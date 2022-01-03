Indian Coast Guard 2022: Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Registration starts from 4 th January 2022 . Check detailed Eligibility Criteria, Vacancies, Age Limit, and PayScale & Benefits for Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik Posts.

ICG 2022: The Indian Coast Guard is inviting online applications from male Indian citizens to fill up 322 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. Candidates can apply for ICG 2022 from 4th January 2022 to 14th January 2022. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will undergo ICG 2022 Selection Process which includes Stage-I, II, III, & IV. Candidates will have to appear for the Stage I Written Exam to proceed for further stages. In this article, we have shared the Indian Coast Guard 2022 Detailed Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Upper Age Limit Relaxation, Vacancies, and PayScale, Perks & Promotion for Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik Posts.

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Important Dates

ICG 2022 Event Important Dates Online Application Start Date 4th January 2022 (11 am) Online Application Last Date 14th January 2022 (5 pm) ICG Admit Card 2022 2 to 3 days before the Exam ICG Stage I Written Exam (Navik GD & DB) and Yantrik Mid/End March 2022 ICG Stage I Result Tentatively within 30 Days after Exam

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Eligibility (Detailed)

Indian male candidates interested in applying for the Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik Posts in the Indian Coast Guard should ensure they meet the minimum eligibility criteria. Below, we have shared the Indian Coast Guard 2022 Eligibility Criteria in detail such as Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Upper Age Limit Relaxation, Vacancies, and PayScale, Perks & Promotion.

Educational Qualification

(a) Navik (General Duty): 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(b) Navik (Domestic Branch): 10th Class passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(c) Yantrik: 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 3 or 4 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

OR

(i) 10th & 12th Class passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)

(ii) Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Note: List of equivalent Diploma for recruitment in Yantrik cadre in Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics & Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering (Engg) branch as mentioned below:

Electrical Engineering (Diploma) Mechanical Engineering (Diploma) Electronics & Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering Diploma Electrical and Electronics (Power System Marine Engg/ Marine Engg and Systems Advanced Electronics Communication Engg Electrical and Electronics Engg Mechanical Engg Electronic Instrumentation and Control Engg Electrical and Instrumentation Engg Mechanical Engg (Production) Electronics Engg Electrical and Mechanical Engg Mechanical Engg (Automobile) Electronics (Fibre Optics) Electrical Engg Mechanical Engg (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning) Electronics and Communication Engg Electrical Engg (Electronics and Power) Mechanical Engg (Repair & Maintenance) Electronics and Electrical Engg Electrical Engg (Industrial Control) Production Engg Electronics and Telecommunication Engg Electrical Engg (Instrumentation and control) Shipbuilding Engg Electrical Power System Engg

Age Limit

Indian male candidates interested in applying for the Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik Posts in the Indian Coast Guard should be between 18 to 22 years of age. The Minimum Age Limit is 18 years and the Maximum age limit is 22 years.

Post Age Criteria ICG Navik (GD) and Yantrik Born between 1st August 2000 to 31st July 2004 (both dates inclusive). ICG Navik (DB) Born between 1st October 2000 to 30th September 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Vacancies

Post UR(GEN) EWS OBC ST SC Total Navik(General Duty) 112 28 72 11 37 260 Navik (Domestic Branch) 12 02 09 07 05 35 Yantrik (Mechanical) 04 01 02 06 00 13 Yantrik (Electrical) 06 00 02 00 01 09 Yantrik (Electronics) 03 00 01 00 01 05

Note:

(a) These vacancies are tentative and may change depending on the availability of training slots.

(b) For simplicity, Yantrik (Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power)) will be referred as Yantrik (Electronics) in the advertisement.

(c) Even if there is no vacancy reserved for SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy)/EWS category candidates, such candidates can still apply. However, they will not be eligible for any age and passing marks concession/relaxation, etc. SC/ST candidates are exempt from payment of application fees even in such cases.

Indian Coast Guard 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion

Post Pay Scale Navik (General Duty) Basic pay of Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations Navik (Domestic Branch) Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus the Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on the nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation. Yantrik Basic pay Rs 29200/- (Pay Level-5) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200/- plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation

Benefits

(i) Free ration and clothing as per the existing rules. Free medical treatment for self and family including dependent parents.

(ii) Government accommodation for self & family on nominal license fee or HRA as approved by Government.

(iii) 45 days Earned leave and 08 days Casual leave every year with Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for self, family, and dependent parents as per Government rules.

(iv) Contributory Pension Scheme and Gratuity on retirement.

(v) Canteen and various loan facilities.

(iv) ECHS medical facilities after retirement.

(c) Insurance Cover (on contribution) of Rs. 50 lakhs for Enrolled Personnel is applicable.

Promotion

Promotion prospects exist upto the rank of Pradhan Adhikari/ Pradhan Sahayak Engineer with a pay scale of Rs 47600/- (Pay Level 8) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200/-with Dearness Allowance. Promotion to the Officer cadre is subject to suitability and performance.

Note: Pay, perks, promotion, insurance cover, and other benefits are subject to change as per Government Orders.