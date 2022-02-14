SBI SCO 2022 Exam Dates, Selection Process, How to Apply, Eligibility, Salary for 48 Assistant Manager Posts

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) (JMGS-I)

Job Profile: (Role & Responsibilities) The roles and responsibilities shall be in any combination of the below mentioned activities: 1. Designing the network architecture using standard and industry best practices as per the Bank's requirements, 2. Analysis of network architecture from security perspective and recommend changes (if any), 3. Assisting network design team while designing an architecture for new branches such that all security best practices are in place from day one, 4. Interactions with various application owners, security departments of the Bank and TAC teams of several OEMs while handling security incidents, 5. Responding to emergency critical network issues for quick resolution round the clock (whenever required) 6. Analysis of critical network issues and events and their resolution. Preparation of Root Cause Analysis (RCA) report with recommendation to prevent recurrences of such incidents and implementation of recommendations so made, 7. Ensure compliance of Bank's security policies including analysis, recommendation and implementation of IPS signatures, 8. Management of all security devices such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, AAA, Network Access Control (NAC) solution, Network Security Policy Manager (NSPM), Enterprise Proxy solution, Network Sandboxing, DDOS solution, load balances etc. their configuration, including implementation of security policies and rules in accordance with the change management process and Secure Configuration Document of the Bank, 9. Taking proactive measures for enhancing the security posture of the Bank's network by studying the vulnerabilities issued/ published by various OEMs, internal and external agencies such as CERT, CDAC etc., 10. Providing consultancy services for adoption of new technologies in the market in the form of formal document, 11. Conducting Proof of Concept (PoC) for technologies especially focused on enhancing network security and recommendations in the form of PoC report, 12. Analysis of security logs and correlation with the logs of other devises and submission of structured reports in the format prescribed by the Bank, 13. Timely closure of observations made by the auditors (internal or external), 14. Preparation of technical specifications of security devices to be procured by the Bank and providing responses to technical queries, 15. Provisioning of information sought by the auditors by masking sensitive details/ data, 16. Documentation and updation of network architecture/ segments for domestic and foreign offices of the Bank, all the time including inventory of network devices, 17. Staying up-to-date with latest technologies, acquiring the skills required to securely and efficiently manage Bank's network infrastructure and providing technical training (including hands-on sessions) to other Bank's staff. KRAs: 1. Seamless network & security operations adhering to the Bank's security policies as per Bank’s requirement. 2. Designing the network architecture using standard and industry best practices as per the Bank's requirements. 3. Responding to emergency critical network issues for quick resolution round the clock (whenever required), 4. Interactions with various application owners, security departments of the Bank and TAC teams of several OEMs while handling security incidents, 5. Taking proactive measures for enhancing the security posture of the Bank's network by studying the vulnerabilities issued/ published by various OEMs, internal and external agencies such as CERT, CDAC etc., 6. Management of all security devices such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, AAA, Network Access Control (NAC) solution, Network Security Policy Manager (NSPM), Enterprise Proxy solution, Network Sandboxing, DDOS solution, load balances etc. their configuration, including implementation of security policies and rules in accordance with the change management process and Secure Configuration Document of the Bank.