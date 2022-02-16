NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Good Attempts to clear CSIR NET Cutoff

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis: Check the detailed exam analysis of the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam held in online mode on 29th January, 15th & 16th February 2022 for different Science Subjects. 

Created On: Feb 16, 2022 15:42 IST
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis: NTA is conducting the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam to determine the eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam conducted online on 28th January, 15th & 16th February 2022.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis & Review

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam consisted of three parts. Part 'A' – General Aptitude was common to all subjects. Part 'B' consisted of subject-related MCQs. Part 'C' consisted of Scientific Concept & Knowledge Questions. So let’s have a look at the difficulty level of the questions asked in the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Online exam:

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis: 29th Jan 2022 (Shift-2: 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm)

Difficulty Level - Moderate to Difficult

Good Attempts - 50 to 55

EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND PLANETARY SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

80

150

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1.32

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis: 15th Feb 2022 (Shift-2: 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm)

Difficulty Level - Moderate to Difficult

Good Attempts - 45 to 50

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

25

30

75

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

20

20

55

Marks for each correct answer

2

3.5

5

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.875

1.25

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis: 16th Feb 2022 (Shift-1: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm)

Difficulty Level - Moderate to Difficult

Good Attempts - 40 to 50

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

25

20

60

Marks for each correct answer

2

3

4.75

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking in Part A & B; no

negative marking in Part C)

0.5

0.75

0

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis: 16th Feb 2022 (Shift-2: 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm)

Difficulty Level - Moderate to Difficult

Good Attempts - 40 to 50

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

Highlights of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam

- Candidates were required to attempt the maximum number of questions mentioned in the table given above in Exam Pattern section. If a candidate attempted more than the required number of questions then only the First Set of required questions will be considered for scoring.

- There was negative marking for wrong answers as per the exam pattern shared by the NTA (mentioned above in exam pattern table).

- The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi Medium of Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted before exam.

- Candidates were required to bring Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it; One passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet; and ID Proof.

- Wearing of mask/face cover was mandatory for all candidates. Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

- Candidates were required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as on the premises of the Venue.

- Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam

Candidates who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam must have a look at the below points for further selection:

Display of Answer Key for Challenges

The NTA will display Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Result

The result of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam will be uploaded on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in by National testing Agency (NTA).

FAQ

Q1. What is the Difficulty Level of CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam?

Moderate to Difficult

Q2. What are the good attempts in CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam?

45 to 55 Questions

Q3. Was there any negative marking in NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam?

There was negative marking for wrong answers as per the exam pattern of the 5 Different Subjects
