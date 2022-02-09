Govt Exam Calendar for February 2022: Check AFCAT, SSC Phase-9, CSIR UGC NET, UPSC ESE/IES, SEBI Grade A, Teacher Recruitment Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for February 2022: Check the exam dates of upcoming government exams to be held in the month of February 2022. Some of the major exams are - SSC Phase -9 Selection Posts, AFCAT, CSIR UGC NET, AWES Army Public School Teacher, TN TRB Teacher Recruitment, SEBI Grade A & UPSC IES/ESE Prelims 2022.

Govt Exam Calendar for February 2022: Every year crores of candidates apply for the different competitive exams to get a Government Job. The year (2022) will also witness some major Railways, SSC, UPSC, Banking, Teaching, Defence & Other Govt exams which will be conducted by the different exam conducting authorities. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of upcoming govt Exams to be held in the month of February 2022.

Govt Exam Name Exam Dates SSC Phase -9 Selection Posts 2021 2nd to 10th February 2022 AFCAT 1 2022 12th, 13th & 14th February 2022 CSIR UGC NET June 2021 15th to 18th February AWES Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022 19th & 20th February 2022 TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021 12th to 20th February SEBI Grade A 2022 20th February 2022 UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 20th February 2022

Let’s look at the details of the upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of February 2022:

SSC Phase -9 Selection Posts 2022 Exam

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 Recruitment 2021 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary. SSC Phase-9 2021 Selection Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. SSC is conducting the Phase-9 Selection Post 2021-22 Exam in online mode from 2nd to 10th February 2022 across different cities except at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab Exam Centers.

AFCAT 1 2022 Exam

Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 01/2022) in online mode across selected exam centres from 12th to 14th Feb 2022 across the country for the recruitment of 317 Vacancies in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry for the courses commencing in January 2023.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam is being conducted by NTA for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on 29th January, 15 February- 18 February 2022 under 5 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. CSIR UGC NET exam determines the eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

AWES Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam

This year AWES will conduct online exam for around 8700 teaching posts - PGT/ TGT/ PRT for 136 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India scheduled on 19th & 20th February 2022.

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will conduct exam for filling a total of 2207 vacancies of which there are 1877 vacancies for the post of PG Assistant posts, 44 vacancies for the Computer Instructor Grade-I (Post Graduate cadre) post, and 39 vacancies for the Physical Director Grade-I post. Of these total 2207 vacancies, there are 247 backlog vacancies in the State’s Higher Secondary Educational Service. The exam will be held in online mode from 12th Feb to 20th Feb 2022.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam

Securities and Exchange Board of India will be conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam for the recruitment of 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam will be held on 20th February 2022.

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE/IES) on 20 February 2022 in two sessions, i.e., Morning (10. 00 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (12 PM to 5 PM). Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) Exam will consist of two objective types (multiple choices) of questions papers and carrying a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II 300 Marks). Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Exam in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Exam.