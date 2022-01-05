Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Indian Coast Guard 2022: Check Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Registration started on 4th January 2022. Check Job Profile, Vacancies, PayScale, Perks, Promotion & Rank Structure for Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik Posts.

Created On: Jan 5, 2022 21:19 IST
ICG 2022: The Indian Coast Guard is inviting online applications from male Indian citizens to fill up 322 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. Candidates can apply for ICG 2022 from 4th January 2022 to 14th January 2022. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will undergo ICG 2022 Selection Process which includes Stage-I, II, III, & IV. Candidates will have to appear for the Stage I Written Exam to proceed for further stages.  In this article, we have shared the Indian Coast Guard 2022 Check Job Profile, Vacancies, PayScale, Perks, Promotion & Rank Structure for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts.

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Important Dates

ICG 2022 Event

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date

4th January 2022 (11 am)

Online Application Last Date

14th January 2022 (5 pm)

ICG Admit Card 2022

2 to 3 days before the Exam

ICG Stage I Written Exam (Navik GD & DB) and Yantrik

Mid/End March 2022

ICG Stage I Result

Tentatively within 30 Days after Exam

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Job Profile for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Post

Roles & Responsibilities

Navik (General Duty)

Navik (GD) serves on board ships and ashore as an Enrolled Personnel. They are allotted specialization trade on completion of basic training at INS Chilka on the basis of the candidate’s training and the requirement of the service.

Navik (Domestic Branch)

The Navik (DB) provides logistics support to the Ships Company on board ship and ashore as Cook & Steward as mentioned below:

(i) Cook: They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties for the efficient running of the organization.

(ii) Steward: They would be required to serve food in the Officer’s mess as waiters, housekeeping, maintenance and accounting of funds, wine and stores handling, preparation of the menu, etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties for the efficient running of the organization.

Yantrik

Yantrik serves on-board ships and aircraft as per the branch allocated to them {Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics / Telecommunication (Radio/Power)} at INS Chilka. They are responsible to maintain all types of equipment/ machinery fitted on-board Ships/ Aircraft/ Station. They are also required to maintain an adequate level of spares and accounting of the spares.

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Vacancies

Post

UR(GEN)

EWS

OBC

ST

SC

Total

Navik(General Duty)

112

28

72

11

37

260

Navik (Domestic Branch)

12

02

09

07

05

35

Yantrik (Mechanical)

04

01

02

06

00

13

Yantrik (Electrical)

06

00

02

00

01

09

Yantrik (Electronics)

03

00

01

00

01

05

 

Indian Coast Guard 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion

Post

Pay Scale

Navik (General Duty)

Basic pay of Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations

Navik (Domestic Branch)

Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus the Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on the nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

Yantrik

Basic pay Rs 29200/- (Pay Level-5) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200/- plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation

Benefits

(i) Free ration and clothing as per the existing rules. Free medical treatment for self and family including dependent parents.

(ii) Government accommodation for self & family on nominal license fee or HRA as approved by Government.

(iii) 45 days Earned leave and 08 days Casual leave every year with Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for self, family, and dependent parents as per Government rules.

(iv) Contributory Pension Scheme and Gratuity on retirement.

(v) Canteen and various loan facilities.

(iv) ECHS medical facilities after retirement.

(c) Insurance Cover (on contribution) of Rs. 50 lakhs for Enrolled Personnel is applicable.

Promotion

Promotion prospects exist upto the rank of Pradhan Adhikari/ Pradhan Sahayak Engineer with a pay scale of Rs 47600/- (Pay Level 8) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200/-with Dearness Allowance. Promotion to the Officer cadre is subject to suitability and performance.

Note: Pay, perks, promotion, insurance cover, and other benefits are subject to change as per Government Orders.

Rank Structure

Candidates joining Indian Coast Guard in the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik can look at the rank structure for each cadre below:

Navik (General Duty)

Navik (Domestic Branch)

Yantrik (Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics)

Navik

Navik

Yantrik

Uttam Navik

Uttam Navik

Uttam Yantrik

Pradhan Navik

Pradhan Navik

Pradhan Yantrik

Adhikari

Adhikari

Sahayak Engineer

Uttam Adhikari

Uttam Adhikari

Uttam Sahayak Engineer

Pradhan Adhikari

Pradhan Adhikari

Pradhan Sahayak Engineer

FAQ

Q1 What is the salary for Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik?

PayScale For Navik (General Duty): Basic Pay Of Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) Plus DA & Perks, Navik (Domestic Branch): Basic Pay Scale For Navik (DB) Is Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) Plus DA & Perks, Yantrik: Basic Pay Rs 29200/- (Pay Level-5) Plus Yantrik Pay Of Rs 6200/- Plus DA & Perks.

Q2 How many vacancies are there in Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik?

Number Of Vacancies For Navik (General Duty) Are 260, Navik (Domestic Branch) Are 35, Yantrik (Mechanical) Are 13, Yantrik (Electrical) Are 9, And Yantrik (Electronics) Are 5.

Q3 What is promotion policy for Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik?

Promotion prospects exist upto the rank of Pradhan Adhikari/ Pradhan Sahayak Engineer with a pay scale of Rs 47600/- (Pay Level 8) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200/-with Dearness Allowance.

Q4 What is the last date of online application for Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) and Yantrik?

The Last Date Of Online Application For Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (DB & GD) And Yantrik Is 14th January 2022 (Till 5 Pm).

Q5 What are the Stage I Exam Dates for Indian Coast Guard 2022?

The Stage I Exam Dates For Indian Coast Guard 2022 Navik (GD & DB) And Yantrik Are Mid/End March 2022.

