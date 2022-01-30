DSE Odisha Teacher 2022: Exam Dates, Selection Process, How to Apply, Eligibility, Salary for 11403 TGT and Other Posts

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Initial Appointee Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. The DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 vacancies include Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in Arts, Science (PCM/CBZ), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher and Physical Education Teacher. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The tentative schedule of the online exam is 1st week of March 2022. Online registration for DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 is open till 31st January 2022. In this article, we have shared the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Education Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary & Allowances, and How to Apply.

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Dates

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Events Important Dates DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Start Date 3rd January 2022 (11 AM Onwards) DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Last Date 31st January 2022 (Till 6 PM) DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Date 1st week of March 2022

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Vacancies

TGT Arts TGT Science (PCM) TGT Science (CBZ) Hindi Teacher Sanskrit Teachers Telugu Teacher Physical Education Teacher 3308 2370 1544 1753 1188 22 1218

For detailed District-wise vacancies and the number of vacancies available for different reservation categories, check Appendix A in the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Notification PDF.

For detailed Vacancies reserved for the PWD category for different posts, check Appendix B in the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Notification PDF.

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Eligibility, Education Qualification, Age Limit

Candidates interested in applying for DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 posts that include Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in Arts, Science (PCM/CBZ), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher should check the important eligibility criteria, age limit & upper age limit relaxation, and education qualifications.

Important Eligibility Conditions

(a) He/She must be a citizen of India,

(b) Candidates must be able to read and write ODIA. Any one of the following qualifications will be taken into consideration to ascertain the ability of the candidate for the posts:

(i) He/she must have passed the HSC Exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language Subject i.e. First/Second or Third Language.

(ii) He/ She must have passed +2 /Higher Secondary Examination conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha with Odia as an examinable subject.

(iii) He/she must haVe passed the Odia Examination of Matriculation/HSC standard conducted by BSE, Odisha

(c) He/she must have passed Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) in the concerned category and subject.

Provided that, candidates who are appearing the OSSTET (2nd) 2021 can also apply and appear the Computer Based Test to be conducted for this recruitment, but they will have to update the result of OSSTET in the Online application before shortlisting of candidates to be called for verification of documents. Such candidates shall have to produce the OSSTET Pass Certificate at the time of verification of documents as mentioned in para 9 of this advertisement.

(d) Candidates possessing Academic / Training qualifications from Boards / Universities /Institutions outside Odisha shall have to produce the authenticated proof of equivalency from any recognized Universities of the State of Odisha, an affiliation of their institution to a recognized University and recognition of such Training course and Institute by NCTE failing which he/she shall not be considered as eligible for selection.

(e) A candidate furnishing certificates, mark-sheets with grades and grade-point shall have to also furnish numerical equivalence of grades/grade points from the examining bodies failing which he/she shall not be treated as eligible for selection.

(f) He/she must have a good character and shall submit a character certificate from two Gazetted officers (not being his relation).

(g) He/she must not have more than one spouse living.

(h) He / She must have paid the processing fee as stipulated in para 6 of this advertisement.

(i) A person already in service of Government shall be eligible for recruitment to the service subject to his being within the prescribed age limit and being otherwise eligible and further subject to that he/she produces ‘no objection certificate’ from the competent authority at the time stipulated for verification of documents before issuing of engagement order.

Age Limit

As on 1st January 2021, a candidate interested in applying for DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 must have attained 21 years of age and must not be above 32 years of age.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

SNo. Category Age relaxation 1. Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ SEBC/Women 5 Years 2. Persons with Disabilities (PWD) 10 Years 3. Ex-Military Persons As per GA Dept. Notification No. 22586/Gen Dt.16.10.1985

Education Qualification

Posts Academic & Professional Qualification TGT Arts 1. Bachelor Degree in Arts/Commerce or a Shastri (Sanskrit) Degree from a recognized university with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/3-year integrated B.Ed.- M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution OR 2. Four-year Integrated B.A, B.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) Provided that: In any case the candidate must have passed the Bachelor Degree with any two school subjects offered as Pass/Hons./Elective/Optional/ Compulsory subject out of the following: English, Odia, Hindi, Sanskrit, History, Geography, -canaries, Political Science, Indian Economy, Landmarks in Indian History, Indian Geography, Indian Polity TGT Science (PCM) & (CBZ) Bachelor Degree in Science/B. Tech/ B.E. with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution OR Four-year Integrated B. Sc. B.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects (scho0l subjects as defined in the proviso here under) having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) Provided that: In any case the candidate must have passed the Bachelor Degree with any two school subjects offered as Pass/Hons/Elective/optional subject out of the following: a) For Trained Graduate Teacher-Science (PCM): Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, b) For Trained Graduate Teacher-Science (CBZ): Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, Biotechnology Hindi Teacher Bachelor‘s degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the electives /Optional/Pass/ Honours subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/ SEBC candidates) and one of the following Training qualifications: a) Hindi Shikshan Parangat from Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra b) B.H.Ed., a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/ Institution c) B. Ed in Hindi, a course prescribed by NCTE, from Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Nadras. d) B. Ed from a NCTE recognized institution. OR Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/5T/PwD /SEBC candidates) with one of the following qualifications: a) Rastrabhasa Ratna from Rastrabhasa Prachar Samiti, Wardha b) Shastri (Hindi) from Orissa Rastrabhasa Parishad, Puri c) Snataka (Acquired by June-2005, the date up to which the temporary recognition has been granted) from Hindi Shiksha Samiti, Orissa, Cuttack AND one of the following Traininq qualifications: a) Hindi Shikshan Parangat from Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra b) B.H.Ed , a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/Institution c) B.Ed in Hindi, a course prescribed by NCTE, from Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Madras d) B.Ed from a NCTE recognized institution Classical Teacher (Sanskrit) Bachelor’s Degree with Sanskrit as one of the electiVes /optional/Honours /pass subjects from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PwD/SEBC candidates) and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit) a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/Institution OR Shashtri (Sanskrit) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/CT/PWD/SEBC candidates) from a recognized university and Shiksha shashtri (Sanskrit), a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized university/institution Physical Education Teacher +2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized institution AND C.P.Ed/B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed from a recognized Board/University Classical Teacher (Telugu) Bachelor Degree in Arts having Telugu as a subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) AND Telugu B.Ed from a university/institution recognized by NCTE

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT).

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions for a total of 150 Marks. The CBT will include Paper I (common for all posts), question language for Paper I (Odia & English), Paper-II (Subject for the Post applied). The total duration of the paper will be 150 minutes. Every question will carry one mark each and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong response.

Test Duration 150 Minutes Total Questions 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions Total Marks 150 marks

Post Paper Type of Questions No. of Questions Full Marks Level Subjects Languages (Medium) Common Paper for All posts I MCQ 50 50 -NA- a)GeneraI Knowledge & Current Affairs (15 marks) b)Reasoning Ability (10 marks) c)Computer Literacy (10 marks) d)Pedagogy & Evaluation (15 marks) English & Odia TGT Science PCM II MCQ 100 100 Graduation a)Physics b)Chemistry c}Mathematics English TGT Science CBZ II MCQ 100 100 Graduation a)Chemistry b)Botany c)Zoology English TGT Arts II PICQ 100 100 Graduation a)History + Political Science b)Geography + Economics c) English English d) Odia Odia Hindi Teacher II PICQ 100 100 Graduation Hindi Hindi Sanskrit Teacher II MCQ 100 100 Graduation Sanskrit Devanagari Telugu Teacher II NCQ 100 100 Graduation Telugu Teluqu Physical Education Teacher II MCQ 100 100 Intermediate (+2) Physical Education English & Odia

Syllabus

For detailed DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Syllabus, click here.

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Salary & Allowances

S. No Posts Salary Remarks 1 TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM), TGT Science (CBZ) Rs 25,300/- Consolidated 2 Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher Rs 25,300/- Consolidated 3 Physical Education Teacher Rs 15,000/- Consolidated

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates are required to apply online through the link provided or on the official website of DSE Odisha. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and be summarily rejected.

(ii) Candidates are required to upload the scanned images (only in jpeg. format) of his/her latest passport size color photograph, full signature, and scanned image of left thumb impression (LTI) in the online application form. The uploaded photograph, specimen (full) signature & LTI must be clearly identifiable/visible, otherwise, the application of the candidate is liable to be rejected. NOTE: Candidates should keep at least 2 copies of the attested passport size photograph which is uploaded on the online application form for future use.

(iii) On successful submission of the online Application form, a unique Registration ID will be displayed on the screen as well as on the top of the application form. Candidates are required to take a printout of the finally submitted online application form and put their signature along with copies of requisite certificates and documents.

Application Fee

Category of Applicant Amount of Fee (Non-refundable) All Candidates Rs 600/- SC/ ST/ PwBD Rs 400/-

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Apply Online

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Notification PDF