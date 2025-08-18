NEET UG West Bengal Counselling 2025: WBMCC Released Updated Provisional Merit List; Check Seat Allotment, Matrix Details

NEET UG West Bengal Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Provisional state Merit List and Seat Matrix, especially for the 85% state quota seats. The data by WBMCC reveals a total of 11,178 candidates eligible to participate in the choice filling first round, while a total of 5,589 seats available in MBBS and BDS programmes.
WB Admission 2025 Important Dates
Students applying for WB NEET UG counselling can check the following set of important dates:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Seat allotment 2025 Results release date
|
August 20, 2025
|
Reporting to Colleges for Allotted Seats
|
August 21 - 23, 2025 from 11 AM - 4 PM
|
Round 2 counselling Registration start date
|
August 27, 2025
DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Updated Merit List
Also Read:
- Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025: DME TN UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at tnmedicalselection.net, direct link here
- DME MP NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 1 Allotment Result Today at dme.mponline.gov.in; Details here
How to Apply for WB Admission 2025 Choice Filling?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their choices online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical and Dental’
- Click on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
- In the log in window, enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
- Enter your security pin and press on ‘Sign In’
- The candidate dashboard will show the total number of seat options available for your eligibility
- Fill your preferences from the available list in order of preference
- Lock your final choice list where you can't edit your options
- Submit your form and download for future reference
Related Stories
DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling
Also Read:
- CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at cgbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time Here
- DCET 2025: KEA Extended Round 3 Option Entry Counselling; Provisional Seat Allotment Result on Aug 19
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation