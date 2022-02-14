SBI SCO 2022 Exam Dates, Selection Process, How to Apply, Eligibility, Salary for 48 Assistant Manager Posts

SBI SCO 2022: The State Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian candidates for appointment in the Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular basis. The online registration for SBI SCO 2022 is open from 5th February to 25th February 2022. The SBI SCO 2022 vacancies include a total of 48 Assistant Manager posts of which 15 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and 33 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching). Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview. SBI SCO 2022 Written Exam will be held on 20th March 2022 (tentative). SBI SCO 2022 Admit Card will be available to download from 5th March 2022 onwards (tentative). In this article, we have shared the SBI SCO 2022 Exam Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Education Qualification, Age Limit, Work Experience, Certification, Skills, Selection Process, Exam Centres, Exam Pattern, Job Profile, Salary & Allowances, and How to Apply.
SBI SCO 2022 Important Dates
|
SBI SCO 2022 Recruitment Events
|
Date
|
SBI SCO Notification
|
5th February 2022
|
SBI SCO Online Registration Start Date
|
5th February 2022
|
SBI SCO Online Registration Last Date
|
25th February 2022
|
SBI SCO Online Fee Payment
|
5th February 2022 to 25th February 2022
|
Last Date for Printing Application
|
12th March 2022
|
SBI SCO Call Letter (Admit Card)
|
5th March 2022 onwards (tentative)
|
SBI SCO 2022 Exam Date
|
20th March 2022 (tentative)
|
SBI SCO 2022 Interview
|
To Be Notified
|
SBI SCO 2022 Result
|
To Be Notified
SBI SCO 2022 Vacancies
|
Post
|
Grade
|
Vacancy
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
GEN
|
Total
|
PWD (Horizontal)
|
VI
|
HI
|
Assistant Manager
(Network Security Specialist)
|
JMGS-I
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
15
|
1
|
--
|
Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching)
|
JMGS-I
|
5
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
15
|
33
|
1
|
1
|
* The place of posting is only indicative. The selected candidate may be posted anywhere in India.
|
ABBREVIATIONS: Category: GEN- General Category, OBC- Other Backward Class, SC - Scheduled Caste, ST - Scheduled Tribe, EWS-Economically Weaker Section, PWD- Person with Disabilities, VI-Visually Impaired, HI-Hearing Impaired, JMGS- Junior Management Grade Scale.
NOTE:
- Candidates belonging to the OBC category but coming in the 'Creamy Layer' are not entitled to OBC reservation and age They should indicate their category as 'GENERAL' or GENERAL (PWD) as applicable.
- Caste certificate issued by Competent Authority on format prescribed by the Government of India will have to be submitted by the SC/ST
- Place of Posting will be Mumbai / Bengaluru or any other location as per the requirements
SBI SCO 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification & Age Limit
|
Post & Grade
|
Basic Qualification (as on 31.08.2021)
|
Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) (JMGS-I)
|
First Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream. (minimum 60% marks from any recognized University).
|
Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) (JMGS-I)
|
First Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream. (minimum 60% marks in any stream from any recognized University).
Certification & Work Experience & Skills
|
Post & Grade
|
Certification
|
Work Experience as on 31.08.2021 & Specific Skills
|
Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) (JMGS-I)
|
Compulsory Certification: Any one of the certifications mentioned below:
1. Cisco CCNA Security,
2. JNCIA-SEC
3. JNCIS-SEC
4. Check Point Certified Security Administrator (CCSA) R80.x
5. Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Associate (PCCSA)
6. Certified McAfee Security Specialist
7. Fortinet NSE1,
8. Fortinet NSE2,
9. Fortinet NSE3,
(The date of Clearance should be within 6 years from 31.08.2021
Preferred : CISA, CISSP, CISM, CEH, CHFI, CSX
|
Candidates who have 3 years of hands-on experience in managing network of any reputed organisation with at least 1.5 years in any one of the following (as on 31.08.2021):
a. Level-2 resource in an organisation in the business of providing Network Services, OR
b.As TAC resource in an OEM (in the field of network security devices such as firewall, IPS etc.) OR
c. Experience in managing network security for any organisation in BFSI sector. Total work experience may be composite i.e. before & after stipulated qualification. Desired experience in field : Banking or IT sector.
Specific Skill:
1. Should have expert level knowledge of IT Security, routing and switching protocol and networking devices.
2. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills,
3. Good team Management and co-ordination skills
4. Fluent in at least Hindi and English languages
|
Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) (JMGS-I)
|
Compulsory Certification: Any one of the certifications mentioned below:
1. Cisco CCDA,
2. Cisco CCNA Data Centre,
3. Cisco CCNA Routing and Switching,
4. Cisco CCNA Service Provider,
5. Juniper JNCIA-Junos,
6. Juniper JNCIS-ENT,
7. Juniper JNCIS-SP,
8. Aruba Certified ClearPass Associate (ACCA),
9. F5 Certified administrator – Big IP (201)
10.F5 Certified Technical Specialist – Big IP (301)
11.Citrix Certified Associate Networking.
12.Radware RCAS-AL
The date of Clearance should be within 6 years from 31.08.2021. (i.e. on or after 01.09.2015 and on or before 31.08.2021) Preferred : CISA, CISSP, CISM, CEH, CHFI, CSX
|
Candidates who have 3 years' of hands-on experience in managing network of any reputed organisation with at least 1.5 years in any one of the following (as on 31.08.2021):
a. Level-2 resource in an organisation in the business of providing Network Services, OR
b.As TAC resource of an OEM (in the field of network security devices such as firewall, IPS etc.) OR
c. Experience in managing network security for any organisation in BFSI sector. Total work experience may be composite i.e. before & after stipulated qualification. Desired experience in field : Banking or IT sector.
Specific Skill:
1. Should have expert level knowledge of IT Security, routing and switching protocol and networking devices.
2. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills,
3. Good team Management and co-ordination skills
4. Fluent in at least Hindi and English languages
SBI SCO 2022 Selection Process
The selection will be on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview. To be eligible for being shortlisted for the Interview, candidates have to score equal to or above the cut-off marks to be decided by the Bank for the Professional Knowledge test. The Written Test will be held online.
Negative marking at 25% per wrong answer would be applicable. If number of applications is less, Bank reserves the right to consider selection of the candidate(s) through short listing and interview, instead of Online written test & interview.
Interview: Adequate number of candidates as decided by the Bank will be called for Interview based on performance in online written test. Interview will carry 25 marks. The qualifying marks in Interview will be as decided by the Bank.
Merit List: The final merit list will be arrived at after aggregating the marks (out of 100 marks) and interview (out of 25 marks). Weightage of score will be as under:
|
Post
|
Weightage Pattern
|
Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist)
Assistant Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist)
|
Written Test: 75% and Interview: 25%"
NOTE: The selection will be made from the Top-ranked candidates in descending order of Merit, in each category. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidate will be ranked according to their age in descending order in select list.
Test Centres:
The test may be held (Tentatively) at Guntur, Kurnool, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Guwahati, Silchar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh/ Mohali, Raipur, Bilaspur, Delhi/ New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Panaji, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Ambala, Hissar, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, Mumbai/ Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Imphal, Shilong, Aizawl, Kohima, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Puducherry, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bardang/ Gangtok, Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Hyderabad, Warrangal. Agartala, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Dehradun, Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Siliguri centres.
SBI SCO 2022 Exam Pattern
|
Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Professional Knowledge Test
|
80
|
100
|
120 Minutes
SBI SCO 2022 Job Profile
|
Post & Grade
|
Job Profile & KRA in Brief
|
Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) (JMGS-I)
|
Job Profile: (Role & Responsibilities) The roles and responsibilities shall be in any combination of the below mentioned activities:
1. Designing the network architecture using standard and industry best practices as per the Bank's requirements,
2. Analysis of network architecture from security perspective and recommend changes (if any),
3. Assisting network design team while designing an architecture for new branches such that all security best practices are in place from day one,
4. Interactions with various application owners, security departments of the Bank and TAC teams of several OEMs while handling security incidents,
5. Responding to emergency critical network issues for quick resolution round the clock (whenever required)
6. Analysis of critical network issues and events and their resolution. Preparation of Root Cause Analysis (RCA) report with recommendation to prevent recurrences of such incidents and implementation of recommendations so made,
7. Ensure compliance of Bank's security policies including analysis, recommendation and implementation of IPS signatures,
8. Management of all security devices such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, AAA, Network Access Control (NAC) solution, Network Security Policy Manager (NSPM), Enterprise Proxy solution, Network Sandboxing, DDOS solution, load balances etc. their configuration, including implementation of security policies and rules in accordance with the change management process and Secure Configuration Document of the Bank,
9. Taking proactive measures for enhancing the security posture of the Bank's network by studying the vulnerabilities issued/ published by various OEMs, internal and external agencies such as CERT, CDAC etc.,
10. Providing consultancy services for adoption of new technologies in the market in the form of formal document,
11. Conducting Proof of Concept (PoC) for technologies especially focused on enhancing network security and recommendations in the form of PoC report,
12. Analysis of security logs and correlation with the logs of other devises and submission of structured reports in the format prescribed by the Bank,
13. Timely closure of observations made by the auditors (internal or external),
14. Preparation of technical specifications of security devices to be procured by the Bank and providing responses to technical queries,
15. Provisioning of information sought by the auditors by masking sensitive details/ data,
16. Documentation and updation of network architecture/ segments for domestic and foreign offices of the Bank, all the time including inventory of network devices,
17. Staying up-to-date with latest technologies, acquiring the skills required to securely and efficiently manage Bank's network infrastructure and providing technical training (including hands-on sessions) to other Bank's staff.
KRAs:
1. Seamless network & security operations adhering to the Bank's security policies as per Bank’s requirement.
2. Designing the network architecture using standard and industry best practices as per the Bank's requirements.
3. Responding to emergency critical network issues for quick resolution round the clock (whenever required),
4. Interactions with various application owners, security departments of the Bank and TAC teams of several OEMs while handling security incidents,
5. Taking proactive measures for enhancing the security posture of the Bank's network by studying the vulnerabilities issued/ published by various OEMs, internal and external agencies such as CERT, CDAC etc.,
6. Management of all security devices such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, AAA, Network Access Control (NAC) solution, Network Security Policy Manager (NSPM), Enterprise Proxy solution, Network Sandboxing, DDOS solution, load balances etc. their configuration, including implementation of security policies and rules in accordance with the change management process and Secure Configuration Document of the Bank.
|
Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) (JMGS-I)
|
Job Profile: (Role & Responsibilities) The roles and responsibilities shall be in any combination of the below mentioned activities:
1. Designing highly optimised network architecture using standard and industry best practices as per the Bank's requirements,
2. Analysis of network at regular intervals from network capacity and recommend capacity augmentation and device upgradation etc.,
3. Assisting network design team while designing an architecture for new branches/ countries such that all best practices are in place from day one,
4. Interactions with various application owners, security departments of the Bank and TAC teams of several OEMs while handling network incidents,
5. Responding to emergency critical network issues for quick resolution round the clock (whenever required),
6. Analysis of critical network issues and events and their resolution. Preparation of Root Cause Analysis (RCA) report with recommendation to prevent recurrences of such incidents and implementation of recommendations so made,
7. Ensuring compliance of Bank's policies including analysis, recommendation and implementation if any,
8. Management of all network devices such as routers, switches, load balancers, SDN solution, SDWAN solution etc. including network OS upgradation, application of security patches, migration of network devices from one platform to other, replacement of end-of-life devices and troubleshooting,
9. Management of IP address allocation using specialised tools such IPAM (IP Address Management Solutions),
10. Providing consultancy services for adoption of new technologies in the market in the form of a formal document,
11. Conducting Proof of Concept (PoC) for new and emerging network technologies (such as Software Defined Network etc.) and recommendation in the form of PoC report,
12. Analysis of device logs and correlation with the logs of other devises and submission of structured report in the format prescribed by the Bank,
13. Provisioning of information sought by the auditors by masking sensitive details/ data. Timely closure of observations made by auditors (internal or external).
14. Preparation of technical specifications of Network devices / solutions proposed to be procured by the Bank and providing responses to technical queries,
15. Documentation and updation of network architecture/ segments for domestic and foreign offices of the Bank, all the time including inventory of network devices,
16. Staying up-to-date with latest technologies, acquiring the skills required to securely and efficiently manage Bank's network infrastructure and providing technical training (including hands-on sessions) to other Bank's staff.
KRAs:
1. Seamless network & security operations adhering to the Bank's security policies as per Bank’s requirement.
2. Designing highly optimised network architecture using standard and industry best practices as per the Bank's requirements,
3. Analysis of network at regular intervals from network capacity and recommend capacity augmentation and device upgradation etc.,
4. Analysis of critical network issues and events and their resolution. Preparation of Root Cause Analysis (RCA) report with recommendation to prevent recurrences of such incidents and implementation of recommendations so made,
5. Documentation and updation of network architecture/ segments for domestic and foreign offices of the Bank, all the time including inventory of network devices,
6. Management of all network devices such as routers, switches, load balancers, SDN solution, SDWAN solution etc. including network OS upgradation, application of security patches, migration of network devices from one platform to other, replacement of end-of-life devices and troubleshooting.
|
Remarks: Job Profile/KRA mentioned above are illustrative. Role/Jobs/KRAs in addition to the above mentioned may be assigned by the Bank from time to time for the above posts.
SBI SCO 2022 Salary & Allowances
|
Post Name
|
Grade
|
Scale of Pay
|
Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist)
|
(JMGS-I) Junior Management Grade Scale I
|
Basic: 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
(Salary and perks as per Bank’s salary structure)
|
Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching)
|
(JMGS-I) Junior Management Grade Scale I
|
The official will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc. as per rules in force from time to time.
SBI SCO 2022 How to Apply
Candidates should have a valid email ID / Mobile phone number which should be kept active till the declaration of the result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/ Interview advices etc. by email or over mobile by SMS.
- Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website Career section or the Apply Online Link below and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card
- Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under “How to Apply”).
- Candidates should fill out the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, the candidate should submit the same. In the event of the candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he/she can save the information already entered. When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password are generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The candidate should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved application using the registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. This facility of editing the saved information will be available for three times only. Once the application is filled completely, the candidate should submit the same and proceed for online payment of
- After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application
Application Fee
|
Category of Applicant
|
Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable)
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
Rs 750/-
|
SC/ ST/ PwBD
|
NIL