Indian Coast Guard 2022 Exam Pattern: Check Section Wise Details for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Indian Coast Guard 2022: Check Latest Exam Pattern for the ICG 2022 Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts. The last date for application is 14 th January 2022.

ICG 2022: The Indian Coast Guard is inviting online applications from male Indian citizens to fill up 322 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts. Candidates can apply for ICG 2022 from 4th January 2022 to 14th January 2022. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will undergo ICG 2022 Selection Process which includes Stage-I, II, III, & IV. Candidates who clear Stage III will be put in merit and provisionally shortlisted for training at INS Chilka. In this article, we have shared the latest exam pattern in detail (section-wise exam details, subject-wise weightage, passing marks) for ICG 2022 Stage I Written Exam.

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Important Dates

ICG 2022 Event Important Dates Online Application Start Date 4th January 2022 (11 am) Online Application Last Date 14th January 2022 (5 pm) ICG Admit Card 2022 2 to 3 days before the Exam ICG Stage I Result Tentatively within 30 Days after Exam ICG Training (Navik GD) and Yantrik August 2022 ICG Training (Navik DB) October 2022

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Tentative Exam Dates

Cadre Stage I Stage II Stage III & IV Navik (GD) Mid/End March 2022 Mid/End May 2022 Early August 2022 Navik (DB) Mid/End March 2022 Mid/End May 2022 Early October 2022 Yantrik Mid/End March 2022 Mid/End May 2022 Early August 2022

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Exam Pattern

The selection process in the ICG 2022 comprises Stage-I, II, III & IV. Stage I includes a written test as per the post applied for in the exam. Below we have shared the detailed exam pattern of Stage I for the Navik (DB), Navik (GD), Yantrik (Electrical), Yantrik (Electronics), Yantrik (Mechanical) posts including the name of exams, details of the exams, passing marks, and subject-wise allocation of questions.

Stage I Written Exam Details (Post Wise)

Post Applied Written Test Passing Marks Remarks Navik (DB) Section I 30 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27 (SC/ST) Navik (GD) Section I + II 30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST) Passing in Section I and II separately is compulsory Yantrik (Electrical) Section I + III 30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST) Passing in Section I and III separately is compulsory Yantrik (Electronics) Section I + IV 30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST) Passing in Section I and IV separately is compulsory Yantrik (Mechanical) Section I + V 30+20=50 (UR/EWS/OBC) and 27+17=44 (SC/ST) Passing in Section I and V separately is compulsory

Stage I Written Exam Details (Section Wise)

Name of Exam Details of Exam Subject wise Allocation of Questions Passing Marks Syllabus Section I Maximum Marks (60) Time (45 mins) Total Number of Questions (60) Maths (20) Science (10) English (15) Reasoning (10) GK (5) 30 (UR/EWS/OBC) 27 (SC/ST) Class 10th Section II Maximum Marks (50) Time (30 mins) Total Number of Questions (50) Maths (25) Physics (25) 20 (UR/EWS/OBC) 17 (SC/ST) Class 12th Maths & Physics Section III Maximum Marks (50) Time (30 mins) Total Number of Questions (50) Electrical Engineering (50) 20 (UR/EWS/OBC) 17 (SC/ST) Diploma Level Electrical Engineering Section IV Maximum Marks (50) Time (30 mins) Total Number of Questions (50) Electronics Engineering (50) 20 (UR/EWS/OBC) 17 (SC/ST) Diploma Level Electronics Engineering Section V Maximum Marks (50) Time (30 mins) Total Number of Questions (50) Mechanical Engineering (50) 20 (UR/EWS/OBC) 17 (SC/ST) Diploma Level Mechanical Engineering

NOTE:

(i) The question paper for Section I, II, III, IV & V will be objective type with four options. The candidate has to choose the correct option. There is no negative marking in the written examination test.

(ii) Tie-Breaking Rule in Merit -In case of two or more candidates having the same marks in stage I, then the tie will be broken in steps as follows (wherever tie is broken next stage will not be proceeded):

(a) Candidate scoring more marks in Section - I {applicable only for Navik (GD) and Yantrik and not for Navik (DB)}

(b) Candidate scoring more aggregate percentage in qualifying exam (10th class for Navik (DB), 12th Class for Navik (GD), and Diploma for Yantrik) as per the post applied. The aggregate percentage (calculated upto 3 decimal places without rounding off) as recorded and considered by the Board of Education for calculation of aggregate percentage and submitted by the candidate in the online application.

(c) Candidates older in age will be higher in merit.

(iii) Based on the performance in the Computer Based Online Examination (Stage I), a merit list will be prepared and an E-admit card for Stage II.