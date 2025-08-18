NEET UG West Bengal Counselling 2025: WBMCC Released Updated Provisional Merit List; Check Seat Allotment, Matrix Details

NEET UG West Bengal Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Provisional state Merit List and Seat Matrix, especially for the 85% state quota seats. The data by WBMCC reveals a total of 11,178 candidates eligible to participate in the choice filling first round, while a total of 5,589 seats available in MBBS and BDS programmes.

WB Admission 2025 Important Dates

Students applying for WB NEET UG counselling can check the following set of important dates: