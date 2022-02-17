NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (%): Check Subject/Category wise Previous Year Marks

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (%) Categorywise: NTA conducted CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in online mode across different examination centres on 29th Jan, 15th to 17th February 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam must be expecting to clear the cut-off marks now. So based on the difficulty level of the Question Paper of 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (Percentage)

The difficulty level of the questions asked for the 5 subjects of CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam varied from ‘Moderate to Difficult’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET 2022 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 55%-60% 50%-55% 45%-50% 35%-40% 25%-30% 25%-27% Earth Science 60%-65% 60%-65% 55%-60% 45%-50% 40%-45% 25%-30% Life Science 50%-55% 45%-50% 40%-45% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27% Mathematical Science 50%-55% 45%-50% 45%-50% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-30% Physical Science 50%-55% 45%-50% 40%-45% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27% CSIR UGC NET 2022 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 45%-50% 40%-45% 40%-45% 35%-40% 25%-30% 25%-27% Earth Science 55%-60% 50%-55% 47%-52% 40%-45% 35%-40% 25%-27% Life Science 45%-50% 40%-45% 40%-45% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% Mathematical Science 45%-50% 40%-45% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% Physical Science 45%-50% 40%-45% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27% 25%-27%

Note: The raw marks obtained will be normalized into NTA score/percentile and results will be declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated.

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Cut-Off Marks (%)

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff Subject Unreserved EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Sciences 50.50 % 44.50 % 43.25 % 33.25 % 25.50 % 25.00 % Earth Sciences 59.86 % 54.31 % 52.79 % 44.22 % 40.90 % 29.33 % Life Sciences* 98.94 % 96.57 % 96.04 % 89.68 % 83.10 % 74.75 % Mathematical Sciences 57.00 % 51.38 % 50.75 % 40.25 % 30.88 % 28.75 % Physical Sciences 46.25 % 40.68 % 39.68 % 31.56 % 26.87 % 25.00 % CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff Subject Unreserved EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Sciences 45.45 % 40.05 % 38.92 % 29.92 % 25.00 % 25.00 % Earth Sciences 53.87 % 48.87 % 47.51 % 39.79 % 36.81 % 26.39 % Life Sciences* 97.18 % 94.00 % 93.21 % 85.38 % 77.51 % 74.75 % Mathematical Sciences 51.30 % 46.23 % 45.67 % 36.22 % 27.78 % 25.87 % Physical Sciences 41.62 % 36.61 % 35.71 % 28.40 % 25.00 % 25.00 %

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER & JUNE 2019 Cut-off Marks (%)

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical

Science 55.25 % 50.50 % 47.50 % 39.75 % 29.50 % 25.00 % Earth

Science 64.29 % 60.77 % 57.38 % 48.95 % 44.31 % 29.35 % Life

Science 54.50 % 46.75 % 45.25 % 38.25 % 33.25 % 25.00 % Mathematical Science 53.63 % 48.13 % 46.25 % 35.13 % 27.50 % 25.00 % Physical

Science 51.06 % 44.94 % 44.38 % 33.06 % 27.81 % 25.00 % CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical

Science 49.73 % 45.45 % 42.75 % 35.78 % 26.55 % 25.00 % Earth

Science 57.86 % 54.69 % 51.64 % 44.06 % 39.88 % 26.42 % Life

Science 49.05 % 42.08 % 40.73 % 34.43 % 29.93 % 25.00 % Mathematical Science 48.27 % 43.32 % 41.63 % 31.62 % 25.00 % 25.00 % Physical

Science 45.95 % 40.45 % 39.94 % 29.75 % 25.03 % 25.00 %

Let’s have a look at the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Minimum cut-off percentage for the award of fellowship/lectureship:

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 47.75% 36.25% 41.75% 34.25% 28.00% 25.00% Earth Science 57.54% 40.13% 50.65% 42.15% 39.18% 26.74% Life Science 52.50% 33.75% 43.75% 35.25% 31.75% 25.00% Mathematical Science 55.75% 46.63% 48.88% 37.75% 30.50% 28.50% Physical Science 39.06% 33.13% 33.31% 27.00% 25.00% 25.00% CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 42.98% 33.00% 37.58% 30.83% 25.20% 25.00% Earth Science 51.79% 36.12% 45.59% 37.94% 35.26% 25.00% Life Science 47.25% 33.00% 39.38% 31.73% 28.58% 25.00% Mathematical Science 50.18% 41.97% 43.99% 33.98% 27.45% 25.00% Physical Science 35.15% 33.00% 33.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00%

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Display of Answer Key for Challenges

The Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Result

The result of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).