TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification for 2207 Post Graduate/Physical/Computer Teacher Vacancies

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility: Check eligibility criteria including age limit, reservation & educational qualification required to be fulfilled before applying for 2207 Post Graduate Assistant, Physical Educator & Computer Instructor Vacancies under Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board.

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility: Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates up to 05.00 P.M on 17th October 2021 for the Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Directors Grade-I/ Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other Departments for the year 2020-2021. TN TRB has announced 2207 vacancies under Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service. Candidates who want a government teacher job must apply for these posts ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released at the website - trb.tn.nic.in.

Below are the important dates for TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021:

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021 Important Dates Notification Release Date 9th September 2021 Commencement of submission of application through online mode 16th September 2021 Direct Link to Apply Online Last date for submission of application through online mode 17th October 2021 Date of Computer Based Examination 13th, 14th & 15th November 2021 Note: The candidates have to pay a fee of Rs.500/- (Rs.250/- for SC/SCA/ST and differently-abled candidates) towards the examination fee payable only through online net banking /credit card/debit card

The TN TRB 2021 Teacher Recruitment Process consists of two stages - Computer Based Examination & Certificate Verification.

TN TRB 2021 Teacher 2207 Vacancy Details

TN TRB Teacher 2021 Recruitment Process involves filling up of 1960 Current Vacancies and 247 Backlog Vacancies in School Education and other Departments of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board for the year 2020-2021:

TN TRB 2021 Teacher 2207 Vacancy Details Post Name & Pay Scale Service (Post Code) Number of Vacancies Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade – I and Computer Instructor Grade I (Rs. 36900 – 116600) (Level – 18) Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service (21 PG) 2207 (Backlog Vacancy: 247; Current Vacancy: 1960) Note: - Vertical Reservation: 69% Communal reservation will be followed vertically as per existing Government rules / Orders i.e., 18% shall be reserved for Scheduled Castes including 3% offered to Arunthathiyars on preferential basis amongst the Scheduled Castes, 1% for Scheduled Tribes, 26.5% for Backward Classes (other than Backward Class Muslims), 3.5% for the Backward Class Muslims, 20% for Most Backward Classes (10.5% for Vanniya Kula Kshtriyar (MBC-V), 7.0% for Denotified Communities (MBC-DNC), 2.5 for Most Backward Class (MBC) other than MBC-V and MBC-DNCand 31% shall be filled on the basis of merit. - Women Reservation: 30% Women reservation will be provided horizontally as per existing Government Rules/ Orders. - Reservation for Persons Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM): For the direct recruitment of P.G Assistants, 20% horizontal reservation on a preferential basis for persons who studied their SSLC, HSC, UG Degree, PG Degree, and B.Ed Degree in Tamil Medium will be followed as per existing Government Orders - Reservation for Persons with Disability: 4% reservation for Differently Abled shall be provided for the different categories of the differently-abled persons - Reservation for meritorious Sportspersons: 3% quota will be allotted for eligible sportspersons in this recruitment for the post of Physical Education Director Grade I - Reservation for Secondary Grade Teachers in current vacancies: 10% of the Post Graduate Assistant (only in Languages and Academic subjects) vacancies in the School Education Department shall be reserved for the qualified Secondary Grade teachers and other teachers with a secondary grade scale of pay working in Government Higher Secondary Schools, Government High Schools, recognized Higher Secondary Schools, High Schools, Middle Schools and Elementary Schools under the local bodies (Corporation or Municipal or Panchayat Union) and all Aided Managements

Before applying for the TN TRB Teacher 2021 Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the TN TRB Teacher 2021 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT (As on 1st July 2021) - TN TRB Teacher 2021 Recruitment

As per Section 6 of Special Rules for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Services (G.O.Ms.No. 14, School Education (SE2(1)), 30th January 2020), no person shall be eligible for appointment by direct recruitment to this recruitment, if he has completed 40 years of age, on the First day of July of the recruitment year viz. 2021:

TN TRB Teacher 2021 AGE LIMIT Category Age as on 1st July 2021 Maximum 40 Years

Upper Age Limit Relaxation - TN TRB Teacher 2021 Recruitment

There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and De-notified Communities and destitute widows of all castes. 5 Years Ex-Servicemen Till 48 Years of age Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST or Backward Class) Till 53 Years of age PwD (differently-abled person) 10 Years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION – TN TRB Teacher 2021 Recruitment

The candidates who are applying for the Teacher posts must possess the essential qualification as mentioned in the official notification:

Category of post Educational Qualifications for TN TRB Teacher 2021 Recruitment Post Graduate Assistant in Language subject (a) Post Graduate with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.,) from a recognized University. The B.Ed degree should be in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education norms and standards. or (b) Post Graduate with at least 45% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Form of application for recognition, the time limit of submission of application, determination of norms and standards for recognition of teacher education programmes and permission to start a new course or training) Regulations, 2002 notified on 13.11.2002 and National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2007 notified on 10.12.2007 or (c) Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks (or its equivalent) and B.A. Ed / B.Sc., B.Ed., from a recognized University. AND 2. Must have obtained a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in the same languages or their equivalent in respect of which recruitment is made Post Graduate Assistant in Academic subject (a) Post Graduate with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from a recognized University. The B.Ed degree should be in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education norms and standards. or (b) Post Graduate with at least 45% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Form of application for recognition, the time limit of submission of application, determination of norms and standards for recognition of teacher education programmes and permission to start a new course or training) Regulations, 2002 notified on 13.11.2002 and National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations,2007 notified on 10.12.2007. or (c) Post Graduate with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) and B.A., Ed / B.Sc., B.Ed., from a recognized University. AND 2. Must have obtained a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in the same Subject or their equivalent in respect of which recruitment is made Physical Director Grade I (a) Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.,) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with at least 55% marks as per National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2009. or (b) At least 50% marks in the B.P.Ed., degree/ B.P.Ed. (Integrated) 4 years professional degree in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2007 notified on 10.12.2007. or (c) B.P.Ed. with atleast 55% marks or B.P.E Course (or its equivalent) of 3 years duration with at least 50% marks in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Form of application for recognition, the time limit of submission of application, determination of norms and standards for recognition of teacher education programmes and permission to start a new course or training) Regulations, 2002 notified on 13.11.2002 and (d) M.P.Ed. of at least 2 years duration from any National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution. Computer Instructor Grade I i) Post Graduate with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from a recognized University. The B.Ed degree should be in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education norms and standards. (or) ii) Post Graduate with at least 45% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from NCTE recognized institution in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Form of application for recognition, the time limit of submission of application, determination of norms and standards for recognition of teacher education programmes and permission to start a new course of training) Regulations, 2002 notified on 13.11.2002 and National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2007 notified on 10.12.2007. (or) iii) Post Graduate with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from a recognized University. The B.Ed degree should be in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education with norms and standards and B.A. Ed.,/B.Sc. Ed., from any NCTE recognized institution. The above NCTE norm is applicable with the below mentioned relevant subjects as per Letter Rc.No.008101/V1/E2/2019, Dated 22.02.2019 of Director of School Education. Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science / M.Tech Degree in Computer Science / Computer Engineering /Information Technology / Software Engineering from any recognized University or its equivalent and B.Ed.,/ B.A. Ed.,/ B.Sc. Ed., by recognized University or its equivalent. or Master’s Degree in Computer Applications / Master’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology from any recognized University or its equivalent and B.Ed.,/ B.A. Ed.,/ B.Sc. Ed., by recognized University or its equivalent. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.

Adequate Knowledge of Tamil Language

No person shall be eligible for appointment to any post in this Service by direct recruitment unless he possesses an adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Qualification Criteria

S.No. Qualification Criteria 1 Candidates who obtained a Degree (UG/PG) after undergoing a course of one-year duration (Double degree / Dual degree / etc.) are not eligible to apply for this recruitment. 2 Candidates who obtained any of the required qualifications (SSLC, HSC (or) its equivalent, U.G Degree, P.G Degree, B.Ed Degree) simultaneously are not eligible to apply for this recruitment 3 As per G.O.Ms.No.361 School Education Department dated 31.12.1999, candidates should have studied the same subject or its equivalent subject in Bachelor's Degree and Master’s Degree. 4 All qualifying certificates should have been obtained prior to the last date for submission of filled-in applications, announced in the recruitment notification. 5 Equivalent Qualifications: If a candidate claims that the educational qualification in the subject possessed by him/her is equivalent to, though not the same, as those prescribed for the appointment, he/she has to produce the subject equivalence G.O issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu at the time of Certificate Verification.

Other Qualifications

S.No. Other Qualifications 1 No person shall be eligible for appointment to the posts unless he possesses the qualification as prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education by Regulations from time to time. 2 The persons must have obtained a Post Graduate Degree, after completion of S.S.L.C., Higher Secondary Course or its equivalent and a degree (10+2+3+2+(1 or 2)) from any University or Institution, recognized by the University Grants Commission. 3 The Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees must have been obtained in the same subject from an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission and the courses must have been duly permitted by the competent authority authorized on this behalf. 4 A Bachelor's degree in Education must have been obtained from a recognized University for the posts of PG Assistant and Computer Instructor Grade I. The B.Ed degree should be in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education norms and standards. 5 Equivalent Qualifications: If a candidate claims that the educational qualification in the subject possessed by him/her is equivalent to, though not the same, like those prescribed for the appointment, he/she has to produce the subject equivalence G.O issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu at the time of Certificate Verification.

Candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for TN TRB Teacher 2021 Recruitment.