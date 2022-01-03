Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Indian Coast Guard 2022: Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Registration starts from 4th January 2022. Check detailed Eligibility Criteria, Vacancies, Age Limit, and PayScale & Benefits for Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik Posts.

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 18:14 IST
Indian Coast Guard 2022 Detailed Eligibility Criteria Navik DB & GD and Yantrik Posts

ICG 2022: The Indian Coast Guard is inviting online applications from male Indian citizens to fill up 322 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. Candidates can apply for ICG 2022 from 4th January 2022 to 14th January 2022. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will undergo ICG 2022 Selection Process which includes Stage-I, II, III, & IV. Candidates will have to appear for the Stage I Written Exam to proceed for further stages.  In this article, we have shared the Indian Coast Guard 2022 Detailed Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Upper Age Limit Relaxation, Vacancies, and PayScale, Perks & Promotion for Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik Posts.

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Important Dates

ICG 2022 Event

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date

4th January 2022 (11 am)

Online Application Last Date

14th January 2022 (5 pm)

ICG Admit Card 2022

2 to 3 days before the Exam

ICG Stage I Written Exam (Navik GD & DB) and Yantrik

Mid/End March 2022

ICG Stage I Result

Tentatively within 30 Days after Exam

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Eligibility (Detailed)

Indian male candidates interested in applying for the Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik Posts in the Indian Coast Guard should ensure they meet the minimum eligibility criteria. Below, we have shared the Indian Coast Guard 2022 Eligibility Criteria in detail such as Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Upper Age Limit Relaxation, Vacancies, and PayScale, Perks & Promotion.

Educational Qualification

(a) Navik (General Duty): 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(b) Navik (Domestic Branch): 10th Class passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(c) Yantrik: 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 3 or 4 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

OR

(i) 10th & 12th Class passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)

(ii) Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Note: List of equivalent Diploma for recruitment in Yantrik cadre in Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics & Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering (Engg) branch as mentioned below:

Electrical Engineering (Diploma)

Mechanical Engineering (Diploma)

Electronics & Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering Diploma

Electrical and Electronics (Power System

Marine Engg/ Marine Engg and Systems

Advanced Electronics Communication Engg

Electrical and Electronics Engg

Mechanical Engg

Electronic Instrumentation and Control Engg

Electrical and Instrumentation

Engg

Mechanical Engg (Production)

Electronics Engg

Electrical and Mechanical Engg

Mechanical Engg (Automobile)

Electronics (Fibre Optics)

Electrical Engg

Mechanical Engg (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning)

Electronics and Communication Engg

Electrical Engg (Electronics and Power)

Mechanical Engg (Repair & Maintenance)

Electronics and Electrical Engg

Electrical Engg (Industrial Control)

Production Engg

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

Electrical Engg (Instrumentation and control)

Shipbuilding Engg

 

Electrical Power System Engg

 

 

Age Limit

Indian male candidates interested in applying for the Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik Posts in the Indian Coast Guard should be between 18 to 22 years of age. The Minimum Age Limit is 18 years and the Maximum age limit is 22 years.

Post

Age Criteria

ICG Navik (GD) and Yantrik

Born between 1st August 2000 to 31st July 2004 (both dates inclusive).

ICG Navik (DB)

Born between 1st October 2000 to 30th September 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ST

5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

3 years

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Vacancies

Post

UR(GEN)

EWS

OBC

ST

SC

Total

Navik(General Duty)

112

28

72

11

37

260

Navik (Domestic Branch)

12

02

09

07

05

35

Yantrik (Mechanical)

04

01

02

06

00

13

Yantrik (Electrical)

06

00

02

00

01

09

Yantrik (Electronics)

03

00

01

00

01

05

Note:

(a) These vacancies are tentative and may change depending on the availability of training slots.

(b) For simplicity, Yantrik (Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power)) will be referred as Yantrik (Electronics) in the advertisement.

(c) Even if there is no vacancy reserved for SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy)/EWS category candidates, such candidates can still apply. However, they will not be eligible for any age and passing marks concession/relaxation, etc. SC/ST candidates are exempt from payment of application fees even in such cases.

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Related Links

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Syllabus Detailed Section-wise for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Exam Pattern Detailed Section-wise for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Indian Coast Guard 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion

Post

Pay Scale

Navik (General Duty)

Basic pay of Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations

Navik (Domestic Branch)

Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus the Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on the nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

Yantrik

Basic pay Rs 29200/- (Pay Level-5) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200/- plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation

Benefits

(i) Free ration and clothing as per the existing rules. Free medical treatment for self and family including dependent parents.

(ii) Government accommodation for self & family on nominal license fee or HRA as approved by Government.

(iii) 45 days Earned leave and 08 days Casual leave every year with Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for self, family, and dependent parents as per Government rules.

(iv) Contributory Pension Scheme and Gratuity on retirement.

(v) Canteen and various loan facilities.

(iv) ECHS medical facilities after retirement.

(c) Insurance Cover (on contribution) of Rs. 50 lakhs for Enrolled Personnel is applicable.

Promotion

Promotion prospects exist upto the rank of Pradhan Adhikari/ Pradhan Sahayak Engineer with a pay scale of Rs 47600/- (Pay Level 8) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200/-with Dearness Allowance. Promotion to the Officer cadre is subject to suitability and performance.

Note: Pay, perks, promotion, insurance cover, and other benefits are subject to change as per Government Orders.

FAQ

Q1 What is the eligibility criteria for Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik?

Indian male candidates interested in ICG 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik should be between 18 to 22 years of age, 10th & 12th Class passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Q2 When will online application start for Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik?

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Registration for Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik posts will start from 4th January 2022 (11 am).

Q3 What is the salary for Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik?

PayScale for Navik (General Duty): Basic pay of Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus DA & perks, Navik (Domestic Branch): Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus DA & perks, Yantrik: Basic pay Rs 29200/- (Pay Level-5) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200/- plus DA & perks.

Q4 How many vacancies are there in Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik?

Number of Vacancies for Navik (General Duty) are 260, Navik (Domestic Branch) are 35, Yantrik (Mechanical) are 13, Yantrik (Electrical) are 9, and Yantrik (Electronics) are 5.

Q5 What is the last date of online application for Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik?

The last date of online application for Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik is 14th January 2022 (till 5 pm).

