Indian Coast Guard 2022 Training & Medical Standards for Navik DB & GD and Yantrik

ICG 2022 Training: The Indian Coast Guard is inviting online applications from male Indian citizens to fill up 322 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts. Candidates can apply for ICG 2022 from 4th January 2022 to 14th January 2022. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will undergo ICG 2022 Selection Process which includes Stage-I, II, III, & IV. Clearing of Stage-I, II, III, IV and satisfactory performance in training is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. Based on the performance in the Stage-III Final Medicals at INS Chilka, candidates will qualify for Stage-IV Training at INS Chilka. In this article, we have shared the Indian Coast Guard 2022 Training & Medical Standards for Navik GD & DB and Yantrik posts.

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Important Dates

ICG 2022 Event Important Dates Online Application Start Date 4th January 2022 (11 am) Online Application Last Date 14th January 2022 (5 pm) ICG Admit Card 2022 2 to 3 days before the Exam ICG Stage I Written Exam Mid/End March 2022 ICG Stage I Result Tentatively within 30 Days after Exam ICG Stage II Physical Fitness Test Mid/End May 2022 ICG Stage III & IV (Final Medicals & Training at INS Chilka) Navik GD and Yantrik Early August 2022 ICG Stage III & IV (Final Medicals & Training at INS Chilka) Navik DB Early October 2022

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Training & Medical Standards Navik DB & GD and Yantrik

The candidates who clear Stage III (final medicals at INS Chilka) and stand in merit as per the vacancies available will be provisionally shortlisted for training at INS Chilka. The basic training for Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik will commence in August 2022 and Navik (Domestic Branch) in October 2022 at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade. Branch/trade will be allocated as per the requirement of service and performance during basic training.

NOTE: (i) Navik (GD/DB)/ Yantrik candidates are liable to be discharged as UNSUITABLE if their progress (including academic) or conduct is unsatisfactory at any time during training. Trainees are also liable to be discharged at any stage of training if their online application or the documents are found to be falsified at the stage of recruitment. (ii) Final Medical Examination {Review Medicals as part of Final Medical (pass/fail)} of all selected candidates will be done during Stage-III at INS Chilka. Candidates found medically unfit in the final medical examination at INS Chilka will NOT be enrolled for training. Candidates declared medically unfit are permitted ‘an appeal’ after the final enrolment medical exam at INS Chilka. They are given the opportunity to appeal against any findings if they wish to at a Military Hospital as decided by the Coast Guard within a maximum period of 12 days or as decided by INS Chilka. The candidates will have to bear the travel expense borne during the Appeal Medical Exam at the selected Military Hospital. (iii) The candidates are to submit all the original documents during Stage-III. Verification of all original documents through Boards/Universities/State government will be carried out by the Indian Coast Guard. Candidates will be terminated from service if the documents are reported as not genuine by respective Boards/Universities/State governments.

ICG 2022 Training for Navik DB & GD and Yantrik

Candidates for Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics) posts will undergo basic training at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade. Basic training will include the following subjects:

Academic and Service subjects Sports Activities Outdoor training such as sailing, swimming, parade training, boat pulling, cross-country, trekking, firing, etc Service-oriented activities such as living spaces and training areas, maintenance of equipment, etc.

ICG 2022 Training Period for Navik DB & GD and Yantrik

ICG 2022 Posts Duration of Training Navik GD 21 weeks Navik DB 12 weeks Yantrik (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics) 9 weeks

ICG 2022 Medical Standards for Navik DB & GD and Yantrik

Medical examination will be conducted by authorized Military Doctors as per medical standards prescribed in current regulations applicable to Enrolled Personnel on entry. Medical standards are subject to change as per government directives issued from time to time. Candidates should ensure they meet the medical standards required for recruitment into ICG which include height, weight, chest, hearing, visual, tattoo, and other important instructions.

Height

Minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrolment in the Indian Coast Guard is 157 cms. Tribal Candidates who pass the written exam and Physical Fitness Test are to be granted relaxation in height. Height standards may be reduced by up to 5 cms below 157 cms for candidates belonging to the domicile of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Garhwal, Sikkim, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Height standards may be reduced by upto 2 cms for candidates belonging to the domicile of Lakshadweep.

Relaxation in Height

Domicile of Candidate Minimum height standard after relaxation Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Garhwal, Sikkim, local tribes of Andaman and Nicobar Islands 152 cms Lakshadweep 155 cms

Weight

Proportionate to height and age +10 percentage acceptable.

Chest

Candidates should possess a proportionate chest with a minimum expansion capability of 5 cms.

Hearing

Candidates should possess NORMAL hearing.

Visual Standards

ICG 2022 Posts Without Glasses With Glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye Navik GD 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 Navik DB 6/36 6/36 6/9 6/12 Yantrik 6/24 6/24 6/9 6/12

Tattoo

Permanent body tattoos are not permitted on any part of the body. However, permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of forearms which is from the inside of the elbow to the wrist and on the reverse side of the palm/back (dorsal) side of the hand. Candidates belonging to tribal areas communities as declared by the Government of India will be extended certain concessions on tattoo policy.

IMPORTANT MEDICAL STANDARDS POINTS TO REMEMBER

(i) Candidates are advised to get their ears cleaned for wax and tartar removed from teeth prior to the medical examination.

(ii) Candidates claiming height relaxation are to submit a domicile certificate to the medical officer. Failure to submit the domicile certificate will lead to a non-waiver of height relaxation.

(iii) Candidates should possess good mental and physical health, should be free from any disease/ disability, cardiovascular disease, surgical deformities like Knock-Knees, Flat-Foot, etc

(iv) Candidates should not have a past history of fits or psychiatric ailments, Varicose-veins, etc.

(v) Candidates should not have any type of infection in the ears. Candidates are advised to get their ears cleaned for wax and tartar removed from their teeth

(vi) Candidate should possess the Colour perception standard of CP II.

