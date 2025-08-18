UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links
News

NEET UG West Bengal Counselling 2025: WBMCC Released Updated Provisional Merit List; Check Seat Allotment, Matrix Details

NEET UG West Bengal Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has updated the state merit list and seat matrix for NEET UG Counselling 2025, specifically for the 85% state quota. There are 11,178 candidates eligible for the first round of choice filling, with 5,589 available seats in MBBS and BDS programs.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 18, 2025, 14:19 IST
WB NEET UG West Bengal Counselling 2025 updated state merit list and seat matrix released.
WB NEET UG West Bengal Counselling 2025 updated state merit list and seat matrix released.
Register for Result Updates

NEET UG West Bengal Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Provisional state Merit List and Seat Matrix, especially for the 85% state quota seats. The data by WBMCC reveals a total of 11,178 candidates eligible to participate in the choice filling first round, while a total of 5,589 seats available in MBBS and BDS programmes.

WB Admission 2025 Important Dates

Students applying for WB NEET UG counselling can check the following set of important dates:

Event

Date(s)

Seat allotment 2025 Results release date 

August 20, 2025

Reporting to Colleges for Allotted Seats

August 21 - 23, 2025 from 11 AM - 4 PM

Round 2 counselling Registration start date 

August 27, 2025

DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Updated Merit List

Also Read: 

How to Apply for WB Admission 2025 Choice Filling?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their choices online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical and Dental’
  3. Click on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
  4. In the log in window, enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
  5. Enter your security pin and press on ‘Sign In’
  6. The candidate dashboard will show the total number of seat options available for your eligibility
  7. Fill your preferences from the available list in order of preference
  8. Lock your final choice list where you can't edit your options
  9. Submit your form and download for future reference

Related Stories

DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling

Also Read: 

 To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community! 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News