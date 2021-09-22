DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit/Relaxation, Educational Qualification for 9354 Teacher Vacancies

DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Eligibility Criteria: Check eligibility criteria including the age limit, relaxation, and educational qualification required to be fulfilled before applying for the DEE Assam LP UP TET 2021 Teacher 9354 Vacancies.

DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Eligibility Criteria: Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has invited application for the recruitment of 9354 vacancies of teachers in various primary and secondary schools of Assam. Candidates who have qualified in Assam TET conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam should apply for these posts ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released at the website - dee.assam.gov.in.

Below are the important dates for DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Recruitment:

DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release Date 18th September 2021 Online Registration Opening & Closing Date (For the candidates who have already qualified in Assam TET) 27th September 2021 to 27th October 2021 Online Registration Opening & Closing Date (For the candidates who qualifies in the Assam TET to be conducted in the month of October, 2021) From the Date of Declaration of Result of Assam TET to be conducted in the month of October 2021 to Midnight of 31st December 2021

DEE Assam Teacher 2021 (LP UP TET) 9354 Vacancy Details

DEE Assam Teacher 2021 Recruitment Process involves filling up of 7242 (Seven Thousand Two Hundred Forty-Two) vacancies of Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and 2112 (Two Thousand One Hundred Twelve) vacancies of Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher of UP Schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam.

DEE Assam Teacher (LP UP TET) 9354 Vacancy Details Post Name Vacancies Pay Scale LP School Teacher 7242 Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 60,500/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) Amendment Rules, 2019” UP School Teacher 2112 Total 9354 Note: The district-wise, medium-wise and category-wise break-up of vacancies showing the reservation for EWS/ OBC/ MOBC/ SC/ ST(P)/ ST(H)/ PwD/ Women, etc. will be notified before the opening of the portal for online application on 27th September 2021.

The regular teachers working in LP Schools are not allowed to apply in any posts in LP Schools and regular teachers working in UP Schools are not allowed to apply in any posts in UP Schools. However, only regular LP teachers, if otherwise eligible, may apply in UP Schools through the proper channels. The aspiring candidate must be ready to serve in their respective places of posting in terms of the choice of their districts. The Selection of the candidates shall be strictly in order of merit considering the reservation for EWS/ OBC/ MOBC/ SC/ ST(P)/ ST(H)/ PWD, etc. and marks will be allocated on the basis of scores in HSLC or Equivalent, Assam TET, Post-Graduation, and other Professional Qualification. The Merit List will be separate for each district and category.

Before applying for the DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT (As on 1st January 2021) - DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Recruitment

A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2021:

DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET AGE LIMIT Category Age as on 1st January 2021 Minimum 18 Years Maximum 40 Years

Upper Age Limit Relaxation - DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Recruitment

There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Category Age Relaxation OBC/MOBC 3 Years EWS As per Govt Norms SC/ST 5 years Ex-Servicemen 2 years PwD 10 Years Women There will be reservation of vacancies for women as per “The Assam Women (Reservation of vacancies in services and posts) (Amendment) Act. 2010”.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION – DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Recruitment

The candidates who are applying for the LP & UP Teacher posts must possess the essential qualification as mentioned in the official notification:

Category of post Essential Qualification & experiences for DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Recruitment Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary (LP) School (a) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations 2002. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-Year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-Year Diploma in Education (Special Education) AND (b) Passed in Assam TET for LPS, conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam Assistant Teacher (UPS) Graduate from the UGC recognized University and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam. Science Teacher (UPS) B. Sc. from the UGC recognized University and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS (Science and Mathematics) conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam. Assamese Language Teacher (UPS) Graduate from the UGC recognized University having Assamese as one of the subjects and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam Manipuri Language Teacher (UPS) Graduate from the UGC recognized University having Manipuri as one of the subjects and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam Note: - The candidates having qualified in Assam TET for LPS and Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) can also apply for the post of regular teacher in LP Schools but the person so appointed as a regular teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six-month bridge course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE within two years of such appointment as a regular teacher. This is in conformity with Notification No. NCTE-Regl 012/16/2018 Dated 28/06/2018 of the NCTE. - The candidates having Not Clear (NC) status against any qualification will not be eligible to apply.

TET Certificate

The candidates who have passed the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) conducted by the Elementary Education Department, Assam will be eligible for applying and candidates who will appear and pass Assam TET to be conducted in the month of October 2021 (Advertisement No. SSA/Esstt/TET/Misc/508/201 1/PV7589 dated 14/09/2021) shall also be eligible to apply after the declaration of the result.

Medium of Instruction Criteria

The Language-I of the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) of the candidate shall match the medium of instruction of the school, wherein the candidate wishes to apply. As for example, if a candidate wishes to apply to an Assamese Medium School, the candidate must have Assamese as Language-I in the Assam TET. Likewise, for Bodo/ Garo/ Bengali/ Manipuri/ Hindi/ Hmar, etc. language schools, the candidate must have Bodo/ Garo/ Bengali/ Manipuri/ Hindi/ Hmar, etc. as Language-I in their Assam TET conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam.

Note: This condition of recruitment will come in force in case of Assistant Teacher of LP School and Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher of UP School. This will not come into force in respect of Assamese Language Teachers and Manipuri Language Teachers of UP Schools.

NIOS (ODL) Course

The candidate who has completed the 18-month D. El. Ed. course from the NIOS (ODL) will be treated at par and equally with the other candidates who have completed the 2-year course for the purpose of this recruitment process.

Small Family Norms

No person having more than two living children on or after 1st January 2021 from single or multiple partners shall be eligible for appointment as per the Government policy on Small Family Norms.

Candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for DEE Assam Teacher 2021 LP UP TET Recruitment.