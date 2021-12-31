Indian Coast Guard 2022 Syllabus: Detailed Section-wise for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

ICG 2022 Syllabus: The Indian Coast Guard is inviting online applications from male Indian citizens to fill up 322 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts. Candidates can apply for ICG 2022 from 4th January 2022 to 14th January 2022. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will undergo ICG 2022 Selection Process which includes Stage-I, II, III, & IV. Candidates will have to appear for the Stage I Written Exam to proceed for further stages. The Indian Coast Guard 2022 Stage I Written Exam will include questions from Maths, Science, English, Reasoning, GK, Physics, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering in section-wise exam pattern as per the post applied for. In this article, we have shared the Detailed Section-wise Syllabus for Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik Posts in the ICG 2022 Stage I Written Exam.
Indian Coast Guard 2022 Important Dates
ICG 2022 Event
Important Dates
Online Application Start Date
4th January 2022 (11 am)
Online Application Last Date
14th January 2022 (5 pm)
ICG Admit Card 2022
2 to 3 days before the Exam
ICG Stage I Written Exam (Navik GD & DB) and Yantrik
Mid/End March 2022
ICG Stage I Result
Tentatively within 30 Days after Exam
Indian Coast Guard 2022 Syllabus (Detailed Post-wise)
Navik (Domestic Branch)
Navik (General Duty)
Yantrik (Electrical)
Yantrik (Electronics)
Yantrik (Mechanical)
Section I
Section I + II
Section I + III
Section I + IV
Section I + V
Section I
Science
English
Reasoning
GK
Section I
Science
English
Reasoning
GK
Section I
Science
English
Reasoning
GK
Section I
Science
English
Reasoning
GK
Section I
Science
English
Reasoning
GK
Section II
Section III
Electrical Engineering
Section IV
Electronics Engineering
Section V
Mechanical Engineering
Indian Coast Guard 2022 Syllabus (Detailed Section-wise)
Section I
Maths
Mathematical Simplification, Ratio and Proportion, Algebraic Identities, Linear Equations and Polynomials, Simultaneous Equations, Basic Trigonometry, Simple Mensuration, Geometry, Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median and Mode), Interest, Profit, Loss and Percentage, Work, Time, Speed and Distance
Science
Nature of Matter, Universe (Planets/Earth/Satellites/Sun), Electricity and its application, Force and Gravitation, Newton’s Laws Of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Heat, Temperature, Metals and Non-Metals, Carbon and its Compounds, Measurements in Science, Sound and Wave Motion, Atomic Structure
|
English
Passage, Preposition, Correction of sentences, Change active to passive/passive to active voice, Change direct to indirect/indirect to direct, Verbs/Tense/Non Finite, Punctuation, Substituting phrasal verbs for expression, Synonyms and Antonyms, Meanings of difficult words, Use of adjectives, Compound preposition, Use of pronouns
|
Reasoning
Spatial, Numerical Reasoning and Associative Ability, Sequences, Spellings Unscrambling, Coding and Decoding
GK
Geography (Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland, Harbours), Culture and Religion, Freedom Movement, Important National Facts about India, Heritage, Arts and Dance, History, Defence, Wars and Neighbours, Awards and Authors, Discoveries, Diseases and Nutrition, Current Affairs, Languages, Capitals and Currencies, Common Names, Full Forms and Abbreviations, Eminent Personalities, National Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/ Song/ Flag/Mountains, Sports: Championships / Winners /Terms / Number of Players
Note: The syllabus of Science and Mathematics will be upto Class 10th of CBSE syllabus.
Section II
Physics
Physical-world and measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power. Newtons laws and applications, circular motion, Motion of System of particles and rigid body, gravitation, Property of Bulk Matter, thermodynamics, behaviour of perfect gas and kinetic theory, Oscillation and Waves, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of current and magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and alternating currents, Electromagnetic Waves, Optics, Dual Nature of matter and radiation, Atom and Nuclei, Electronic devices, Communicating systems
Maths
|
Vector and Three Dimensional Geometry
Liner Programming
Sets, Relations and Functions: Set, Relations and Functions trigonometric functions
Algebra: Principle of Mathematical induction, complex numbers and quadratic equations, linear inequalities, permutation and combinations, binomial theory, sequence and series, matrices, determinants
Coordinate Geometry: Straight lines, conic section, introduction to three-dimensional geometry
Calculus: Limits and derivatives, Continuity and differentiability, Applications and derivatives, Integrals, applications of the integrals, differential equations
Relations And Functions: Relations and Functions, inverse trigonometric functions. Simple Mensuration, Geometry, Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median and Mode
Mathematical Reasoning
Probability: Statistics, Probability. Mathematical Simplification, Ratio and Proportion, Algebraic Identities, Linear Equations and Polynomials, Simultaneous Equations, Basic Trigonometry
Note: The syllabus of Physics and Mathematics will be of Class 11th & 12th of CBSE syllabus.
Section III
Electrical Engineering
(Diploma Level)
Basic concepts: Concepts of resistance, inductance, capacitance, and various factors affecting them. Concepts of current, voltage, power, energy and their units
Circuit law: Kirchhoff‘s law, Simple Circuit solution using network theorems
Magnetic Circuit: Concepts of flux, EMF, reluctance, Different kinds of magnetic materials, Magnetic calculations for conductors of different configurations (straight, circular, solenoidal, etc), Electromagnetic induction, self and mutual induction
AC Fundamentals: Instantaneous, peak, R.M.S. and average values of alternating waves, Representation of sinusoidal waveform, simple series and parallel AC Circuits consisting of R.L. and C, Resonance, Tank Circuit. Poly Phase system – star and delta connection, 3 phase power, DC and sinusoidal response of R-Land R-C circuit
Measurement and measuring instruments: Measurement of power (1 phase and 3 phase, both active and re-active) and energy, 2 wattmeter method of 3 phase power measurement. Measurement of frequency and phase angle. Ammeter and voltmeter (both moving oil and moving iron type), extension of range wattmeter, Multimeters, Megger, Energy meter AC Bridges. Use of CRO, Signal Generator, CT, PT and their uses. Earth Fault detection
Electrical Machines:
(a) D.C. Machine – Construction, Basic Principles of D.C. motors generators and their characteristics, speed control and starting of D.C. Motors. Method of braking motor, Losses and efficiency of D.C. Machines.
(b) 1 phase and 3 phase transformers – Construction, Principles of operation, equivalent circuit, voltage regulation, O.C. and S.C. Tests, Losses and efficiency. Effect of voltage, frequency and wave form on losses. Parallel operation of 1 phase /3 phase transformers. Auto transformers.
(c) 3 phase induction motors, rotating magnetic field, principle of operation, equivalent circuit, torque-speed characteristics, starting and speed control of 3 phase induction motors. Methods of braking, effect of voltage and frequency variation on torque speed characteristics, Fractional Kilowatt Motors and Single Phase Induction Motors: Characteristics and applications.
Synchronous Machines: Generation of 3-phase e.m.f. armature reaction, voltage regulation, parallel operation of two alternators, synchronizing, control of active and reactive power. Starting and applications of synchronous motors
Generation, Transmission and Distribution- Different types of power stations, Load factor, diversity factor, demand factor, cost of generation, inter-connection of power stations. Power factor improvement, various types of tariffs, types of faults, short circuit current for symmetrical faults
Switchgears and Protection-Rating of circuit breakers, Principles of arc extinction by oil and air, H.R.C. Fuses, Protection against earth leakage / over current, etc. Buchholz relay, Merz-Price system of protection of generators & transformers, protection of feeders and bus bars. Lightning arresters, various transmission and distribution system, comparison of conductor materials, efficiency of different system. Cable – Different type of cables, cable rating and derating factor
Estimation And Costing: Estimation of lighting scheme, electric installation of machines and relevant IE rules. Earthing practices and IE Rules
Utilization of Electrical Energy: Illumination, Electric heating, Electric welding, Electroplating, Electric drives and motors
Basic Electronics: Working of various electronic devices e.g. PN Junction diodes, Transistors (NPN and PNP type), BJT and JFET. Simple circuits using these devices
Section IV
Electronics Engineering
(Diploma Level)
|
Basic concepts: Concepts of resistance, inductance, capacitance, and various factors affecting them. Concepts of current, voltage, power, energy and their units
Electronic Components & Materials: Conductors, Semi-conductor& Insulators; Magnetic materials; Jointing & Cleaning materials for U/G copper cable & OFC; Cells and Batteries (chargeable and non-chargeable); Relays, Switches, MCB & Connectors
Electronic Devices and Circuits: PN Junction diodes, thyristor; Diode and triode circuits; Junction Transistors; Amplifiers; Oscillator; Multivibrator, counters; Rectifiers; Inverter and UPS
Digital Electronics: Number System & Binary codes; Boolean Algebra & Logic gates; Combinational & Sequential logic circuits; A/D & D/A converter, counters; Memories
Linear Integrated Circuit: Introduction to Operational Amplifier; Linear applications; Non-Linear applications; Voltage regulators; Timers; Phase lock loop
Microprocessor and Microcontroller: Introduction to microprocessor, 8085 microprocessor working; Assembly Language programming; Peripherals & other microprocessors; Microcontrollers
Electronic Measurements: Measuring systems; Basic principles of measurement; Range Extension methods; Cathode ray oscilloscope, LCD, LED panel; Transducers
Communication Engineering: Introduction to communication; Modulation techniques; Multiplexing Techniques; Wave Propagation, Transmission line characteristics, OFC; Fundamentals of Public Address systems, Electronic exchange, Radar, Cellular and Satellite Communication
Data communication and Network: Introduction to data communication; Hardware and interface; Introduction to Networks and Networking devices; Local Area Network and Wide area network; Internet working
Computer Programming: Programming concepts; Fundamentals of ‘C’ and C ++; Operators in ‘C’ and C ++; Control Statements; Functions, Array String & Pointers, File Structure; Data Structure and DBMS
Basic Electrical Engineering: DC Circuits; AC fundamentals; Magnetic, Thermal and Chemical effects of Electric current; Earthing - Installation, Maintenance, Testing
Section V
Mechanical Engineering
(Diploma Level)
|
Engineering Mechanics: Resolution of forces, Equilibrium and Equilibrant, parallelogram law of forces, triangle law of forces, polygon law of forces and Lami’s theorem, couple and moment of a couple, condition for equilibrium of rigid body subjected to number of coplanar non-concurrent forces, definition of static friction, dynamic friction, derivation of limiting angle of friction and angle of repose, resolution of forces considering friction when a body moves on horizontal plane and inclined plane, calculation of moment of inertia and radius of gyration of: (a) I-Section, (b) channel section, (c) T-Section , (d) L-Section (Equal & unequal lengths), (e) Z-Section, (f) Built up sections (simple cases only), Newton’s laws of motion (without derivation), motion of projectile, D’Alembert’s principle, definition law of conservation of energy, law of conservation of momentum
Material Science: Mechanical properties of engineering materials – tensile strength, compressive strength, ductility, malleability, hardness, toughness, brittleness, impact strength, fatigue, creep resistance. Classification of steels, mild steel and alloy steels. Importance of heat treatment. Heat treatment processes – annealing, normalizing, hardening, tempering, carburizing, nitriding and cyaniding
Strength of Materials: Stress, strain, stress strain diagram, factor of safety, thermal stresses, strain energy, proof resilience and modules of resilience. Shear force and bending moment diagram – cant leaver beam, simply supported beam, continuous beam, fixed beam. Torsion in shafts and springs, thin cylinder shells
Machining: Working principle of lathe. Types of lathes – Engine lathe – construction details and specifications. Nomenclature of single point cutting tool, geometry, tool signature, functions of tool angles. General and special operations – (Turning, facing, taper turning thread cutting, knurling, forming, drilling, boring, reaming, keyway cutting), cutting fluids, coolants and lubricants. Introduction to shaper, slotter, plainer, broaching, milling and manufacture of gears, heat treatment process applied to gears
Welding: Welding – Introduction, classification of welding processes, advantages and limitations of welding, principles of arc welding, arc welding equipment, choice of electrodes for different metals, principle of gas (oxy-acetylene) welding, equipment of gas welding, welding procedures (arc & gas), soldering and brazing techniques, types and applications of solders and fluxes, various flame cutting processes, advantages and limitations of flame cutting, defects in welding, testing and inspection modern welding methods, (submerged, CO2, atomic – hydrogen, ultrasonic welding), brief description of MIG & TIG welding
Grinding & Finishing Process: Principles of metal removal by grinding, abrasives, natural and artificial, bonds and binding processes, vitrified, silicate, shellac rubber, grinding machines, classification: cylindrical, surface, tool & cutter grinding machine, construction details, relative merits, principles of centreless grinding, advantages & limitations of centreless grinding work, holding devices, wheel maintenance, balancing of wheels, coolants used, finishing by grinding, honing, lapping, super finishing, electroplating, basic principles – plating metals, applications, hot dipping, galvanizing tin coating, parkerising, anodizing, metal spraying, wire process, powder process and applications, organic coatings, oil base paint, lacquer base enamels, bituminous paints, rubber base coating
Metrology: Linear measurement – Slip gauges and dial indicators, angle measurements, bevel protractor, sine bar, angle slip gauges, comparators (a) mechanical (b) electrical (c) optical (d) pneumatic. Measurement of surface roughness; methods of measurements by comparison, tracer instruments and by interferometry, collimators, measuring microscope, interferometer, inspection of machine parts using the concepts of shadow projection and profile projection
Fluid Mechanics & Hydraulic Machinery: Properties of fluid, density, specific weight, specific gravity, viscosity, surface tension, compressibility capillarity, Pascal’s law, measurement of pressures, concept of buoyancy. Concept of Reynold’s number, pressure, potential and kinetic energy of liquids, total energy, laws of conservation, mass, energy and momentum, velocity of liquids and discharge, Bernoulli’s equation and assumptions, venturimeters, pitottube, current meters. Working principle & constructional details of centrifugal pump, efficiencies – manometric efficiency, volumetric efficiency, mechanical efficiency and overall efficiency, cavitation and its effect, working principle of jet & submersible pumps with line diagrams
Industrial Management: Job analysis, motivation, different theories, satisfaction, performance reward systems, production, planning and control, relation with other departments, routing, scheduling, dispatching, PERT and CPM, simple problems. Materials in industry, inventory control model, ABC Analysis, Safety stock, re-order, level, economic ordering quantity, break even analysis, stores layout, stores equipment, stores records, purchasing procedures, purchase records, Bin card, Cardex, Material handling, Manual lifting, hoist, cranes, conveyors, trucks, fork trucks
Thermal Engineering: Laws of thermodynamics, conversion of heat into work vice versa, laws of perfect gases, thermodynamic processes – isochoric, isobaric, isothermal hyperbolic, isentropic, polytrophic and throttling, modes of heat transfer, thermal conductivity, convective heat transfer coefficient, Stefan Boltzman law by radiation and overall heat transfer coefficient. Air standards cycles – Carnot cycle, Otto cycle, Diesel cycle, construction and working of internal combustion engines, comparison of diesel engine and petrol engine. Systems of internal combustion engine, performance of internal combustion engines. Air compressors their cycles refrigeration cycles, principle of a refrigeration plant
