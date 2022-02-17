NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (%): Check Subject/Category wise Previous Year Marks

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (%) Categorywise: NTA conducted CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam in online mode across different examination centres on 29th Jan, 15th to 17th February 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam must be expecting to clear the cut-off marks now. So based on the difficulty level of the Question Paper of 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam.
|
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff (Percentage)
The difficulty level of the questions asked for the 5 subjects of CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam varied from ‘Moderate to Difficult’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam:
|
CSIR UGC NET 2022 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
55%-60%
|
50%-55%
|
45%-50%
|
35%-40%
|
25%-30%
|
25%-27%
|
Earth
Science
|
60%-65%
|
60%-65%
|
55%-60%
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
25%-30%
|
Life Science
|
50%-55%
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-27%
|
Mathematical
Science
|
50%-55%
|
45%-50%
|
45%-50%
|
35%-40%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-30%
|
Physical
Science
|
50%-55%
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-27%
|
CSIR UGC NET 2022 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
25%-30%
|
25%-27%
|
Earth
Science
|
55%-60%
|
50%-55%
|
47%-52%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
25%-27%
|
Life Science
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
40%-45%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-30%
|
25%-27%
|
Mathematical
Science
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-30%
|
25%-27%
|
Physical
Science
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-27%
|
25%-27%
Note: The raw marks obtained will be normalized into NTA score/percentile and results will be declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated.
CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Cut-Off Marks (%)
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
Unreserved
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical Sciences
|
50.50 %
|
44.50 %
|
43.25 %
|
33.25 %
|
25.50 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth Sciences
|
59.86 %
|
54.31 %
|
52.79 %
|
44.22 %
|
40.90 %
|
29.33 %
|
Life Sciences*
|
98.94 %
|
96.57 %
|
96.04 %
|
89.68 %
|
83.10 %
|
74.75 %
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
57.00 %
|
51.38 %
|
50.75 %
|
40.25 %
|
30.88 %
|
28.75 %
|
Physical Sciences
|
46.25 %
|
40.68 %
|
39.68 %
|
31.56 %
|
26.87 %
|
25.00 %
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
Unreserved
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical Sciences
|
45.45 %
|
40.05 %
|
38.92 %
|
29.92 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth Sciences
|
53.87 %
|
48.87 %
|
47.51 %
|
39.79 %
|
36.81 %
|
26.39 %
|
Life Sciences*
|
97.18 %
|
94.00 %
|
93.21 %
|
85.38 %
|
77.51 %
|
74.75 %
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
51.30 %
|
46.23 %
|
45.67 %
|
36.22 %
|
27.78 %
|
25.87 %
|
Physical Sciences
|
41.62 %
|
36.61 %
|
35.71 %
|
28.40 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER & JUNE 2019 Cut-off Marks (%)
|
CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
|
55.25 %
|
50.50 %
|
47.50 %
|
39.75 %
|
29.50 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth
|
64.29 %
|
60.77 %
|
57.38 %
|
48.95 %
|
44.31 %
|
29.35 %
|
Life
|
54.50 %
|
46.75 %
|
45.25 %
|
38.25 %
|
33.25 %
|
25.00 %
|
Mathematical Science
|
53.63 %
|
48.13 %
|
46.25 %
|
35.13 %
|
27.50 %
|
25.00 %
|
Physical
|
51.06 %
|
44.94 %
|
44.38 %
|
33.06 %
|
27.81 %
|
25.00 %
|
CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
|
49.73 %
|
45.45 %
|
42.75 %
|
35.78 %
|
26.55 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth
|
57.86 %
|
54.69 %
|
51.64 %
|
44.06 %
|
39.88 %
|
26.42 %
|
Life
|
49.05 %
|
42.08 %
|
40.73 %
|
34.43 %
|
29.93 %
|
25.00 %
|
Mathematical Science
|
48.27 %
|
43.32 %
|
41.63 %
|
31.62 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
|
Physical
|
45.95 %
|
40.45 %
|
39.94 %
|
29.75 %
|
25.03 %
|
25.00 %
Let’s have a look at the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Minimum cut-off percentage for the award of fellowship/lectureship:
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
47.75%
|
36.25%
|
41.75%
|
34.25%
|
28.00%
|
25.00%
|
Earth
Science
|
57.54%
|
40.13%
|
50.65%
|
42.15%
|
39.18%
|
26.74%
|
Life Science
|
52.50%
|
33.75%
|
43.75%
|
35.25%
|
31.75%
|
25.00%
|
Mathematical
Science
|
55.75%
|
46.63%
|
48.88%
|
37.75%
|
30.50%
|
28.50%
|
Physical
Science
|
39.06%
|
33.13%
|
33.31%
|
27.00%
|
25.00%
|
25.00%
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
42.98%
|
33.00%
|
37.58%
|
30.83%
|
25.20%
|
25.00%
|
Earth
Science
|
51.79%
|
36.12%
|
45.59%
|
37.94%
|
35.26%
|
25.00%
|
Life Science
|
47.25%
|
33.00%
|
39.38%
|
31.73%
|
28.58%
|
25.00%
|
Mathematical
Science
|
50.18%
|
41.97%
|
43.99%
|
33.98%
|
27.45%
|
25.00%
|
Physical
Science
|
35.15%
|
33.00%
|
33.00%
|
25.00%
|
25.00%
|
25.00%
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
Display of Answer Key for Challenges
The Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.
Result
The result of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).