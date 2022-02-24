DSE Odisha Teacher 2022: Check Syllabus Subject-wise & Exam Pattern

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam from 3rd March to 10th March 2022 . Check Syllabus Subject-wise & Exam Pattern for 11403 TGT and Other Posts.

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha will be conducting the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam 3rd March to 10th March 2022 for the eligible candidates for the post of Initial Appointee Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. The DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 vacancies include Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in Arts, Science (PCM/CBZ), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The last date for online registration for DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 ended on 7th February 2022. In this article, we have shared the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Education Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary & Allowances, and How to Apply.

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Dates

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Events Important Dates DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Start Date 3rd January 2022 (11 AM Onwards) DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Last Date 7th February 2022 (6 PM) (Revised) DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Admit Card Download 21st February 2022 Onwards DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Mock Test Release 21st February 2022 (11 AM) Onwards DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Date Schedule 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th March 2022

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Schedule

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Schedule Dates Timings Initial Appointee Teachers - Science CBZ 3rd March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Sanskrit 4th March 2022 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Telugu 4th March 2022 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - PET 4th March 2022 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Science PCM 6th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM 7th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Hindi 7th March 2022 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Arts 8th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM 9th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM 10th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions for a total of 150 Marks. The CBT will include Paper I (common for all posts) and Paper-II (Subject for the Post applied). The total duration of the paper will be 150 minutes. All question papers except for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu will be set in English & Odia. Question paper for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu will be set in Hindi, Devanagari, Telugu respectively. Every question will carry one mark each and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong response. Check below tables for the break-up of number of questions and marks for each subject.

Test Duration 150 Minutes Total Questions 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions Total Marks 150 marks

Post Paper No. of Questions Full Marks Level Subjects Languages (Medium) Common Paper for All posts I 50 50 -NA- a) GeneraI Knowledge & Current Affairs (15 marks) b) Reasoning Ability (10 marks) c) Computer Literacy (10 marks) d) Pedagogy & Evaluation (15 marks) English & Odia TGT Science PCM II 100 100 Graduation a) Physics (30 questions/30 marks) b) Chemistry (30 questions/30 marks) c} Mathematics (40 questions/40 marks) English TGT Science CBZ II 100 100 Graduation a) Chemistry (30 questions/30 marks) b) Botany (35 questions/35 marks) c) Zoology (35 questions/35 marks) English TGT Arts II 100 100 Graduation a) History + Political Science (15 marks) b) Geography + Economics (15 marks) c) English (35 marks) English d) Odia (35 marks) Odia Hindi Teacher II 100 100 Graduation Hindi Hindi Sanskrit Teacher II 100 100 Graduation Sanskrit Devanagari Telugu Teacher II 100 100 Graduation Telugu Teluqu Physical Education Teacher II 100 100 Intermediate (+2) Physical Education English & Odia

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Syllabus

Paper-I Syllabus

Post Section/Subjects Topics Common Paper for All posts Section-I GeneraI Knowledge & Current Affairs i. Current Events of State (Odisha), National and International Importance, ii. History of Odisha/India iii. Indian and World Geography iv. Indian Polity v. Economic and Social Development vi. Everyday Science Section-II Reasoning Ability i. General Mental Ability ii. Logical Reasoning and Analytic Ability iii. Basic Numeracy iv. Decision Making & Problem Solving Section-III Computer Literacy i. Basic Computer Literacy Skills for Use of ICT in Classrooms ii. Concepts, Terminology and Operations that relate to General Computer Usage iii. Basic Hardware of Computer iv. Common Applications v. Networking and Internet vi. Social Networking vii. Digital Citizenship Section-IV Pedagogy & Evaluation FOR ALL POSTS EXCEPT PET i. Pedagogy & Evaluation A. Learning Process/ Pedagogy 1. Understanding the Learning Process -Learning as a process and an outcome -Approaches – Humanistic (Karl Rogers) -Constructivist (Piaget and Vygotsky) -Basic conditions of learning: Readiness, Maturation, Motivation, Task and Methods 2. Organizing Learning -Teacher-Centric, Learner-Centric, Learning-Centric -Characteristics and Process 3. Addressing Classroom Diversity -Using Varieties of TLMs and AV Aids -Using Context of the Learner -Using Variety of Activities while Group Learning, Small Group Learning and Self-Learning -Learner in the Context of Inclusive Education B. Assessing the Learner/Performance (Evaluation) 1. Assessment and Evaluation -Assessment and Evaluation in Constructive Perspective -Concept, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Formative, Summative and Diagnostic Assessment 2. Assessment and Learning -Assessment of Learning, Assessment for Learning, Assessment as Learning -Subject-based Learning in a Constructive Perspective -Assessment Tools and Techniques- Projects, Assignment, Observation, Teacher-made Tests -Self-assessment, Peer-assessment 3. Test Construction -Steps and Principles of Test Construction -Development of Blueprint -Preparation of Test Items -Standardized and Teacher-made Test FOR THE POST OF PET i. Pedagogy, Planning & Evaluation 1. Pedagogy -Teaching Techniques (Lecture Method, Demonstration Method, Discussion Method, and Project Method, etc) -Important Devices and Methods of Teaching -Teaching Procedure: Whole Method, Part Method, Whole and Part Method -Difference between Teaching Methods and Teaching Aids 2. Programme Planning & Evaluation -Programme Planning, Principles of Programme Planning in Physical Education -Function of Planning-Organization of School Sports, Coordination and Conducting of Physical Education Activities -Evaluation of School Physical Education Activities and School Health Education Programme

Paper-II Syllabus

Post Subjects Download PDF TGT Science PCM a) Physics b) Chemistry c} Mathematics Download PDF (Refer Appendix C for Paper-II Syllabus) TGT Science CBZ a) Chemistry b) Botany c) Zoology TGT Arts a) History + Political Science b) Geography + Economics c) English d) Odia Hindi Teacher Hindi Sanskrit Teacher Sanskrit Telugu Teacher Telugu Physical Education Teacher Physical Education

Download DSE Odisha Teacher Admit Card 2022

Take DSE Odisha Teacher Mock Test 2022