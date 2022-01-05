Indian Coast Guard 2022: Check Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

ICG 2022: The Indian Coast Guard is inviting online applications from male Indian citizens to fill up 322 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. Candidates can apply for ICG 2022 from 4th January 2022 to 14th January 2022. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will undergo ICG 2022 Selection Process which includes Stage-I, II, III, & IV. Candidates will have to appear for the Stage I Written Exam to proceed for further stages. In this article, we have shared the Indian Coast Guard 2022 Check Job Profile, Vacancies, PayScale, Perks, Promotion & Rank Structure for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts.

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Important Dates

ICG 2022 Event Important Dates Online Application Start Date 4th January 2022 (11 am) Online Application Last Date 14th January 2022 (5 pm) ICG Admit Card 2022 2 to 3 days before the Exam ICG Stage I Written Exam (Navik GD & DB) and Yantrik Mid/End March 2022 ICG Stage I Result Tentatively within 30 Days after Exam

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Job Profile for Navik (DB & GD)/ Yantrik Posts

Post Roles & Responsibilities Navik (General Duty) Navik (GD) serves on board ships and ashore as an Enrolled Personnel. They are allotted specialization trade on completion of basic training at INS Chilka on the basis of the candidate’s training and the requirement of the service. Navik (Domestic Branch) The Navik (DB) provides logistics support to the Ships Company on board ship and ashore as Cook & Steward as mentioned below: (i) Cook: They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties for the efficient running of the organization. (ii) Steward: They would be required to serve food in the Officer’s mess as waiters, housekeeping, maintenance and accounting of funds, wine and stores handling, preparation of the menu, etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties for the efficient running of the organization. Yantrik Yantrik serves on-board ships and aircraft as per the branch allocated to them {Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics / Telecommunication (Radio/Power)} at INS Chilka. They are responsible to maintain all types of equipment/ machinery fitted on-board Ships/ Aircraft/ Station. They are also required to maintain an adequate level of spares and accounting of the spares.

Indian Coast Guard 2022 Vacancies

Post UR(GEN) EWS OBC ST SC Total Navik(General Duty) 112 28 72 11 37 260 Navik (Domestic Branch) 12 02 09 07 05 35 Yantrik (Mechanical) 04 01 02 06 00 13 Yantrik (Electrical) 06 00 02 00 01 09 Yantrik (Electronics) 03 00 01 00 01 05

Indian Coast Guard 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion

Post Pay Scale Navik (General Duty) Basic pay of Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations Navik (Domestic Branch) Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus the Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on the nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation. Yantrik Basic pay Rs 29200/- (Pay Level-5) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200/- plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation

Benefits

(i) Free ration and clothing as per the existing rules. Free medical treatment for self and family including dependent parents.

(ii) Government accommodation for self & family on nominal license fee or HRA as approved by Government.

(iii) 45 days Earned leave and 08 days Casual leave every year with Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for self, family, and dependent parents as per Government rules.

(iv) Contributory Pension Scheme and Gratuity on retirement.

(v) Canteen and various loan facilities.

(iv) ECHS medical facilities after retirement.

(c) Insurance Cover (on contribution) of Rs. 50 lakhs for Enrolled Personnel is applicable.

Promotion

Promotion prospects exist upto the rank of Pradhan Adhikari/ Pradhan Sahayak Engineer with a pay scale of Rs 47600/- (Pay Level 8) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200/-with Dearness Allowance. Promotion to the Officer cadre is subject to suitability and performance.

Note: Pay, perks, promotion, insurance cover, and other benefits are subject to change as per Government Orders.

Rank Structure

Candidates joining Indian Coast Guard in the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik can look at the rank structure for each cadre below: