous Year Marks

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (%) Categorywise: Check CSIR NET June 2021 Exam Expected & Previous Cut-Off Marks for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) & Lecturership (LS) in 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science.

Created On: Feb 17, 2022 15:05 IST
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (%) Categorywise
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (%) Categorywise

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (%) Categorywise: NTA conducted CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in online mode across different examination centres on 29th Jan, 15th to 17th February 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam must be expecting to clear the cut-off marks now. So based on the difficulty level of the Question Paper of 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (Percentage)

The difficulty level of the questions asked for the 5 subjects of CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam varied from ‘Moderate to Difficult’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET 2022 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical

Science

55%-60%

50%-55%

45%-50%

35%-40%

25%-30%

25%-27%

Earth

Science

60%-65%

60%-65%

55%-60%

45%-50%

40%-45%

25%-30%

Life Science

50%-55%

45%-50%

40%-45%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-27%

Mathematical

Science

50%-55%

45%-50%

45%-50%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-30%

Physical

Science

50%-55%

45%-50%

40%-45%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-27%

CSIR UGC NET 2022 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical

Science

45%-50%

40%-45%

40%-45%

35%-40%

25%-30%

25%-27%

Earth

Science

55%-60%

50%-55%

47%-52%

40%-45%

35%-40%

25%-27%

Life Science

45%-50%

40%-45%

40%-45%

30%-35%

25%-30%

25%-27%

Mathematical

Science

45%-50%

40%-45%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-30%

25%-27%

Physical

Science

45%-50%

40%-45%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-27%

25%-27%

Note: The raw marks obtained will be normalized into NTA score/percentile and results will be declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated.

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Cut-Off Marks (%)

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

Unreserved

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical Sciences

50.50 %

44.50 %

43.25 %

33.25 %

25.50 %

25.00 %

Earth Sciences

59.86 %

54.31 %

52.79 %

44.22 %

40.90 %

29.33 %

Life Sciences*

98.94 %

96.57 %

96.04 %

89.68 %

83.10 %

74.75 %

Mathematical Sciences

57.00 %

51.38 %

50.75 %

40.25 %

30.88 %

28.75 %

Physical Sciences

46.25 %

40.68 %

39.68 %

31.56 %

26.87 %

25.00 %

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

Unreserved

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical Sciences

45.45 %

40.05 %

38.92 %

29.92 %

25.00 %

25.00 %

Earth Sciences

53.87 %

48.87 %

47.51 %

39.79 %

36.81 %

26.39 %

Life Sciences*

97.18 %

94.00 %

93.21 %

85.38 %

77.51 %

74.75 %

Mathematical Sciences

51.30 %

46.23 %

45.67 %

36.22 %

27.78 %

25.87 %

Physical Sciences

41.62 %

36.61 %

35.71 %

28.40 %

25.00 %

25.00 %

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER & JUNE 2019 Cut-off Marks (%)

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical
Science

55.25 %

50.50 %

47.50 %

39.75 %

29.50 %

25.00 %

Earth
Science

64.29 %

60.77 %

57.38 %

48.95 %

44.31 %

29.35 %

Life
Science

54.50 %

46.75 %

45.25 %

38.25 %

33.25 %

25.00 %

Mathematical Science

53.63 %

48.13 %

46.25 %

35.13 %

27.50 %

25.00 %

Physical
Science

51.06 %

44.94 %

44.38 %

33.06 %

27.81 %

25.00 %

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical
Science

49.73 %

45.45 %

42.75 %

35.78 %

26.55 %

25.00 %

Earth
Science

57.86 %

54.69 %

51.64 %

44.06 %

39.88 %

26.42 %

Life
Science

49.05 %

42.08 %

40.73 %

34.43 %

29.93 %

25.00 %

Mathematical Science

48.27 %

43.32 %

41.63 %

31.62 %

25.00 %

25.00 %

Physical
Science

45.95 %

40.45 %

39.94 %

29.75 %

25.03 %

25.00 %

Let’s have a look at the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Minimum cut-off percentage for the award of fellowship/lectureship:

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical

Science

47.75%

36.25%

41.75%

34.25%

28.00%

25.00%

Earth

Science

57.54%

40.13%

50.65%

42.15%

39.18%

26.74%

Life Science

52.50%

33.75%

43.75%

35.25%

31.75%

25.00%

Mathematical

Science

55.75%

46.63%

48.88%

37.75%

30.50%

28.50%

Physical

Science

39.06%

33.13%

33.31%

27.00%

25.00%

25.00%

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical

Science

42.98%

33.00%

37.58%

30.83%

25.20%

25.00%

Earth

Science

51.79%

36.12%

45.59%

37.94%

35.26%

25.00%

Life Science

47.25%

33.00%

39.38%

31.73%

28.58%

25.00%

Mathematical

Science

50.18%

41.97%

43.99%

33.98%

27.45%

25.00%

Physical

Science

35.15%

33.00%

33.00%

25.00%

25.00%

25.00%

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Display of Answer Key for Challenges

The Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Result

The result of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any sectional cutoff in CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam?

There will be no sectional cut-off. However, separate cutoff will be released for 5 Subjects.

Q2. CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam was held for how many subjects?

Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science

Q3. Was there any negative marking in NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam?

There Was Negative Marking For Wrong Answers As Per The Exam Pattern Of The 5 Different Subjects
