DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Starts 3rd March 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Last-Minute & Exam Day: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha will be conducting the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam from tomorrow 3rd March 2022 for the eligible candidates for the post of Initial Appointee Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. Candidates can download the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Admit Card from 21st February 2022 onwards and also check the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Schedule below. The DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 will fill up a total of 11403 TGT Vacancies that include Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in Arts, Science (PCM/CBZ), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The last date for online registration for DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 ended on 7th February 2022. In this article, we have shared the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Dates

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Events Important Dates DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Start Date 3rd January 2022 (11 AM Onwards) DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Last Date 7th February 2022 (6 PM) (Revised) DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Admit Card Download 21st February 2022 Onwards DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Mock Test Release 21st February 2022 (11 AM) Onwards DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Date Schedule 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th March 2022

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions for a total of 150 Marks. The CBT will include Paper I (common for all posts) and Paper-II (Subject for the Post applied). The total duration of the paper will be 150 minutes. All question papers except for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu will be set in English & Odia. Question paper for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu will be set in Hindi, Devanagari, Telugu respectively. Every question will carry one mark each and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong response. Check below tables for the break-up of number of questions and marks for each subject.

Test Duration 150 Minutes Total Questions 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions Total Marks 150 marks

Post Paper No. of Questions Full Marks Level Subjects Languages (Medium) Common Paper for All posts I 50 50 -NA- a) GeneraI Knowledge & Current Affairs (15 marks) b) Reasoning Ability (10 marks) c) Computer Literacy (10 marks) d) Pedagogy & Evaluation (15 marks) English & Odia TGT Science PCM II 100 100 Graduation a) Physics (30 questions/30 marks) b) Chemistry (30 questions/30 marks) c} Mathematics (40 questions/40 marks) English TGT Science CBZ II 100 100 Graduation a) Chemistry (30 questions/30 marks) b) Botany (35 questions/35 marks) c) Zoology (35 questions/35 marks) English TGT Arts II 100 100 Graduation a) History + Political Science (15 marks) b) Geography + Economics (15 marks) c) English (35 marks) English d) Odia (35 marks) Odia Hindi Teacher II 100 100 Graduation Hindi Hindi Sanskrit Teacher II 100 100 Graduation Sanskrit Devanagari Telugu Teacher II 100 100 Graduation Telugu Teluqu Physical Education Teacher II 100 100 Intermediate (+2) Physical Education English & Odia

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, important topics, important questions, exam patterns, cut-off marks, and other important exam guidelines is crucial to avoid any mistakes. The CBT will include Paper I (common for all posts) and Paper-II (Subject for the Post applied). The total duration of the paper will be 150 minutes. Candidates will be given a (Paper I) Common Paper for All Posts that will include 50 questions form General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Computer Literacy, Pedagogy & Evaluation and a (Paper II) Subject-specific that will include 100 questions.

2. Check Section-wise important topics & last-minute preparation tips

Candidates should note that acing the Paper I (General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Computer Literacy, Pedagogy & Evaluation) is crucial to securing the qualifying marks. For Pedagogy & Evaluation section, candidates are advised to go through few important books such as Child Development & Pedagogy by Himanshi Singh, Guide to Child Development and Pedagogy by RPH Editorial Board. For Computer Literacy, candidates can refer to books such as Computer Awareness by NK Gupta, Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts, Computer Knowledge by Shikha Agarwal.

For Paper II (Subject-specific), candidates are advised to attempt previous years’ papers to gain an understanding of the question patters, most often asked topics, difficulty level of questions. Refer to NCERT Books for strengthening your basics related to important dates, history, political science, geography of Odisha. Candidates should read newspapers, magazines everyday to ace your Grammar, Vocabulary, and Reading Comprehension skills.

3. Check DSE Odisha TGT 2022 Latest Exam Time-Table and Shift-Timings

Date and time of Examination for a candidate will also be indicated on the Admit Card. Candidates are required to report at the examination centre at least 90 minutes before the exam starts. Extra time of 20 minutes per hour will be allowed to PWD candidates (on production of valid Disability Certificate at the Examination Centre). Check below the exam schedule below:

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Schedule Dates Timings Initial Appointee Teachers - Science CBZ 3rd March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Sanskrit 4th March 2022 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Telugu 4th March 2022 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - PET 4th March 2022 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Science PCM 6th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM 7th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Hindi 7th March 2022 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Arts 8th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM 9th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM 10th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

4. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice Reasoning Ability including general mental ability, logical reasoning, analytic ability, basic numeracy, decision making, problem solving. Ace your computer skills and pedagogy & evaluation. Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice mock test papers, previous years’ question papers with a timer to learn to adapt to the exam setting.

5. Do not take up new topics

Candidates are not advised to take up new topics a day before the exam. They should strengthen what they have prepared so far. Revisit your bookmarks, important topics, work on your strong areas. Revise General Knowledge & Current Affairs (Current events of Odisha, national & international importance, history of Odisha/India, Indian and World Geography, Indian Polity, Economic and Social Development, Everyday Science) to keep yourself updated with the latest events and information.

6. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

The exam will consist of 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions for a total of 150 Marks. Every question will carry one mark each and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong response.

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid last minute rush. The admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the Examination and take a printout thereof. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

3. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app & maintain a safe social distance: All candidates will be required to have their COVID risk factor via Aarogya Setu on mobile. All candidates will at all times maintain safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

4. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

5. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

6. Post Examination Controls: Candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

