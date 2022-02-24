JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022: Check Syllabus Subject-wise & Exam Pattern

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam from 3rd March to 10th March 2022. Check Syllabus Subject-wise & Exam Pattern for 11403 TGT and Other Posts.

Created On: Feb 24, 2022 17:00 IST
DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Syllabus Subject wise and Exam Pattern
DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Syllabus Subject wise and Exam Pattern

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha will be conducting the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam 3rd March to 10th March 2022 for the eligible candidates for the post of Initial Appointee Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha.  The DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 vacancies include Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in Arts, Science (PCM/CBZ), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The last date for online registration for DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 ended on 7th February 2022. In this article, we have shared the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Education Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary & Allowances, and How to Apply.

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Dates

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Start Date

3rd January 2022 (11 AM Onwards)

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Last Date

7th February 2022 (6 PM) (Revised)

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Admit Card Download

21st February 2022 Onwards

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Mock Test Release

21st February 2022 (11 AM) Onwards

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Date Schedule

3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th March 2022

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Schedule

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Schedule

Dates

Timings

Initial Appointee Teachers - Science CBZ

3rd March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - Sanskrit

4th March 2022

10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - Telugu

4th March 2022

10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - PET

4th March 2022

2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - Science PCM

6th March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

7th March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - Hindi

7th March 2022

2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - Arts

8th March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

9th March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

10th March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions for a total of 150 Marks. The CBT will include Paper I (common for all posts) and Paper-II (Subject for the Post applied). The total duration of the paper will be 150 minutes. All question papers except for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu will be set in English & Odia. Question paper for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu will be set in Hindi, Devanagari, Telugu respectively. Every question will carry one mark each and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong response. Check below tables for the break-up of number of questions and marks for each subject.

Test Duration

150 Minutes

Total Questions

150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions

Total Marks

150 marks

 

Post

Paper

No. of Questions

Full Marks

Level

Subjects

Languages (Medium)

Common Paper for All posts

 

I

 

50

 

50

 

-NA-

a) GeneraI Knowledge & Current Affairs (15 marks)

b) Reasoning Ability (10 marks)

c) Computer Literacy (10 marks)

d) Pedagogy & Evaluation (15 marks)

 

 

English & Odia

TGT Science PCM

II

100

100

Graduation

a) Physics (30 questions/30 marks)

b) Chemistry (30 questions/30 marks)

c} Mathematics (40 questions/40 marks)

English

TGT Science CBZ

II

100

100

Graduation

a) Chemistry (30 questions/30 marks)

b) Botany (35 questions/35 marks)

c) Zoology (35 questions/35 marks)

English

 

TGT Arts

II

100

100

Graduation

a) History + Political Science (15 marks)

b) Geography + Economics (15 marks)

c) English (35 marks)

English

d) Odia (35 marks)

Odia

Hindi Teacher

II

100

100

Graduation

Hindi

Hindi

Sanskrit Teacher

II

100

100

Graduation

Sanskrit

Devanagari

Telugu Teacher

II

100

100

Graduation

Telugu

Teluqu

Physical Education Teacher

II

100

100

Intermediate (+2)

Physical Education

English & Odia

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Syllabus

Paper-I Syllabus

Post

Section/Subjects

Topics

Common Paper for All posts

Section-I

GeneraI Knowledge & Current Affairs

i. Current Events of State (Odisha), National and International Importance,

ii. History of Odisha/India

iii. Indian and World Geography

iv. Indian Polity

v. Economic and Social Development

vi. Everyday Science

Section-II

Reasoning Ability

i. General Mental Ability

ii. Logical Reasoning and Analytic Ability

iii. Basic Numeracy

iv. Decision Making & Problem Solving

Section-III

Computer Literacy

i. Basic Computer Literacy Skills for Use of ICT in Classrooms

ii. Concepts, Terminology and Operations that relate to General Computer Usage

iii. Basic Hardware of Computer

iv. Common Applications

v. Networking and Internet

vi. Social Networking

vii. Digital Citizenship

Section-IV

Pedagogy & Evaluation

FOR ALL POSTS EXCEPT PET

i. Pedagogy & Evaluation

A. Learning Process/ Pedagogy

1. Understanding the Learning Process

-Learning as a process and an outcome

-Approaches – Humanistic (Karl Rogers)

-Constructivist (Piaget and Vygotsky)

-Basic conditions of learning: Readiness, Maturation, Motivation, Task and Methods

2. Organizing Learning

-Teacher-Centric, Learner-Centric, Learning-Centric

-Characteristics and Process

3. Addressing Classroom Diversity

-Using Varieties of TLMs and AV Aids

-Using Context of the Learner

-Using Variety of Activities while Group Learning, Small Group Learning and Self-Learning

-Learner in the Context of Inclusive Education

B. Assessing the Learner/Performance (Evaluation)

1. Assessment and Evaluation

-Assessment and Evaluation in Constructive Perspective

-Concept, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Formative, Summative and Diagnostic Assessment

2. Assessment and Learning

-Assessment of Learning, Assessment for Learning, Assessment as Learning

-Subject-based Learning in a Constructive Perspective

-Assessment Tools and Techniques- Projects, Assignment, Observation, Teacher-made Tests

-Self-assessment, Peer-assessment

3. Test Construction

-Steps and Principles of Test Construction

-Development of Blueprint

-Preparation of Test Items

-Standardized and Teacher-made Test

 

FOR THE POST OF PET

i. Pedagogy, Planning & Evaluation

1. Pedagogy

-Teaching Techniques (Lecture Method, Demonstration Method, Discussion Method, and Project Method, etc)

-Important Devices and Methods of Teaching

-Teaching Procedure: Whole Method, Part Method, Whole and Part Method

-Difference between Teaching Methods and Teaching Aids

2. Programme Planning & Evaluation

-Programme Planning, Principles of Programme Planning in Physical Education

-Function of Planning-Organization of School Sports, Coordination and Conducting of Physical Education Activities

-Evaluation of School Physical Education Activities and School Health Education Programme

Paper-II Syllabus

Post

Subjects

Download PDF

TGT Science PCM

a) Physics

b) Chemistry

c} Mathematics

Download PDF

(Refer Appendix C for Paper-II Syllabus)

TGT Science CBZ

a) Chemistry

b) Botany

c) Zoology

 

TGT Arts

a) History + Political Science

b) Geography + Economics

c) English

d) Odia

Hindi Teacher

Hindi

Sanskrit Teacher

Sanskrit

Telugu Teacher

Telugu

Physical Education Teacher

Physical Education

Download DSE Odisha Teacher Admit Card 2022

Take DSE Odisha Teacher Mock Test 2022

